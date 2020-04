The Witcher 3: Triss e Yennefer prendono vita nel cosplay rubacuori di Enji Night

My first attempt on Yennefer from the Witcher 3 🤔What other characters do you think should I do? Let me know in the comments. If I have the right wig, I will definitely give them a try 😋 pic.twitter.com/hat4hHjryM

Triss from the Witcher 3. 💚



Actually I really enjoyed costesting her, maybe a little but too much as I expected.🙈 I mainly planned to cosplay Yen and Ciri from the game, but now I'm lowkey wanna do a full Triss cosplay as well. 🤭 So what do you think, yay or nay? pic.twitter.com/tbT9mFX7RD