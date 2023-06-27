Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
The Witcher 3, Watch Dogs Legion e tanti altri giochi in sconto su Xbox Store

Come ogni martedì tornano i saldi su Xbox Store: una valanga di giochi in vendita a prezzo ridotto per una settimana, tra le offerte in corso troviamo anche tagli di prezzo su giochi come The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, Watch Dogs Legion e Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction.

Quelli elencati qui sotto sono solo alcuni dei giochi in sconto, trovate l'elenco completo su Xbox Store.

Sconti giochi Xbox

  • 8-Ball Pocket Smart Delivery 40% Spotlight Sale
  • A Plague Tale Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • Adventures of Chris Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
  • American Hero Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
  • Anno 1800 Console Edition – Deluxe Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 20% DWG*
  • Another Dawn Smart Delivery 65% ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
  • Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
  • Arcade Islands: Volume One Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
  • Arcade Spirits Xbox One X Enhanced 65% ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
  • Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox Game Pass 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox Game Pass 85% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 75% Visually Stimulating Sale
  • Atlas (Game Preview) Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
  • Ballotron Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Battle Brothers Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • Beach Buggy Racing Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
  • Beat Me Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
  • Beholgar Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*
  • Beyond Enemy Lines 2 Optimized For Xbox Series X|S 65% ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
  • BFF Or Die Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
  • Big Pharma Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
  • BigChick Smart Delivery 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Biomutant Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Visually Stimulating Sale
  • Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • Call of Juarez: The Cartel Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Backward Compatible 85% DWG*
  • The Bureau: XCOM Declassified – Hangar 6 R&D Add-On 80% DWG*
  • XCOM: Enemy Within Backward Compatible 80% DWG*
  • The Walking Zombie 2 Smart Delivery 70% ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
  • The Wild Eight Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Xbox One Backward Compatible 80% Spotlight Sale
  • The Witcher 3: Hearts Of Stone Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood And Wine Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
  • The Wolf Among Us Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • The Wreck Smart Delivery 20% DWG*
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Time Rift Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*
  • TOHU Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Smart Delivery 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Tony and Clyde Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67% ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service Xbox Game Pass 75% ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
  • Touchdown Pinball Smart Delivery 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Trine: Ultimate Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
  • True Survivors Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 55% Visually Stimulating Sale
  • Trüberbrook Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
  • Tumblestone Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
  • Tunche Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
  • Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion Xbox Game Pass 65% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Twelve Minutes Smart Delivery 50% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • UNO Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% DWG*
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Visually Stimulating Sale
  • Vampire’s Fall: Origins Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
  • Velocity Noodle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% DWG*
  • War Tech Fighters Xbox One X Enhanced 80% ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
  • Warframe: Angels of the Zariman Chrysalith Pack Add-On 45% Spotlight Sale
  • Warframe: Angels of the Zariman Emergence Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Warframe: Twin Grakatas Jade Bundle Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Warframe: Veilbreaker Warrior Pack Add-On 35% Spotlight Sale
  • Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% DWG*
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 80% Achievement Hunter Sale
  • Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% DWG*
  • Way of the Hunter Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 33% Visually Stimulating Sale

Tutte le offerte indicate sono valide fino a lunedì 3 luglio compreso, i giochi contrassegnati con il simbolo * sono in sconto solo per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

