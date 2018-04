The Witcher: la scrittrice della serie TV ha svelato il numero degli episodi e tanto altro

EIGHT EPISODES. Yes! I know, I know, it may not seem like enough for you, but creatively, it's the right call. The episodes can be tight, action-packed, rich in character and story, without lagging in the middle of the season. Sounds good to me, sound good to you? — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) 20 aprile 2018

2020. Who knows?! We're moving quickly ahead with everything -- like, my head is spinning around Exorcist-style, except with enthusiasm, not evil possession -- but one thing is certain: quality comes before speed. You'll get it as soon as humanly possible, and it'll be good. — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) 20 aprile 2018

THE SCRIPT NEEDS POLISHED. I'd take a step back from that to say: the scripts need WRITTEN. I've finished the pilot, which yes, will be polished more when we cast/shoot. The other 7 episodes don't yet exist, except in my head. And guess what? New writers are joining me soon, too! — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) 20 aprile 2018