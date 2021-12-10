The Wolf Among Us 2: quando ne sapremo di più? Telltale promette novità

Telltale Games è tornata a far parlare di sé durante i Game Awards 2021 grazie agli annunci di The Expanse: A Telltale Series, rivelato nel pre-show della kermesse, e Star Trek Resurgeance, nuova avventura narrativa ambientata nel celebre universo Sci-Fi.

La casa di sviluppo, tuttavia, non ha portato sul palco The Wolf Among Us 2, di cui abbiamo ancora informazioni esigue. Come è naturale che sia, i fan si sono preoccupati per lo stato di salute del progetto, ma Telltale è prontamente intervenuta per rassicurare i giocatori: The Wolf Among Us 2 tornerà presto a mostrarsi, e nuovi dettagli saranno condivisi a breve dal team di sviluppo.

"A tutti i nostri fantastici fan di The Wolf Among Us 2 là fuori: vogliamo assicurarvi che preso avremo qualcosa per voi", recita il cinguettio riportato in calce. "Sfortunatamente, non ci siamo ritrovati con le tempistiche dei Game Awards". Telltale ha quindi consigliato di tenere d'occhio i contenuti del prossimo numero di Game Informer, al cui interno verranno probabilmente incluse le novità sul gioco.

A seguito della morte e resurrezione di Telltale Games, lo sviluppo di The Wolf Among Us è ripartito da zero. Comprensibile, dunque, che lo studio si stia prendendo tutto il tempo necessario prima di mostrare qualcosa al pubblico. Ricordiamo che il titolo non ha ancora ricevuto alcuna finestra di lancio.