Titanfall 2 e Fallout 76 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana
Anche questa settimana tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, con centinaia di giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360 in offerta, tra cui Battlefield 1, Agents of Mayhem, Fallout 76, Titanfall 2, Dragon Age Inquisition e FIFA 19.

Sconti Xbox One

  • Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Edition Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
  • Agony Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 80% Spotlight
  • Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight
  • Battlefield 4 Premium Add-On 75% Spotlight
  • Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • Battlefield V Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
  • Battlefield V Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
  • Battlefield V Deluxe Edition Upgrade Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Battlefield World War Bundle Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Beach Buggy Racing * Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Boiling Bolt* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Bomber Crew: American Edition Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
  • Burnout Paradise Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight
  • Candleman Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight
  • Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
  • DAKAR 18 Xbox One Game 40% Publisher Sale
  • Dead Island Definitive Collection Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Dead Island Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Dead Island Retro Revenge Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Deadlight: Director´s Cut Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle Add-On 75% Spotlight
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • Dreamfall Chapters Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
  • Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG
  • Fe Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight
  • FIFA 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight
  • Firefighters: Airport Fire Department* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Goosebumps: The Game* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Homefront: The Revolution Expansion Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
  • Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale

Offerte Xbox 360

  • ArcaniA* Games On Demand 85% DWG
  • Battlefield 3* Backward Compatible 75% DWG
  • Burnout Revenge* Backward Compatible 30% DWG
  • Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare* Backward Compatible 25% DWG
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2* Backward Compatible 25% DWG
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3* Backward Compatible 50% DWG
  • Cars: Mater-National * Backward Compatible 60% DWG
  • Dead Island Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
  • Dead Island Riptide Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
  • Dragon Age 2* Backward Compatible 60% DWG
  • Dragon Age: Origins* Backward Compatible 75% DWG
  • Escape Dead Island Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
  • Farming Simulator 15 – IT Runner DLC* Add-On 50% DWG
  • LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game * Backward Compatible 60% DWG
  • Let’s Sing And Dance Arcade 60% Publisher Sale
  • Mass Effect 2* Backward Compatible 70% DWG
  • Mass Effect 3* Backward Compatible 70% DWG
  • Medal of Honor Airborne* Backward Compatible 67% DWG
  • Metro 2033 Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
  • Metro: Last Light Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
  • Mighty No. 9 Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
  • Mighty No. 9 – Ray Expansion Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Mighty No. 9 – Retro Hero Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • NBA Jam On Fire Edition * Backward Compatible 50% DWG

Tutte le offerte accompagnate dal simbolo * (asterisco) sono riservate ai soli membri Xbox LIVE Gold mentre le altre sono accessibili anche dagli utenti Silver. In ogni caso, tutti gli sconti sono validi fino al 19 marzo.

