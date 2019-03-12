Titanfall 2 e Fallout 76 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Anche questa settimana tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, con centinaia di giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360 in offerta, tra cui Battlefield 1, Agents of Mayhem, Fallout 76, Titanfall 2, Dragon Age Inquisition e FIFA 19.
Sconti Xbox One
- Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Edition Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
- Agony Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 80% Spotlight
- Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight
- Battlefield 4 Premium Add-On 75% Spotlight
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
- Battlefield V Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
- Battlefield V Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
- Battlefield V Deluxe Edition Upgrade Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Battlefield World War Bundle Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Beach Buggy Racing * Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Boiling Bolt* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Bomber Crew: American Edition Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
- Burnout Paradise Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight
- Candleman Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight
- Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
- DAKAR 18 Xbox One Game 40% Publisher Sale
- Dead Island Definitive Collection Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Dead Island Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Dead Island Retro Revenge Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Deadlight: Director´s Cut Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
- Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle Add-On 75% Spotlight
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
- Dreamfall Chapters Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
- Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG
- Fe Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Spotlight
- FIFA 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight
- Firefighters: Airport Fire Department* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Goosebumps: The Game* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- Homefront: The Revolution Expansion Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
Offerte Xbox 360
- ArcaniA* Games On Demand 85% DWG
- Battlefield 3* Backward Compatible 75% DWG
- Burnout Revenge* Backward Compatible 30% DWG
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare* Backward Compatible 25% DWG
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2* Backward Compatible 25% DWG
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3* Backward Compatible 50% DWG
- Cars: Mater-National * Backward Compatible 60% DWG
- Dead Island Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
- Dead Island Riptide Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
- Dragon Age 2* Backward Compatible 60% DWG
- Dragon Age: Origins* Backward Compatible 75% DWG
- Escape Dead Island Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Farming Simulator 15 – IT Runner DLC* Add-On 50% DWG
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game * Backward Compatible 60% DWG
- Let’s Sing And Dance Arcade 60% Publisher Sale
- Mass Effect 2* Backward Compatible 70% DWG
- Mass Effect 3* Backward Compatible 70% DWG
- Medal of Honor Airborne* Backward Compatible 67% DWG
- Metro 2033 Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
- Metro: Last Light Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
- Mighty No. 9 Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
- Mighty No. 9 – Ray Expansion Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Mighty No. 9 – Retro Hero Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- NBA Jam On Fire Edition * Backward Compatible 50% DWG
Tutte le offerte accompagnate dal simbolo * (asterisco) sono riservate ai soli membri Xbox LIVE Gold mentre le altre sono accessibili anche dagli utenti Silver. In ogni caso, tutti gli sconti sono validi fino al 19 marzo.