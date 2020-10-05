Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
TLOU2 e Red Dead Redemption 2 tra i migliori giochi della generazione di Game Informer

Con l'arrivo ormai imminente delle console di prossima generazione Xbox Series X/S e PlayStation 5, Game Informer ha deciso di stilare un elenco dei giochi migliori dell'attuale generazione e tra i prodotti premiati troviamo anche Red Dead Redemption 2 e The Last of Us Parte 2.

Giochi migliori della generazione:

  • The Last of Us Part II (PS4)
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch, Wii U)
  • God of War (PS4)

Titoli story driven:

  • Her Story (PC, iOS, Android)
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • What Remains of Edith Finch (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Kentucky Route Zero (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Disco Elysium (PC)

Sparatutto in prima persona:

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Destiny 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)
  • Titanfall 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Doom Eternal (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)
  • Half-Life: Alyx (Steam VR)

Giochi d'azione:

  • Uncharted 4: Fine di un Ladro (PS4)
  • Monster Hunter: World (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Control (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Resident Evil 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Bloodborne (PS4)

Titoli a mondo aperto:

  • Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360, PC)
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4, PC)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (PS4)

Giochi ispirati alle vecchie glorie:

  • Hollow Knight (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Celeste (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia)
  • Axiom Verge (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Wii U, Vita, PC)
  • Undertale (PS4, Switch, Vita, PC)
  • Cuphead (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Giochi divertenti e adatti a tutti:

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox One, PC)
  • Stardew Valley (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Vita, PC, iOS, Android)
  • Super Mario Odyssey (Switch)
  • Dreams (PS4)

Rompicapo:

  • Inside (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS)
  • Boxboy + Boxgirl (Switch)
  • The Witness (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Tetris Effect (PS4, PC, PSVR, Rift, Vive, Quest)
  • Return of the Obra Dinn (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

JRPG:

  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Switch)
  • Dragon Quest XI: Echi di un'Era Perduta (PS4, Switch, PC)
  • Persona 5 Royal (PS4)
  • Kingdom Hearts III (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4)

Giochi competitivi:

  • Overwatch (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Apex Legends (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Fortnite Battaglia Reale (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android)
  • Rocket League (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch)

Cosa ne pensate di questo lungo elenco? Siete d'accordo con le scelte della redazione della celebre testata internazionale? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti.

FONTE: gameinformer
