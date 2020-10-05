TLOU2 e Red Dead Redemption 2 tra i migliori giochi della generazione di Game Informer
Con l'arrivo ormai imminente delle console di prossima generazione Xbox Series X/S e PlayStation 5, Game Informer ha deciso di stilare un elenco dei giochi migliori dell'attuale generazione e tra i prodotti premiati troviamo anche Red Dead Redemption 2 e The Last of Us Parte 2.
Giochi migliori della generazione:
- The Last of Us Part II (PS4)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch, Wii U)
- God of War (PS4)
Titoli story driven:
- Her Story (PC, iOS, Android)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- What Remains of Edith Finch (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Kentucky Route Zero (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Disco Elysium (PC)
Sparatutto in prima persona:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Destiny 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)
- Titanfall 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Doom Eternal (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Steam VR)
Giochi d'azione:
- Uncharted 4: Fine di un Ladro (PS4)
- Monster Hunter: World (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Control (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Resident Evil 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Bloodborne (PS4)
Titoli a mondo aperto:
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360, PC)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4, PC)
- Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4)
- Ghost of Tsushima (PS4)
Giochi ispirati alle vecchie glorie:
- Hollow Knight (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Celeste (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia)
- Axiom Verge (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Wii U, Vita, PC)
- Undertale (PS4, Switch, Vita, PC)
- Cuphead (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Giochi divertenti e adatti a tutti:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox One, PC)
- Stardew Valley (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Vita, PC, iOS, Android)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Switch)
- Dreams (PS4)
Rompicapo:
- Inside (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS)
- Boxboy + Boxgirl (Switch)
- The Witness (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Tetris Effect (PS4, PC, PSVR, Rift, Vive, Quest)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
JRPG:
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Switch)
- Dragon Quest XI: Echi di un'Era Perduta (PS4, Switch, PC)
- Persona 5 Royal (PS4)
- Kingdom Hearts III (PS4, Xbox One)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4)
Giochi competitivi:
- Overwatch (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Apex Legends (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Fortnite Battaglia Reale (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android)
- Rocket League (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch)
Cosa ne pensate di questo lungo elenco? Siete d'accordo con le scelte della redazione della celebre testata internazionale? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti.
The Last of Us Parte 2
- In Uscita su
- PS4
- PS4 Pro
- Date di Pubblicazione
- PS4 : 19/06/2020
- PS4 Pro : 19/06/2020
- Genere: Azione/Avventura
- Sviluppatore: Naughty Dog
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Che voto dai a: The Last of Us Parte 2
Voti: 466
