Tokyo Game Show 2018: date, orari, conferenze ed eventi del TGS

Manca poco al Tokyo Game Show 2018! La nuova edizione del TGS si terrà dal 20 al 23 settembre presso il Makuhari Messe di Chiba, location che da anni ospita la fiera di videogiochi più grande del giappone. Publisher di rilievo come Square-Enix, Bandai Namco, Capcom e SEGA hanno confermato la loro presenza, vediamo quali sono i piani annunci per livestream e presentazioni.

A differenza di quanto accade per fiere occidentali come E3 e Gamescom, per il Tokyo Game Show 2018 non sono previste vere e proprie conferenze, in tal senso l'unico appuntamento è stato il PlayStation LineUp Tour che si è tenuto lunedì 10 settembre. I grandi publisher in ogni caso hanno presentato un ricco programma di streaming con panel, sessioni di gioco, interviste e gare di cosplay.



Tanti, tantissimi i giochi del Tokyo Game Show 2018 confermati per la fiera: Dragon Ball FighterZ Switch, One Piece World Seeker, 11-11 Memories Retold, God Eater 3, Warriors Orochi 4, Dead or Alive 6, Mega Man 11, Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 2, Samurai Spirits, Yokai Watch 4, Judge Eyes (nuovo gioco del team di Yakuza), Dragon Quest Builders 2, Kingdom Hearts 3 e Left Alive.

Arc System Works

Lo studio giapponese Arc System Works terrà una serie di panel incentrati su Kill la Kill The Game e BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle:

20 settembre

11:30 12:00 – Opening

13:00 14:00 – Kill la Kill the Game: IF Introduction Stage

14:00 14:30 – Arc Revo World Tour Stage

15:00 15:30 – Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz Introduction Stage

16:00 16:30 – Arc System Works Asia Branch Stage

21 settembre

11:30 12:00 – Opening

13:00 14:00 – Kill la Kill the Game: IF Development Talk Show

14:30 15:00 – The Missing: J.J. Macfield & the Island of Memories Development Talk Show

15:30 16:30 – BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Business Tournament

22 settembre

10:00 10:30 – Opening

11:00 11:30 – Daedalus: The Awakening of Golden Jazz Introduction Stage

14:00 15:30 – Kill la Kill the Game IF Exhibition Match

16:00 16:30 – The Missing J.J. Macfield & the Island of Memories Development Talk Show

23 settembre

10:00 10:30 – Opening

11:00 11:30 – The Missing J.J. Macfield & the Island of Memories Introduction Stage

13:00 14:00 – Kill la Kill the Game: IF Special Stage

14:30 15:00 – Daisuke Ishiwatari & Toshimichi Mori Special Conversation Stage

16:00 16:30 – Daedalus: The Awakening of Golden Jazz Special Stage

Bandai Namco

Ben più ricca la proposta di Bandai Namco Games che include eventi dedicati a Tekken, Sword Art Online, Tales of Crestoria, SoulCalibur VI, Dragon Ball FighterZ, God Eater 3 e Jump Force:

20 settembre

11:15 12:00 – Bandai Namco Entertainment Tokyo Game Show 2018 Opening Stage

13:00 13:45 – Billion Road x Captain Billy Exercise Stage Featuring Billy Blanks

14:30 15:15 – Jump Force Special Stage

21 settembre

11:00 11:45 – Kouya no Kotobuki Hikoutai Anime & Game Project Presentation

12:30 16:30 – Tekken Pro Championship Japan Representatives Finals

22 settembre

10:15 10:30 – Bandai Namco Entertainment Tokyo Game Show 2018 Opening Stage

11:00 11:40 – Tales of Crestoria News Station

12:10 12:55 – Soulcalibur VI Is Your Soul Burning!? Special Stage

14:45 15:30 – Sword Art Online Game Series 5th Anniversary Special Stage

16:00 16:45 – God Eater 3 Special Stage

23 settembre

10:45 to 11:00 – Bandai Namco Entertainment Tokyo Game Show 2018 Opening Stage

11:30 to 12:15 – Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Special Stage

13:30 to 14:15 – Dragon Ball FighterZ Special Stage

15:00 to 15:45 – One Piece: World Seeker Special Stage

Capcom

Capcom inaugura il Tokyo Game Show il 20 settembre con un livestream celebrativo, le trasmissioni andranno poi avanti nei giorni successivi con panel dedicati a Dragon's Dogma Online, Mega Man 11, Resident Evil 2 Remake e Devil May Cry 5.

20 settembre

20:00 – Capcom TV! TGS 2018 Broadcast

22 settembre

10:00 10:10 – Opening

10:15 10:55 – Dragon's Dogma Online Special Stage

10:55 11:10 – Dragon’s Dogma Online Studio Interview

11:15 12:00 – Mega Man 11 Special Stage

12:00 12:15 – Mega Man 11 Studio Talk & Booth Introduction

12:25 13:15 – Devil May Cry 5 Special Stage

13:15 13:30 – Devil May Cry 5 Studio Talk & Booth Introduction

13:45 14:30 – Resident Evil 2 Special Stage

14:50 15:35 – Toraware no Palm: Refrain Tokyo Game Show Special Meeting

15:35 15:50 – Toraware no Palm: Refrain Studio Talk & Booth Introduction

16:00 16:40 – Ace Attorney Series Special Courtroom 2018

16:40 17:00 – Studio Interview & End Talk

23 settembre

10:00 10:10 – Opening

10:15 12:45 – Monster Hunter: World Dream Match in Tokyo Game Show 2018

13:00 13:10 – Live Program Opening

13:10 13:50 – Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Special Stage

13:50 14:00 – Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Studio Interview

14:05 14:35 – Mega Man 11 Special Stage

14:35 14:40 – Mega Man 11 Studio Interview

14:50 15:35 – Resident Evil 2 Special Stage

15:00 15:45 – Capcom TV! TGS 2018 Special

15:55 16:45 – Devil May Cry 5 Special Stage

Da seguire con interesse il panel di Ace Attorney previsto per, durante il quale potrebbe essere svelato il nuovo episodio della serie per Nintendo Switch.

Famitsu

20 settembre

9:30 9:50 – Dengeki vs. Famtsu Opening

10:00 10:40 – Kingdom Hearts III TGS Demo Quick-Play

12:00 12:40 – Resident Evil 2 Extreme Terror in Real-Time

13:00 13:40 – Annuncio del nuovo gioco di tri-Ace

15:00 15:40 – Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain: Let Out Your Battle Cry!

16:00 16:25 – Black Bird: Onion Games’ New Shoot ‘Em Up

16:40 17:00 – Dengeki vs. Famitsu Ending

21 settembre

9:30 9:50 – Dengeki vs. Famtsu Opening

10:00 10:40 – Devil May Cry 5: The Ultimate Game at the End of the Heisei Era

11:00 11:40 – God Eater 3: Dramatic Subjugation Action in its Newest Form

12:00 12:40 – Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown: Flying the Skies of TGS 2018

13:00 13:40 – Astro Bot: Rescue Mision: This Fall’s PlayStation VR Game to Look Out For

16:00 17:00 – Dengeki vs. Famitsu Ending

22 settembre

9:30 9:50 – Dengeki vs. Famtsu Opening

11:00 11:40 – Project Judge: Takuya Kimura x Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

12:00 12:40 – Dead or Alive 6: The Battle has Evolved!

15:00 15:40 – Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei Liberation: A Dive into its TGS Announcements

16:00 17:00 – Dengeki vs. Famitsu Ending

23 settembre

9:30 9:50 – Dengeki vs. Famtsu Opening

10:00 10:40 – Warriors Orochi 4: The Worlds of Warriors & Gods Unite

11:00 1:40 – Sekiro Shadow Die Twice Challenging the Difficult TGS Demo

14:00 14:40 – Famitsu App Stars Take on a TGS Special Mission

15:00 15:40 – Famitsu App’s Indie Game Awards Results

16:00 17:00 – Dengeki vs. Famitsu Ending

Koei Tecmo

Due i principali prodotti targati Koei Tecmo, ovvero Dead or Alive 6 e Warriors Orochi 4, protagonisti di numerosi livestream:

20 settembre

13:00 13:45 – Warriors Orochi 4 Pre-Release Stage

14:30 15:15 – Dead or Alive 6 Overview with Producer Yohei Shimbori

22 settembre

11:00 11:40 – Nobunyaga's Ambition: Nyapuri! Special Stage

12:30 13:30 – Atelier Series Special Stage

14:00 14:45 – Dead or Alive 6 Exhibition Match

15:30 to 16:30 – Warriors Orochi 4 Official Live Stream Tokyo Game Show 2018 Edition Stage

23 settembre

12:00 to 13:00 – Koei Tecmo Cosplay Collection in Tokyo Game Show 2018

13:30 to 14:00 – Dynasty Warriors: Unleashed Special Stage

14:45 to 15:30 – Warriors Orochi 4 Featuring Suzuko Mimori Special Stage

16:00 to 16:45 – Dead or Alive 6 Special Tournament

Konami

20 settembre

11:00 – Pro Evolution Soccer Mobile Game

12:30 – Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Latest Information Stage

13:30 – Kogado Studio (Shimarisu-san Team)

21 settembre

12:30 – Baseball Titles Special Stage

13:45 – Dankira!!! Boys, Be Dancing! Special Talk Show

15:00 – La-Mulana 2

22 settembre

11:00 – eBaseball Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu League e-Draft Meeting Pre-Exhibition Match

12:15 – Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Latest Information Stage

13:40 – Super Bomberman R Great Brawl Blast Finals: Who is the True Bomberman?

15:05 – Falcom JDK Band Special Concert Stage

16:10 – Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu (Mobile) TGS Summit Showdown

23 settembre

10:10 – Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Japan Strongest Team Finals

12:00 – Kogado Studio (Shimarisu-san Team)

12:50 – Falcom JDK Band Special Concert Stage

13:45 – Dankira!!! Boys, Be Dancing! Special Talk Show

14:45 – JCOM eee! Game Japan Super Bombermna R Everyone’s Kizuna Cup National Finals Tournament

SEGA/Atlus

La line-up SEGA e Atlus è decisamente ricca e tra i tanti giochi presenti troviamo Catherine Full Body, Project Judge, Team Sonic Racing e Valkyria Chronicles 4:

20 settembre

10:00 10:40 – Opening

11:00 11:30 – Yakuza Online Special Stage

11:40 12:20 – Catherine: Full Body Special Stage

12:45 13:15 – Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei Liberation

13:30 14:15 – Project Judge

14:30 15:10 – Phantasy Star Online 2 x Monster Hunter Frontier-Z Collaboration Stage

15:30 16:00 – Wonder Gravity: Pino to Juuryoku Tsukai

16:20 16:35 – Corner Relay

16:45 17:00 – Ending

21 settembre

Da segnalare un nuovo annuncio previsto per venerdì 21 settembre... di cosa potrebbe trattarsi?

10:00 10:40 – Opening

11:00 11:30 – Corner Relay

12:00 12:30 – Team Sonic Racing

12:45 13:15 – Annuncio Nuovo Gioco

13:30 14:15 – Project Judge

14:30 15:10 – Idola Phantasy Star Saga Special Stage

15:30 15:40 – Corner Relay

16:00 16:00 – Valkyria Chronicles 4

16:45 17:00 – Ending

19:30 - Persona Q2 New Cinema Labyrinth Live Stream Special

22 settembre



10:00 10:10 – Opening

10:15 10:45 – Warner Bros. Japan Hitman 2

11:00 11:30 – Shenmue I & II

12:20 13:20 – Phantasy Star Online 2 Stage

13:30 14:45 – Project Judge

14:30 15:00 – Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth Special Talk Show

15:10 15:40 – Sega Ages

15:50 16:10 – Puyo Puyo eSports

16:20 16:50 – Team Sonic Racing Talk Show & Mini Concert

23 settembre

10:00 10:10 – Opening

10:15 10:45 – Border Break for PS4 TGS 2018 Special Stage

11:00 12:00 – Phantasy Star Online 2 Station! TGS 2018 Special

12:15 12:45 – Yakuza Online Special Stage

13:00 13:40 – Catherine: Full Body Complete Introduction Premiere

14:00 14:45 – Project Judge

15:00 15:30 – Idola Phantasy Star Saga Special Stage

15:45 16:15 – Persona 5 Mini Concert & Talk Show

16:30 16:50 – Finale Concert

Square Enix

Square-Enix ha in programma numerosi panel dedicato a Dragon Quest Builders 2 e Kingdom Hearts III, inoltre ci sarà spazio anche per Final Fantasy XV, con le novità in arrivo con il prossimo Season Pass.

22 settembre

11:20 12:30 – Super Dragon Quest X TV at Tokyo Game Show 2018 Special

12:30 12:50 – Gems Company’s Aoi Mizushina’s Dragon Quest X Stage After Talk

12:50 13:40 – Kingdom Hearts III Tokyo Game Show 2018 Stage

13:40 14:00 – Gems Company’s Yuzuki Shirono’s Kingdom Hearts III Stage After Talk

14:00 14:50 – Dragon Quest Builders 2 Builders School Extracurricular Lesson

14:50 15:10 – Gems Company’s Nene Naninu’s Dragon Quest Builders 2 Stage After Talk

15:10 16:00 – Project Tokyo Dolls Presents Yamadada at Tokyo Game Show 2018

23 settembre



11:20 12:20 – Million Arthur Series Stage

12:20 12:40 – Gems Company’s Mikoto Hase’s Million Arthur Stage After Talk

12:40 13:30 – Dragon Quest Paradise News Station

13:30 13:50 – Maya Ichimonji’s Dragon Quest Paradise News Station Stage After Talk

13:50 14:50 – Final Fantasy XIV: Yoshi-P Sanpo in Makuhari

14:50 15:10 – Gems Company’s Uta Tamane’s Final Fantasy XIV Stage After Talk

15:10 16:00 – The World Ends with You: Final Remix Tokyo Game Show 2018 Special Stage