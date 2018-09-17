Tokyo Game Show 2018: date, orari, conferenze ed eventi del TGS

Manca poco al Tokyo Game Show 2018! La nuova edizione del TGS si terrà dal 20 al 23 settembre presso il Makuhari Messe di Chiba, location che da anni ospita la fiera di videogiochi più grande del giappone. Publisher di rilievo come Square-Enix, Bandai Namco, Capcom e SEGA hanno confermato la loro presenza, vediamo quali sono i piani annunci per livestream e presentazioni.
A differenza di quanto accade per fiere occidentali come E3 e Gamescom, per il Tokyo Game Show 2018 non sono previste vere e proprie conferenze, in tal senso l'unico appuntamento è stato il PlayStation LineUp Tour che si è tenuto lunedì 10 settembre. I grandi publisher in ogni caso hanno presentato un ricco programma di streaming con panel, sessioni di gioco, interviste e gare di cosplay.
Tanti, tantissimi i giochi del Tokyo Game Show 2018 confermati per la fiera: Dragon Ball FighterZ Switch, One Piece World Seeker, 11-11 Memories Retold, God Eater 3, Warriors Orochi 4, Dead or Alive 6, Mega Man 11, Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 2, Samurai Spirits, Yokai Watch 4, Judge Eyes (nuovo gioco del team di Yakuza), Dragon Quest Builders 2, Kingdom Hearts 3 e Left Alive.
Arc System Works
Lo studio giapponese Arc System Works terrà una serie di panel incentrati su Kill la Kill The Game e BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle:
20 settembre
- 11:30 12:00 – Opening
- 13:00 14:00 – Kill la Kill the Game: IF Introduction Stage
- 14:00 14:30 – Arc Revo World Tour Stage
- 15:00 15:30 – Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz Introduction Stage
- 16:00 16:30 – Arc System Works Asia Branch Stage
21 settembre
- 11:30 12:00 – Opening
- 13:00 14:00 – Kill la Kill the Game: IF Development Talk Show
- 14:30 15:00 – The Missing: J.J. Macfield & the Island of Memories Development Talk Show
- 15:30 16:30 – BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Business Tournament
22 settembre
- 10:00 10:30 – Opening
- 11:00 11:30 – Daedalus: The Awakening of Golden Jazz Introduction Stage
- 14:00 15:30 – Kill la Kill the Game IF Exhibition Match
- 16:00 16:30 – The Missing J.J. Macfield & the Island of Memories Development Talk Show
23 settembre
- 10:00 10:30 – Opening
- 11:00 11:30 – The Missing J.J. Macfield & the Island of Memories Introduction Stage
- 13:00 14:00 – Kill la Kill the Game: IF Special Stage
- 14:30 15:00 – Daisuke Ishiwatari & Toshimichi Mori Special Conversation Stage
- 16:00 16:30 – Daedalus: The Awakening of Golden Jazz Special Stage
Bandai Namco
Ben più ricca la proposta di Bandai Namco Games che include eventi dedicati a Tekken, Sword Art Online, Tales of Crestoria, SoulCalibur VI, Dragon Ball FighterZ, God Eater 3 e Jump Force:
20 settembre
- 11:15 12:00 – Bandai Namco Entertainment Tokyo Game Show 2018 Opening Stage
- 13:00 13:45 – Billion Road x Captain Billy Exercise Stage Featuring Billy Blanks
- 14:30 15:15 – Jump Force Special Stage
21 settembre
- 11:00 11:45 – Kouya no Kotobuki Hikoutai Anime & Game Project Presentation
- 12:30 16:30 – Tekken Pro Championship Japan Representatives Finals
22 settembre
- 10:15 10:30 – Bandai Namco Entertainment Tokyo Game Show 2018 Opening Stage
- 11:00 11:40 – Tales of Crestoria News Station
- 12:10 12:55 – Soulcalibur VI Is Your Soul Burning!? Special Stage
- 14:45 15:30 – Sword Art Online Game Series 5th Anniversary Special Stage
- 16:00 16:45 – God Eater 3 Special Stage
23 settembre
- 10:45 to 11:00 – Bandai Namco Entertainment Tokyo Game Show 2018 Opening Stage
- 11:30 to 12:15 – Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Special Stage
- 13:30 to 14:15 – Dragon Ball FighterZ Special Stage
- 15:00 to 15:45 – One Piece: World Seeker Special Stage
Capcom
Capcom inaugura il Tokyo Game Show il 20 settembre con un livestream celebrativo, le trasmissioni andranno poi avanti nei giorni successivi con panel dedicati a Dragon's Dogma Online, Mega Man 11, Resident Evil 2 Remake e Devil May Cry 5.
20 settembre
- 20:00 – Capcom TV! TGS 2018 Broadcast
22 settembre
- 10:00 10:10 – Opening
- 10:15 10:55 – Dragon's Dogma Online Special Stage
- 10:55 11:10 – Dragon’s Dogma Online Studio Interview
- 11:15 12:00 – Mega Man 11 Special Stage
- 12:00 12:15 – Mega Man 11 Studio Talk & Booth Introduction
- 12:25 13:15 – Devil May Cry 5 Special Stage
- 13:15 13:30 – Devil May Cry 5 Studio Talk & Booth Introduction
- 13:45 14:30 – Resident Evil 2 Special Stage
- 14:50 15:35 – Toraware no Palm: Refrain Tokyo Game Show Special Meeting
- 15:35 15:50 – Toraware no Palm: Refrain Studio Talk & Booth Introduction
- 16:00 16:40 – Ace Attorney Series Special Courtroom 2018
- 16:40 17:00 – Studio Interview & End Talk
23 settembre
- 10:00 10:10 – Opening
- 10:15 12:45 – Monster Hunter: World Dream Match in Tokyo Game Show 2018
- 13:00 13:10 – Live Program Opening
- 13:10 13:50 – Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Special Stage
- 13:50 14:00 – Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Studio Interview
- 14:05 14:35 – Mega Man 11 Special Stage
- 14:35 14:40 – Mega Man 11 Studio Interview
- 14:50 15:35 – Resident Evil 2 Special Stage
- 15:00 15:45 – Capcom TV! TGS 2018 Special
- 15:55 16:45 – Devil May Cry 5 Special Stage
Famitsu
20 settembre
- 9:30 9:50 – Dengeki vs. Famtsu Opening
- 10:00 10:40 – Kingdom Hearts III TGS Demo Quick-Play
- 12:00 12:40 – Resident Evil 2 Extreme Terror in Real-Time
- 13:00 13:40 – Annuncio del nuovo gioco di tri-Ace
- 15:00 15:40 – Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain: Let Out Your Battle Cry!
- 16:00 16:25 – Black Bird: Onion Games’ New Shoot ‘Em Up
- 16:40 17:00 – Dengeki vs. Famitsu Ending
21 settembre
- 9:30 9:50 – Dengeki vs. Famtsu Opening
- 10:00 10:40 – Devil May Cry 5: The Ultimate Game at the End of the Heisei Era
- 11:00 11:40 – God Eater 3: Dramatic Subjugation Action in its Newest Form
- 12:00 12:40 – Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown: Flying the Skies of TGS 2018
- 13:00 13:40 – Astro Bot: Rescue Mision: This Fall’s PlayStation VR Game to Look Out For
- 16:00 17:00 – Dengeki vs. Famitsu Ending
22 settembre
- 9:30 9:50 – Dengeki vs. Famtsu Opening
- 11:00 11:40 – Project Judge: Takuya Kimura x Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio
- 12:00 12:40 – Dead or Alive 6: The Battle has Evolved!
- 15:00 15:40 – Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei Liberation: A Dive into its TGS Announcements
- 16:00 17:00 – Dengeki vs. Famitsu Ending
23 settembre
- 9:30 9:50 – Dengeki vs. Famtsu Opening
- 10:00 10:40 – Warriors Orochi 4: The Worlds of Warriors & Gods Unite
- 11:00 1:40 – Sekiro Shadow Die Twice Challenging the Difficult TGS Demo
- 14:00 14:40 – Famitsu App Stars Take on a TGS Special Mission
- 15:00 15:40 – Famitsu App’s Indie Game Awards Results
- 16:00 17:00 – Dengeki vs. Famitsu Ending
Koei Tecmo
Due i principali prodotti targati Koei Tecmo, ovvero Dead or Alive 6 e Warriors Orochi 4, protagonisti di numerosi livestream:
20 settembre
- 13:00 13:45 – Warriors Orochi 4 Pre-Release Stage
- 14:30 15:15 – Dead or Alive 6 Overview with Producer Yohei Shimbori
22 settembre
- 11:00 11:40 – Nobunyaga's Ambition: Nyapuri! Special Stage
- 12:30 13:30 – Atelier Series Special Stage
- 14:00 14:45 – Dead or Alive 6 Exhibition Match
- 15:30 to 16:30 – Warriors Orochi 4 Official Live Stream Tokyo Game Show 2018 Edition Stage
23 settembre
- 12:00 to 13:00 – Koei Tecmo Cosplay Collection in Tokyo Game Show 2018
- 13:30 to 14:00 – Dynasty Warriors: Unleashed Special Stage
- 14:45 to 15:30 – Warriors Orochi 4 Featuring Suzuko Mimori Special Stage
- 16:00 to 16:45 – Dead or Alive 6 Special Tournament
Konami
20 settembre
- 11:00 – Pro Evolution Soccer Mobile Game
- 12:30 – Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Latest Information Stage
- 13:30 – Kogado Studio (Shimarisu-san Team)
21 settembre
- 12:30 – Baseball Titles Special Stage
- 13:45 – Dankira!!! Boys, Be Dancing! Special Talk Show
- 15:00 – La-Mulana 2
22 settembre
- 11:00 – eBaseball Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu League e-Draft Meeting Pre-Exhibition Match
- 12:15 – Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Latest Information Stage
- 13:40 – Super Bomberman R Great Brawl Blast Finals: Who is the True Bomberman?
- 15:05 – Falcom JDK Band Special Concert Stage
- 16:10 – Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu (Mobile) TGS Summit Showdown
23 settembre
- 10:10 – Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Japan Strongest Team Finals
- 12:00 – Kogado Studio (Shimarisu-san Team)
- 12:50 – Falcom JDK Band Special Concert Stage
- 13:45 – Dankira!!! Boys, Be Dancing! Special Talk Show
- 14:45 – JCOM eee! Game Japan Super Bombermna R Everyone’s Kizuna Cup National Finals Tournament
SEGA/Atlus
La line-up SEGA e Atlus è decisamente ricca e tra i tanti giochi presenti troviamo Catherine Full Body, Project Judge, Team Sonic Racing e Valkyria Chronicles 4:
20 settembre
- 10:00 10:40 – Opening
- 11:00 11:30 – Yakuza Online Special Stage
- 11:40 12:20 – Catherine: Full Body Special Stage
- 12:45 13:15 – Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei Liberation
- 13:30 14:15 – Project Judge
- 14:30 15:10 – Phantasy Star Online 2 x Monster Hunter Frontier-Z Collaboration Stage
- 15:30 16:00 – Wonder Gravity: Pino to Juuryoku Tsukai
- 16:20 16:35 – Corner Relay
- 16:45 17:00 – Ending
21 settembre
Da segnalare un nuovo annuncio previsto per venerdì 21 settembre... di cosa potrebbe trattarsi?
- 10:00 10:40 – Opening
- 11:00 11:30 – Corner Relay
- 12:00 12:30 – Team Sonic Racing
- 12:45 13:15 – Annuncio Nuovo Gioco
- 13:30 14:15 – Project Judge
- 14:30 15:10 – Idola Phantasy Star Saga Special Stage
- 15:30 15:40 – Corner Relay
- 16:00 16:00 – Valkyria Chronicles 4
- 16:45 17:00 – Ending
- 19:30 - Persona Q2 New Cinema Labyrinth Live Stream Special
22 settembre
- 10:00 10:10 – Opening
- 10:15 10:45 – Warner Bros. Japan Hitman 2
- 11:00 11:30 – Shenmue I & II
- 12:20 13:20 – Phantasy Star Online 2 Stage
- 13:30 14:45 – Project Judge
- 14:30 15:00 – Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth Special Talk Show
- 15:10 15:40 – Sega Ages
- 15:50 16:10 – Puyo Puyo eSports
- 16:20 16:50 – Team Sonic Racing Talk Show & Mini Concert
23 settembre
- 10:00 10:10 – Opening
- 10:15 10:45 – Border Break for PS4 TGS 2018 Special Stage
- 11:00 12:00 – Phantasy Star Online 2 Station! TGS 2018 Special
- 12:15 12:45 – Yakuza Online Special Stage
- 13:00 13:40 – Catherine: Full Body Complete Introduction Premiere
- 14:00 14:45 – Project Judge
- 15:00 15:30 – Idola Phantasy Star Saga Special Stage
- 15:45 16:15 – Persona 5 Mini Concert & Talk Show
- 16:30 16:50 – Finale Concert
Square Enix
Square-Enix ha in programma numerosi panel dedicato a Dragon Quest Builders 2 e Kingdom Hearts III, inoltre ci sarà spazio anche per Final Fantasy XV, con le novità in arrivo con il prossimo Season Pass.
22 settembre
- 11:20 12:30 – Super Dragon Quest X TV at Tokyo Game Show 2018 Special
- 12:30 12:50 – Gems Company’s Aoi Mizushina’s Dragon Quest X Stage After Talk
- 12:50 13:40 – Kingdom Hearts III Tokyo Game Show 2018 Stage
- 13:40 14:00 – Gems Company’s Yuzuki Shirono’s Kingdom Hearts III Stage After Talk
- 14:00 14:50 – Dragon Quest Builders 2 Builders School Extracurricular Lesson
- 14:50 15:10 – Gems Company’s Nene Naninu’s Dragon Quest Builders 2 Stage After Talk
- 15:10 16:00 – Project Tokyo Dolls Presents Yamadada at Tokyo Game Show 2018
23 settembre
- 11:20 12:20 – Million Arthur Series Stage
- 12:20 12:40 – Gems Company’s Mikoto Hase’s Million Arthur Stage After Talk
- 12:40 13:30 – Dragon Quest Paradise News Station
- 13:30 13:50 – Maya Ichimonji’s Dragon Quest Paradise News Station Stage After Talk
- 13:50 14:50 – Final Fantasy XIV: Yoshi-P Sanpo in Makuhari
- 14:50 15:10 – Gems Company’s Uta Tamane’s Final Fantasy XIV Stage After Talk
- 15:10 16:00 – The World Ends with You: Final Remix Tokyo Game Show 2018 Special Stage
Microsoft e Nintendo non parteciperanno al TGS 2018 mentre Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan & Asia sarà presente con uno stand in cui provare i più recenti giochi per PS4. Per domenica 23 settembre (orario non ancora noto) è previsto un panel dedicato a Death Stranding, con la partecipazione di Hideo Kojima, tuttavia in questa occasione il gioco non verrà mostrato in azione e non vedremo nuove sequenze di gameplay, come confermato dal produttore giapponese.
Continuate a seguirci, nei prossimi giorni vi aggiorneremo costantemente su tutte le novità dalla fiera con notizie in tempo reale, speciali, anteprime e approfondimenti grazie alla corrispondenza del nostro inviato Umberto Merone. A Tal proposito, vi invitiamo a seguire la pagina Tokyo Game Show 2018, ricca di informazioni. Ricordatevi di seguirci anche su Facebook e di iscrivervi al canale Telegram per essere sempre aggiornati.