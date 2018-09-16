Tokyo Game Show 2018: tutti i giochi confermati della più grande fiera giapponese

Tra pochi giorni, prenderà il via la più importante fiera videoludica giapponese. Il Tokyo Game Show 2018 si svolgerà dal 20 al 23 settembre al Makuhari Messe di Chiba e, come prevedibile, i giochi attesi sono innumerevoli. Facciamo il punto della situazione su tutti i titoli che saranno presenti alla fiera e i grandi assenti.

Sony è già scesa in campo una settimana fa con la conferenza pre-Tokyo Games Show, durante la quale sono stati presentati numerosi titoli terze parti. Square Enix ha ha mostrato un nuovo trailer di Kingdom Hearts 3 dedicato al mondo di Big Hero 6 e ha annunciato Kingdom Hearts VR Experience per PlayStation VR. SEGA, dal canto suo, ha svelato al mondo il promettente Judge Eyes, nuovo titolo investigativo di Yakuza Studio che sarà presente anche durante la fiera. SNK ha invece annunciato il ritorno di Samurai Spirits, previsto per l'anno prossimo.

Tra i grandi attesi c'è senza ombra di dubbio anche Death Stranding: Hideo Kojima terrà un panel dedicato ma, purtroppo, ha già confermato che il titolo non sarà mostrato, né tantomeno presentato in formato giocabile. Bandai Namco schiererà una line-up con la quale, dal punto di vista meramente numero, nessuno sembra essere in grado di rivaleggiare. Sarà un'ottima occasione per vedere ancora una volta in azione Dragon Ball FighterZ per Nintendo Switch, in arrivo a fine mese, e One Piece: World Seeker, che è stato recentemente rinviato all'anno prossimo. Da parte di Capcom, ci aspettiamo nuovo materiale e tante informazioni inediti sui suoi titoli di punta per il 2019, Devil May Cry V e Resident Evil 2.

Grandi assenti, ancora una volta, Microsoft e Nintendo. La casa di Redmond salterà l'appuntamento con il Tokyo Game Show, nonostante Spencer abbia più volte ribadito la volontà di collaborare con le realtà del Sol Levante. Nintendo, dal canto suo, ha già ampiamente dato con il recente Direct, durante il quale ha presentato il servizio Switch Online e ha annunciato Luigi's Mansion 3, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe e un nuovo Animal Crossing.

A seguire, trovate una lista con tutti i titoli già confermati che saranno presenti alla fiera, divisi in base ai publisher.

Bandai Namco

11-11: Memories Retold (PS4, PC)

Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown (PS4, XBO, PC)

Chou Tousouchuu & Chou Sentouchuu Double Pack (Switch)

Digimon Survive (PS4, Switch)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4, Switch)

God Eater 3 (PS4, PC)

Jump Force (PS4, XBO)

Kamen Rider: Climax Scramble (Switch)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4)

Neko Tomo (Switch, 3DS)

One Piece: World Seeker (PS4)

Pro Yakyuu Famista Evolution (Switch)

Soulcalibur VI (PS4, XBO, PC)

Taiko no Tatsujin Drum ‘n’ Fun (Switch)

Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC)

Tekken 7 (PS4, XBO, PC)

Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist (PS4)

Black Clover: Fantasy Knights (iOS, Android)

Digimon ReArise (iOS, Android)

Dragon Ball Legends (iOS, Android)

Dragon Ball Z: Bucchiggiri Match (Enza)

Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android)

Drift Spirits (iOS, Android)

Girls und Panzer: Atsumare! Minna no Senshadou!! (iOS, Android)

God Eater: Resonant Ops (iOS, Android)

Hunter x Hunter: Greed Adventure (iOS, Android)

The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage (iOS, Android)

The Idolmaster Million Live! Theater Days (iOS, Android)

The Idolmaster: Shiny Colors (Enza)

The Idolmaster Side M: Live on Stage! (iOS, Android)

JoJo’s Pitapata Pop (iOS, Android)

Kamen Rider: City Wars (iOS, Android)

Kingdom: Seven Flags (iOS, Android)

LayereD Stories 0 (iOS, Android)

LINE: Gundam Wars (iOS, Android)

Mobile Suit Gundam: Sokuou Sensen (iOS, Android

Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage (iOS, Android)

One Piece: Thousand Storm (iOS, Android)

One Piece: Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android)

Pro Yakyuu Famista Master Owners (iOS, Android)

Record of Grancrest War: Quartet of War (iOS, Android)

Saint Seiya: Zodiac Brave (iOS, Android)

Super Sentai: Legend Wars (iOS, Android)

Sword Art Online: Intergral Factor (iOS, Android)

Sword Art Online: Lovely Honey Days (iOS, Android)

Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag (iOS, Android)

Tales of Asteria (iOS, Android)

Tales of the Rays: Mirrage Prison (iOS, Android)

Tokyo Ghoul: re birth (iOS, Android)

Tsukino Paradise (iOS, Android)

Ultra Kaijuu: Battle Breeders (iOS, Android)

Capcom

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

Resident Evil 2

Mega Man 11

Devil May Cry 5

Koei Tecmo

Atelier ~Alchemists of Arland 1-2-3~ DX (PS4, Switch)

Atelier Online Alchemists of Braceir (iOS, Android)

Dead or Alive 6 (PS4, XBO, PC)

Dynasty Warriors: Unleashed (iOS, Android)

Kin’iro no Corda 3: Another Sky feat. Jinnan / Shiseikan / Amane Gakuen (PS Vita)

Kin’iro no Corda 3: Full Voice Special (PS Vita)

Kin’iro no Corda: Octave (???)

Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World (PS4, Switch, PS Vita)

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi with Power-Up Kit (PS4, Switch, PC)

Nobunyaga’s Ambition: Nyapuri! (iOS, Android)

Shin Sangokushi (iOS, Android)

Warriors Orochi 4 (PS4, Switch, PC)

Konami

Dankira!!! Boys, Be Dancing! (iOS, Android)

e-Baseball Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu League (e-Sports)

HinaBita / BanMeshi

Hyper Sports R (Switch)

Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu (iOS, Android)

Love Plus Every (iOS, Android)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (iOS, Android)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PS4)

Snake Pass (PS4, Switch)

Super Bomberman R (PS4, Switch)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (iOS, Android, PC)

The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel IV The End of Saga (PS4)

Fighting EX Layer (PS4)

SNK

Samurai Spirits

Level-5

Yo-kai Watch 4 (Nintendo Switch)

Yo-kai Watch: Medal Wars (iOS/Android)

Inazuma Eleven Ares (PS4/Switch/iOS/Android)

Fantasy Life Online (iOS/Android)

SEGA

Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation (iOS, Android)

Idola Phantasy Star Saga (iOS, Android)

Kyoutou Kotoba RPG Kotodaman (iOS, Android)

Phantasy Star Online 2 (PS4, PS Vita, Switch, PC)

Project Judge (PS4)

Readyyy! (iOS, Android)

SEGA Ages (Switch)

Shenmue I & II (PS4)

Team Sonic Racing (PS4, Switch, PC)

Valkyria Chronicles 4 (PS4, Switch)

Wonder Gravity: Pino to Juuryoku Tsukai (iOS, Android)

Yakuza Online (iOS, Android, PC)

Border Break (PS4)

Judge Eyes (PS4)

Persona Q2 New Cinema Labyrinth

Lapis x Labyrinth (PS4, Switch – Nippon Ichi Software)

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy (PS4, Switch)

STEINS;GATE ELITE (PS4, Switch, PS Vita)

Touhou Genso Wanderer: Lotus Labyrinth (PS4, Switch)

Square-Enix