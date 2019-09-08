Tokyo Game Show 2019: date, orari, conferenze ed eventi della fiera giapponese

Tra pochi giorni aprirà finalmente i battenti il Tokyo Game Show 2019, principale fiera videoludica giapponese che si svolgerà dal 12 a 15 settembre al Makuhari Messe di Chiba, nella prefettura di Tokyo.

Sono molti i publisher, tra cui Capcom, Bandai Namco, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Konami e Square Enix, ad aver già confermato la loro presenza svelando nel dettaglio i loro piani. A differenza delle grandi fiere videoludiche occidentali come E3 e Gamescom non sono previste vere e proprie conferenze, ma nel corso dell'evento verranno trasmessi in streaming numerosi panel, sessioni di gioco e interviste con gli sviluppatori.

Tra i titoli che avremo modo di vedere figurano sicuramente Yakuza Like a Dragon, Nioh 2 e Death Stranding, quest'ultimo protagonista di ben due sessioni di gameplay. I fan di Final Fantasy 7 Remake potranno aspettarsi la presentazione dei personaggi della Shinra, mentre una Bandai Namco in grande spolvero sarà in loco con Dragon Ball Z Kakarot e Tales of Arise, tra gli altri. Grande attesa anche per la presentazione ufficiale di Project REsistance, nuovo e misterioso capitolo di Resident Evil. Di Elden Ring, purtroppo, non ci sarà traccia, mentre Ghost of Tsushima pur figurando nella line-up di Sony non si mostrerà con nuovo materiale.

A seguire trovate il programma degli streaming del Tokyo Game Show 2019, che continueremo ad aggiornare man mano che arriveranno ulteriori informazioni. Tutti gli orari sono in formato JST, pertanto per la conversione bisogna aggiungere 7 ore.

BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT

12 settembre

11:15 11:45 – Bandai Namco Entertainment Tokyo Game Show 2019 Opening Stage

13:00 14:00 – Stardust Promotion Presents Stargamers Community Festival Stage

13 settembre

11:15 11:45 – Bandai Namco Entertainment Tokyo Game Show 2019 Opening Stage

14 settembre

10:15 10:30 – Bandai Namco Entertainment Tokyo Game Show 2019 Opening Stage

11:00 12:00 – Gundam Game Special Stage

12:30 13:15 – Mini Yonku: Chousoku Grand Prix Stage

13:45 14:45 – Sword Art Online TGS Special Stage

15:15 to 16:00 – Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Special Stage

15 settembre

11:00 11:15 – Bandai Namco Entertainment Tokyo Game Show 2019 Opening Stage

11:45 12:45 – Code Vein Special Stage

13:15 14:15 – One Piece TV Anime 20th Anniversary: Pirate Warriors 4 and Bounty Rush Memorial Stage

14:45 15:45 – Tales of Arise Stage

CAPCOM

12 settembre

11:00 to 11:50 – Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Special Stage

12:30 to 13:30 – Project Resistance Special Stage

14:00 to 15:30 – Capcom eSports Project Strategy Announcement Stage

15:50 to 16:40 – Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection and Mega Man Series Special Stage

14 settembre

10:00 10:30 – Opening

10:30 11:30 – Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Special Stage – Details to be announced at a later date.

11:30 11:45 – Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Booth Relay and Studio Interview

12:30 12:45 – Project Resistance Booth Relay and Studio Interview

13:30 14:00 – Street Fighter League: Pro-JP Latest Information Special Stage

14:00 14:15 – Street Fighter League: Pro-JP Latest Information Special Stage Studio Interview

14:45 15:35 – Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Special Stage

15:35 15:55 – Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Booth Relay and Studio Interview

10:00 10:30 – Opening

10:30 11:30 – Monster Hunter Club Special Stage – Details to be announced at a later date.

11:30 11:40 – Monster Hunter Club Special Stage Studio Interview

12:00 12:40 – Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Special Stage

12:40 12:45 – Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Booth Relay and Studio Interview

13:00 13:45 – Sengoku Basara Special Stage – Details to be announced at a later date.

13:45 13:50 – Sengoku Basara Special Stage Studio Interview

14:05 15:00 – Capcom Adult Masterpiece Series Special Stage – Details to be announced at a later date.

15:00 15:10 – Capcom Adult Masterpiece Series Studio Interview

15:30 16:30 – Project Resistance Special Stage

16:30 16:45 – Ending Talk

KOEI TECMO

12 settembre

13:00 13:45 – Nioh 2 Present World Stage

14:30 15:15 – Koei Tecmo New App Introduction Stage

16:00 16:45 – Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV Introduction Stage

12:00 12:45 – Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout + Gust Special Stage

13:00 13:30 – Atelier Online: Alchemists of Bracier Major Update Pre-Launch Stage

14:30 15:15 – Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV Special Stage

16:00 16:45 – Nioh 2 Eternal World Stage

12:30 13:15 – Daikoukai Jidai VI Special Stage

13:00 13:30 – Fairy Tail Special Stage

14:00 15:00 – Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Official Broadcast Ver. Ultimate

15:30 16:15 – Nioh 2 Eternal Darkness Stage

KONAMI

12 settembre

11:00 – Konami Creative Center Ginza: eSports Facility Outline Presentation

12:00 – Love Plus Every Information

13:00 – Bemani Ultimate Mobile Special Stage

14:00 – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Special Stage

15:00 – Umihara Kawase Special Stage

12:30 – Izanagi Games New Title Presentation

14:00 – Yume Utsutsu Re:Master Special Stage

15:15 – Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Special Stage

10:20 – A-Train Express+ Special Stage

11:10 – Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Latest Information Stage

12:10 – Super Bomberman R x Boncurry Collaboration Stage

13:15 – PC Engine mini Three-Game Match! Takahashi Meijin vs. Yoshimoto Hatsu Pro Gamer

14:10 – Falcom JDK Band Special Stage

15:00 – Death March Club Latest Information

15:45 – eBaseball Pro League eDraft Pre-Meeting Exhibition Match

10:00 – Streaming Booth: ProSpi A Championship Tokyo Tournament Quarterfinals to Semifinals

10:30 – Band Meshi Concert and Talk

11:30 – Dankira!!! Boys, be Dancing! Special Talk Show

13:05 – Streaming Booth: Band Meshi After Talk

13:30 – Falcom JDK Band Special Stage

13:30 – ProSpi A Championship Tokyo Tournament

SEGA / ATLUS

12 settembre

10:45 11:30 – Sakura Wars Imperial Propaganda Department Report TGS Special #1

11:45 12:15 – Shenmue III Stage

12:30 13:15 – Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Stage

13:30 14:15 – Yakuza: Like a Dragon Stage

14:30 15:15 – 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Stage

15:30 16:00 – Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Special Stage

13 settembre

11:45 12:15 – New Guilty Gear Stage

12:30 13:15 – Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game Stage

13:30 14:15 – Yakuza: Like a Dragon Stage

14:30 15:15 – Sakura Wars Imperial Propaganda Department Report TGS Special #2

15:30 16:00 – Fist of the North Star: Legends ReVIVE Stage

16:15 16:45 – Cyber Troopers Virtual-On Stage

16:50 17:00 – Ending

21:00 – Yakuza: Like a Dragon Live Gameplay and Yakuza Online Second Part News Broadcast

14 settembre

10:10 11:15 – Persona 5 Royal Special Talk Show

11:30 12:15 – Granblue Fantasy: Versus Special Stage

13:30 14:15 – Yakuza: Like a Dragon Stage

14:30 15:15 – Sakura Wars Imperial Propaganda Department Report TGS Special #3

15:30 16:00 – 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Stage

16:15 16:45 – Phantasy Star Online 2 TV Anime Information Stage

15 settembre

10:20 11:00 – Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix Stage

12:30 13:15 – Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game Stage

13:30 14:15 – Yakuza: Like a Dragon Stage

14:30 15:00 – Yakuza Online Stage

16:00 16:45 – Sakura Wars Imperial Propaganda Department Report TGS Special #4

SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT

12 settembre

12:00 12:30 – PlayStation Booth Introduction

14:00 14:30 – PlayStation Booth Introduction

16:00 16:50 – Kojima Productions Death Stranding Day 1: Gameplay Session Volume 1

14 settembre

11:00 to 11:40 – Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

12:20 to 13:00 – Final Fantasy VII Remake Special Stage

13:40 to 14:20 – FIA Gran Turismo Championship

15:00 to 15:40 – Project Resistance

16:00 to 16:50 – Kojima Productions Death Stranding Day 2: Gameplay Session Volume 2

15 settembre

11:20 to 12:00 – Nioh 2

13:00 to 13:40 – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

14:40 to 15:20 – Yakuza: Like a Dragon

16:00 to 16:50 – Kojima Productions Death Stranding Day 3: Voice Actors Session

SQUARE ENIX

14 settembre (Stage)

11:00 12:30 – Super Dragon Quest X TV at TGS 2019 Special

13:00 13:50 – Pre-Launch! Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition Special Stage

14:20 15:10 – Trials of Mana TGS 2019 Special Stage –

15:40 16:45 – Final Fantasy XIV: Yoshi-P Goes for a Walk in Makuhari

14 settembre (Studio)

10:10 10:40 – Opening – Featuring MC Susumu Imadachi (Eleki Comic).

11:00 11:30 – Final Fantasy Trading Card Game Official Broadcast:

12:00 12:50 – Pre-Launch! Tropico 6 TGS Broadcast

13:20 14:30 – Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius Official Broadcast TGS 2019 Version

15 settembre (Stage)

10:45 12:15 – SaGa Series TGS 2019 Special Stage

12:45 13:35 – Marvel’s Avengers TGS 2019 Special Stage

14:05 15:05 – Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition Special Live Stage

15:40 16:45 – Star Ocean Program R TGS 2019 Special Stage