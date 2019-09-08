Tokyo Game Show 2019: date, orari, conferenze ed eventi della fiera giapponese
Antonio Izzo
Tra pochi giorni aprirà finalmente i battenti il Tokyo Game Show 2019, principale fiera videoludica giapponese che si svolgerà dal 12 a 15 settembre al Makuhari Messe di Chiba, nella prefettura di Tokyo.
Sono molti i publisher, tra cui Capcom, Bandai Namco, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Konami e Square Enix, ad aver già confermato la loro presenza svelando nel dettaglio i loro piani. A differenza delle grandi fiere videoludiche occidentali come E3 e Gamescom non sono previste vere e proprie conferenze, ma nel corso dell'evento verranno trasmessi in streaming numerosi panel, sessioni di gioco e interviste con gli sviluppatori.
Tra i titoli che avremo modo di vedere figurano sicuramente Yakuza Like a Dragon, Nioh 2 e Death Stranding, quest'ultimo protagonista di ben due sessioni di gameplay. I fan di Final Fantasy 7 Remake potranno aspettarsi la presentazione dei personaggi della Shinra, mentre una Bandai Namco in grande spolvero sarà in loco con Dragon Ball Z Kakarot e Tales of Arise, tra gli altri. Grande attesa anche per la presentazione ufficiale di Project REsistance, nuovo e misterioso capitolo di Resident Evil. Di Elden Ring, purtroppo, non ci sarà traccia, mentre Ghost of Tsushima pur figurando nella line-up di Sony non si mostrerà con nuovo materiale.
A seguire trovate il programma degli streaming del Tokyo Game Show 2019, che continueremo ad aggiornare man mano che arriveranno ulteriori informazioni. Tutti gli orari sono in formato JST, pertanto per la conversione bisogna aggiungere 7 ore.
BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT
12 settembre
- 11:15 11:45 – Bandai Namco Entertainment Tokyo Game Show 2019 Opening Stage
- 13:00 14:00 – Stardust Promotion Presents Stargamers Community Festival Stage
13 settembre
- 11:15 11:45 – Bandai Namco Entertainment Tokyo Game Show 2019 Opening Stage
14 settembre
- 10:15 10:30 – Bandai Namco Entertainment Tokyo Game Show 2019 Opening Stage
- 11:00 12:00 – Gundam Game Special Stage
- 12:30 13:15 – Mini Yonku: Chousoku Grand Prix Stage
- 13:45 14:45 – Sword Art Online TGS Special Stage
- 15:15 to 16:00 – Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Special Stage
15 settembre
- 11:00 11:15 – Bandai Namco Entertainment Tokyo Game Show 2019 Opening Stage
- 11:45 12:45 – Code Vein Special Stage
- 13:15 14:15 – One Piece TV Anime 20th Anniversary: Pirate Warriors 4 and Bounty Rush Memorial Stage
- 14:45 15:45 – Tales of Arise Stage
CAPCOM
12 settembre
- 11:00 to 11:50 – Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Special Stage
- 12:30 to 13:30 – Project Resistance Special Stage
- 14:00 to 15:30 – Capcom eSports Project Strategy Announcement Stage
- 15:50 to 16:40 – Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection and Mega Man Series Special Stage
14 settembre
- 10:00 10:30 – Opening
- 10:30 11:30 – Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Special Stage – Details to be announced at a later date.
- 11:30 11:45 – Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Booth Relay and Studio Interview
- 12:30 12:45 – Project Resistance Booth Relay and Studio Interview
- 13:30 14:00 – Street Fighter League: Pro-JP Latest Information Special Stage
- 14:00 14:15 – Street Fighter League: Pro-JP Latest Information Special Stage Studio Interview
- 14:45 15:35 – Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Special Stage
- 15:35 15:55 – Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Booth Relay and Studio Interview
- 10:00 10:30 – Opening
- 10:30 11:30 – Monster Hunter Club Special Stage – Details to be announced at a later date.
- 11:30 11:40 – Monster Hunter Club Special Stage Studio Interview
- 12:00 12:40 – Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Special Stage
- 12:40 12:45 – Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Booth Relay and Studio Interview
- 13:00 13:45 – Sengoku Basara Special Stage – Details to be announced at a later date.
- 13:45 13:50 – Sengoku Basara Special Stage Studio Interview
- 14:05 15:00 – Capcom Adult Masterpiece Series Special Stage – Details to be announced at a later date.
- 15:00 15:10 – Capcom Adult Masterpiece Series Studio Interview
- 15:30 16:30 – Project Resistance Special Stage
- 16:30 16:45 – Ending Talk
KOEI TECMO
12 settembre
- 13:00 13:45 – Nioh 2 Present World Stage
- 14:30 15:15 – Koei Tecmo New App Introduction Stage
- 16:00 16:45 – Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV Introduction Stage
- 12:00 12:45 – Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout + Gust Special Stage
- 13:00 13:30 – Atelier Online: Alchemists of Bracier Major Update Pre-Launch Stage
- 14:30 15:15 – Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV Special Stage
- 16:00 16:45 – Nioh 2 Eternal World Stage
- 12:30 13:15 – Daikoukai Jidai VI Special Stage
- 13:00 13:30 – Fairy Tail Special Stage
- 14:00 15:00 – Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Official Broadcast Ver. Ultimate
- 15:30 16:15 – Nioh 2 Eternal Darkness Stage
KONAMI
12 settembre
- 11:00 – Konami Creative Center Ginza: eSports Facility Outline Presentation
- 12:00 – Love Plus Every Information
- 13:00 – Bemani Ultimate Mobile Special Stage
- 14:00 – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Special Stage
- 15:00 – Umihara Kawase Special Stage
- 12:30 – Izanagi Games New Title Presentation
- 14:00 – Yume Utsutsu Re:Master Special Stage
- 15:15 – Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Special Stage
- 10:20 – A-Train Express+ Special Stage
- 11:10 – Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Latest Information Stage
- 12:10 – Super Bomberman R x Boncurry Collaboration Stage
- 13:15 – PC Engine mini Three-Game Match! Takahashi Meijin vs. Yoshimoto Hatsu Pro Gamer
- 14:10 – Falcom JDK Band Special Stage
- 15:00 – Death March Club Latest Information
- 15:45 – eBaseball Pro League eDraft Pre-Meeting Exhibition Match
- 10:00 – Streaming Booth: ProSpi A Championship Tokyo Tournament Quarterfinals to Semifinals
- 10:30 – Band Meshi Concert and Talk
- 11:30 – Dankira!!! Boys, be Dancing! Special Talk Show
- 13:05 – Streaming Booth: Band Meshi After Talk
- 13:30 – Falcom JDK Band Special Stage
- 13:30 – ProSpi A Championship Tokyo Tournament
SEGA / ATLUS
12 settembre
- 10:45 11:30 – Sakura Wars Imperial Propaganda Department Report TGS Special #1
- 11:45 12:15 – Shenmue III Stage
- 12:30 13:15 – Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Stage
- 13:30 14:15 – Yakuza: Like a Dragon Stage
- 14:30 15:15 – 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Stage
- 15:30 16:00 – Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Special Stage
13 settembre
- 11:45 12:15 – New Guilty Gear Stage
- 12:30 13:15 – Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game Stage
- 13:30 14:15 – Yakuza: Like a Dragon Stage
- 14:30 15:15 – Sakura Wars Imperial Propaganda Department Report TGS Special #2
- 15:30 16:00 – Fist of the North Star: Legends ReVIVE Stage
- 16:15 16:45 – Cyber Troopers Virtual-On Stage
- 16:50 17:00 – Ending
- 21:00 – Yakuza: Like a Dragon Live Gameplay and Yakuza Online Second Part News Broadcast
14 settembre
- 10:10 11:15 – Persona 5 Royal Special Talk Show
- 11:30 12:15 – Granblue Fantasy: Versus Special Stage
- 13:30 14:15 – Yakuza: Like a Dragon Stage
- 14:30 15:15 – Sakura Wars Imperial Propaganda Department Report TGS Special #3
- 15:30 16:00 – 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Stage
- 16:15 16:45 – Phantasy Star Online 2 TV Anime Information Stage
15 settembre
- 10:20 11:00 – Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix Stage
- 12:30 13:15 – Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game Stage
- 13:30 14:15 – Yakuza: Like a Dragon Stage
- 14:30 15:00 – Yakuza Online Stage
- 16:00 16:45 – Sakura Wars Imperial Propaganda Department Report TGS Special #4
SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT
12 settembre
- 12:00 12:30 – PlayStation Booth Introduction
- 14:00 14:30 – PlayStation Booth Introduction
- 16:00 16:50 – Kojima Productions Death Stranding Day 1: Gameplay Session Volume 1
14 settembre
- 11:00 to 11:40 – Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- 12:20 to 13:00 – Final Fantasy VII Remake Special Stage
- 13:40 to 14:20 – FIA Gran Turismo Championship
- 15:00 to 15:40 – Project Resistance
- 16:00 to 16:50 – Kojima Productions Death Stranding Day 2: Gameplay Session Volume 2
15 settembre
- 11:20 to 12:00 – Nioh 2
- 13:00 to 13:40 – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- 14:40 to 15:20 – Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- 16:00 to 16:50 – Kojima Productions Death Stranding Day 3: Voice Actors Session
SQUARE ENIX
14 settembre (Stage)
- 11:00 12:30 – Super Dragon Quest X TV at TGS 2019 Special
- 13:00 13:50 – Pre-Launch! Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition Special Stage
- 14:20 15:10 – Trials of Mana TGS 2019 Special Stage –
- 15:40 16:45 – Final Fantasy XIV: Yoshi-P Goes for a Walk in Makuhari
14 settembre (Studio)
- 10:10 10:40 – Opening – Featuring MC Susumu Imadachi (Eleki Comic).
- 11:00 11:30 – Final Fantasy Trading Card Game Official Broadcast:
- 12:00 12:50 – Pre-Launch! Tropico 6 TGS Broadcast
- 13:20 14:30 – Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius Official Broadcast TGS 2019 Version
15 settembre (Stage)
- 10:45 12:15 – SaGa Series TGS 2019 Special Stage
- 12:45 13:35 – Marvel’s Avengers TGS 2019 Special Stage
- 14:05 15:05 – Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition Special Live Stage
- 15:40 16:45 – Star Ocean Program R TGS 2019 Special Stage
Altri contenuti per Tokyo Game Show 2019
Tokyo Game Show 2019
Contenuti più Letti
- 37 commentiPlayStation: come si chiamano i tasti del controller? Sony risponde e i fan si scatenano
- 25 commentiPS4 scarica più velocemente quando si trova in Modalità Riposo?
- 63 commentiOnly on PlayStation: Sony svela la collana economica di giochi PS4 con copertina speciale
- 12 commentiCaso Star Wars Battlefront 2: EA ottiene un Guinness World Record poco lusinghiero
- 5 commentiSconti PlayStation Store: i migliori giochi PS4 a meno di 5 euro
- FIFA 20: il nuovo video annuncia la data in cui verranno svelati i rating di FUT
- 11 commentiKeanu Reeves si unisce alla parata di star in visita presso Kojima Productions: le foto
- The Witcher 3 ESR Overhaul: la mod che stravolge le dinamiche GDR riceve un corposo update
- Pokemon Spada e Scudo: svelate altre varietà di Alcremie, giocatori ne segnalano 28!
- 6 commentiPlayStation VR: giochi in Realtà Virtuale, nuove uscite di settembre 2019