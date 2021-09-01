Tokyo Game Show 2021, il calendario completo: da Microsoft a Square Enix e Capcom
In programma per il periodo compreso tra 30 settembre e 3 ottobre, il Tokyo Game Show Online 2021 proporrà una interessante rassegna di eventi, il cui calendario è stato confermato quest'oggi dall'organizzazione della fiera.
Di seguito, vi riportiamo dunque tutti i dettagli al momento condivisi da CESA (Japanese Computer Entertainment Suppliers' Association), publisher e software house:
Giovedì 30 Settembre
- Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Opening;
- Keynote: We'll Always Have Games;
- GameraGame Now Tokyo Game Show 2021 Special;
- KOF XV Special Program;
- SK Telecom Game Show;
- It's Mealtime! Presentation;
- Xbox Tokyo Game Show Presentation;
- KONAMI New information to reveal for Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL along with updates across key titles!;
- Spike Chunsoft TGS 2021 Special;
- D3PUBLISHER TGS2021 Live broadcast;
- TGS 2021 Capcom Online Program;
- Yurukill Special;
Venerdì 1 Ottobre
- Appuntamento da definire;
- SENSE OF WONDER NIGHT 2021 (SOWN2021);
- NTTe-Sports;
- Happinet GAME SHOWCASE in TGS2021 1st STAGE;
- 505 Games Upcoming Titles Showcase;
- SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS TGS2021;
- BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment;
- Level-5;
- SEGA Atlas;
Sabato 2 Ottobre
- Da definire;
- Happinet GAME SHOWCASE in TGS2021 2nd STAGE;
- Tencent Games;
- Japan Game Awards: 2021;
- Lilith Games Warpath;
- New Game Release Conference;
- GungHo Online Entertainment;
- Japan Game Awards: 2021 Games of the Year Division;
- TGS2021 KOEI TECMO Special Program;
- KONAMI - Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side 4th Heart Stage / First Gameplay Reveal!;
- DMM Games;
Domenica 3 Ottobre
- Da definire;
- S-Game New ARPG arrives, new expedition starts;
- Japan Electronics College TGS2021;
- ARC SYSTEM WORKS;
- Japan Game Awards: 2021;
- The feature presentation of new AAA products currently in development under the 110 Industries umbrella;
- NCSOFT TGS2021 SPECIAL PROGRAM;
- GungHo Online Entertainment;
- UBIDAY2021 Online × TGS Special Program (Ubisoft);
- AKRacing presents AKTalking;
- Wright Flyer Studios;
- Genshin Impact TGS2021 Program;
- fingger;
- Gran Saga;
- TGS2021 ONLINE ENDING;
Il programma del Tokyo Game Show 2021 promette dunque molti appuntamenti con grandi nomi presenti alla fiera, tra cui Microsoft, Ubisoft, Square Enix, Capcom, Arc SyStem Works; SEGA, Bandai Namco e moltissimi altri. Ricordiamo che per la prima volta, tutti gli eventi parte del palinsesto del Tokyo Game Show Online 2021 saranno trasmessi anche in lingua inglese.
Altri contenuti per Tokyo Game Show Online 2021
Tokyo Game Show Online 2021
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- Switch
- Stadia
- PS5
- Xbox Series X
- Xbox One
- PS4
- Mobile Gaming
- Genere: Non disponibile
Quanto attendi: Tokyo Game Show Online 2021
Hype totali: 0
