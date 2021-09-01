Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  2. Tokyo Game Show Online 2021
  3. Notizie

Tokyo Game Show 2021, il calendario completo: da Microsoft a Square Enix e Capcom

In programma per il periodo compreso tra 30 settembre e 3 ottobre, il Tokyo Game Show Online 2021 proporrà una interessante rassegna di eventi, il cui calendario è stato confermato quest'oggi dall'organizzazione della fiera.

Di seguito, vi riportiamo dunque tutti i dettagli al momento condivisi da CESA (Japanese Computer Entertainment Suppliers' Association), publisher e software house:

Giovedì 30 Settembre

  • Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Opening;
  • Keynote: We'll Always Have Games;
  • GameraGame Now Tokyo Game Show 2021 Special;
  • KOF XV Special Program;
  • SK Telecom Game Show;
  • It's Mealtime! Presentation;
  • Xbox Tokyo Game Show Presentation;
  • KONAMI New information to reveal for Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL along with updates across key titles!;
  • Spike Chunsoft TGS 2021 Special;
  • D3PUBLISHER TGS2021 Live broadcast;
  • TGS 2021 Capcom Online Program;
  • Yurukill Special;

Venerdì 1 Ottobre

  • Appuntamento da definire;
  • SENSE OF WONDER NIGHT 2021 (SOWN2021);
  • NTTe-Sports;
  • Happinet GAME SHOWCASE in TGS2021 1st STAGE;
  • 505 Games Upcoming Titles Showcase;
  • SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS TGS2021;
  • BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment;
  • Level-5;
  • SEGA Atlas;

Sabato 2 Ottobre

  • Da definire;
  • Happinet GAME SHOWCASE in TGS2021 2nd STAGE;
  • Tencent Games;
  • Japan Game Awards: 2021;
  • Lilith Games Warpath;
  • New Game Release Conference;
  • GungHo Online Entertainment;
  • Japan Game Awards: 2021 Games of the Year Division;
  • TGS2021 KOEI TECMO Special Program;
  • KONAMI - Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side 4th Heart Stage / First Gameplay Reveal!;
  • DMM Games;

Domenica 3 Ottobre

  • Da definire;
  • S-Game New ARPG arrives, new expedition starts;
  • Japan Electronics College TGS2021;
  • ARC SYSTEM WORKS;
  • Japan Game Awards: 2021;
  • The feature presentation of new AAA products currently in development under the 110 Industries umbrella;
  • NCSOFT TGS2021 SPECIAL PROGRAM;
  • GungHo Online Entertainment;
  • UBIDAY2021 Online × TGS Special Program (Ubisoft);
  • AKRacing presents AKTalking;
  • Wright Flyer Studios;
  • Genshin Impact TGS2021 Program;
  • fingger;
  • Gran Saga;
  • TGS2021 ONLINE ENDING;

Il programma del Tokyo Game Show 2021 promette dunque molti appuntamenti con grandi nomi presenti alla fiera, tra cui Microsoft, Ubisoft, Square Enix, Capcom, Arc SyStem Works; SEGA, Bandai Namco e moltissimi altri. Ricordiamo che per la prima volta, tutti gli eventi parte del palinsesto del Tokyo Game Show Online 2021 saranno trasmessi anche in lingua inglese.

FONTE: TGS
