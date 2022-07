Tomb Raider Next avrà la coop? Tanti rumor su storia e personaggi

The new Tomb Raider game is called Project Jawbreaker, an insider leaked me a script actors are quietly using to try out for it, and I made Chris and Dustin read for the roles on a 4+ hour Sacred Symbols: A PlayStation Podcast.



(Lots of news, too.)



🔉+📺 https://t.co/iEUOXT6Erw pic.twitter.com/UCeU7ViCFa