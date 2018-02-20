Everyeye.it

  4. Torment Tides of Numenera, Broken Sword 5 e Wasteland 2 inclusi nel nuovo Humble Bundle

di
Humble Bundle torna a proporre ai videogiocatori una serie di titoli a prezzi stracciati. Fra i titoli proposti nel nuovo bundle, intitolato Classics Return e dedicato ai seguiti o ai successori spirituali dei grandi classici videoludici, troviamo Torment: Tides of Numenera, Broken Sword 5 e Wasteland 2.

Con un'offerta libera riceverete Broken Sword 5 - The Serpent's Curse, Shadowrun Returns, Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure e Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut; pagando più della media (6.02 euro nel momento in cui scriviamo) otterrete Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Extended Edition, Wasteland 2: Director's Cut - Standard Edition, Age of Wonders III e Xenonauts; infine, donando più di 15 dollari (12.09 euro) potrete accaparrarvi anche Torment: Tides of Numenera e Dreamfall Chapters: The Final Cut Edition. Cosa ne pensate del nuovo Humble Bundle?

