Total War Warhammer 3: grande successo su Steam, ma è anche vittima di review bombingg

Huge launch for Total War: Warhammer III It's set the all-time biggest peak ever for the Total War: Warhammer Series by a wide margin (2nd biggest Total War game ever overall) Peak Concurrent Players TW: Warhammer III - 166,754 TW: Warhammer - 113,019 TW: Warhammer II - 84,920 pic.twitter.com/IyQMOLDf3g

Total War: Warhammer III is out on Steam today and is being received well by most players.



But when you look at Chinese language reviews, 72% of them are negative. This also extends to Warhammer II, which saw negative reviews in the last few days.



Let's explore why 🧵 pic.twitter.com/hqiT7lXSjr