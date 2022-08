Tower of Fantasy, dopo Nemesis arriva Frigg: ecco il trailer del nuovo personaggio

#Frigg 🌹 Balmung



"Isn't it rather superficial to cast judgment on what life is or is not?"



Frigg has completed the objectives of the Heirs of Aida time and time again with her top-notch fighting ability and unrivaled determination. 🔎#ToF #TowerofFantasy #ToFShowcase pic.twitter.com/JsIiu9plGg