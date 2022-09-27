Il trailer di The Last of Us è un successo: 10 milioni di visualizzazioni solo su Twitter
Davide Leoni
L'insider Benji-Sales ci fornisce una panoramica sui numeri del trailer di The Last of Us pubblicato il 26 settembre per il The Last of Us Day. Il trailer ha riscosso un notevole successo, almeno stando ai dati delle prime ore.
Solo su Twitter il video ha generato 2.5 milioni di visualizzazioni in un ora per poi toccare quota dieci milioni dopo otto ore, finendo al primo posto delle tendenze di YouTube e Twitter. Numeri importanti che testimoniano l'hype dietro a questo progetto, con HBO che sta spingendo The Last of Us come la sua prossima serie di punta dopo House of the Dragon, lo spin-off di Game of Thrones.
Al momento The Last of Us è ancora priva di una data di uscita, la serie arriverà nel corso del 2023 su HBO Max e in Italia su Sky e Now TV. Su Everyeye.it trovate anche un video confronto tra i personaggi del gioco e gli attori di The Last of Us, in questi mesi in tanti hanno criticato la scelta dei due attori protagonisti ma HBO non si è fatta influenzare dalle critiche: Pedro Pascal interpreta Joel mentre Bella Ramsey è Ellie, non mancano poi guest star come Nico Parker nel ruolo di Sarah, Storm Reid nei panni di Riley e Jeffrey Pierce che vestirà i panni di Perry.
Final The Last of Us stat from me today— Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) September 27, 2022
10 Million Views for the Trailer on Twitter in only 8 hours. Totally crazy numbers honestly
That's on top of hitting #1 Trending on both Twitter and YouTube today. If they were hoping for a big impact with the first trailer they got it pic.twitter.com/yauVVmtUOp
The Last of Us HBO Trailer hits 2.5+ Million Views on Twitter in only an hour— Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) September 26, 2022
These are extremely high numbers to hit so quickly. Looking like some very impressive first 24 Hour stats incoming
HBO is positioning the series as their "next big thing" after House of the Dragon pic.twitter.com/CjPu3NS5Zf
The Last of Us on HBO Teaser now Trending #1 on YouTube pic.twitter.com/qVLyNYAdRp— Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) September 26, 2022
