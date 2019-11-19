Trine 4, MXGP 3 e Sonic tra le nuove offerte Xbox One e Xbox 360
Davide Leoni
Come ogni martedì Xbox Store si aggiorna con i Deals with Gold, le offerte settimanali sui migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360, alcune esclusive per gli abbonati Gold e altre disponibili per tutti, anche per gli utenti Xbox LIVE Silver.
Tra i videogiochi a sconto troviamo Trine 4 The Nightmare Prince, DayD, Guns Gore and Cannoli 2, Knee Deep, Aven Colony, The Golf Club 2 e Troll and I su Xbox One, mentre su Xbox 360 si celebra il mito di Sonic con una serie di offerte sui platform 2D della serie SEGA.
Sconti Xbox One
- Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
- Alekhine’s Gun Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight
- Antiquia Lost Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- Aven Colony Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Brawlout Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Brawlout Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Claws of Furry Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight
- DayD: Through Time Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Knee Deep Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- LA Cops Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Monster Slayers Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- MotoGP17 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- MotoGP18 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
- MXGP3 Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Nickelodean: Kart Racers Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Spellspire Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Cycle of Warfare Add-On 60% Spotlight
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Titans Return Add-On 60% Spotlight
- The Council – Episode 1: The Mad Ones Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- The Council – Season Pass Add-On 50% Spotlight
- The Forbidden Arts Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight
- The Golf Club 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% Spotlight
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG
- The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- The Town Of Light Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
- The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Xbox One Game 20% DWG
- Trine: Ultimate Collection Xbox One Game 20% DWG
- Troll & I Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
- Warparty Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- Xenoraid Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Offerte Xbox 360
- Faery: Legends of Avalon Backward Compatible 80% DWG
- Orc Attack: Flatulent Rebellion Arcade 75% DWG
- Sonic The Hedgehog Backward Compatible 50% DWG
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Backward Compatible 50% DWG
- Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Backward Compatible 50% DWG
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I Backward Compatible 50% DWG
Tutte le offerte indicate sono valide fino al 25 novembre, gli sconti contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono validi esclusivamente per gli abbonati al servizio Xbox LIVE Gold. Avete già deciso cosa comprare?
