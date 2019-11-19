Trine 4, MXGP 3 e Sonic tra le nuove offerte Xbox One e Xbox 360

Come ogni martedì Xbox Store si aggiorna con i Deals with Gold, le offerte settimanali sui migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360, alcune esclusive per gli abbonati Gold e altre disponibili per tutti, anche per gli utenti Xbox LIVE Silver.

Tra i videogiochi a sconto troviamo Trine 4 The Nightmare Prince, DayD, Guns Gore and Cannoli 2, Knee Deep, Aven Colony, The Golf Club 2 e Troll and I su Xbox One, mentre su Xbox 360 si celebra il mito di Sonic con una serie di offerte sui platform 2D della serie SEGA.

Sconti Xbox One

Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight

Alekhine’s Gun Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight

Antiquia Lost Xbox One Game 30% DWG

Aven Colony Xbox One Game 70% DWG

Brawlout Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG

Brawlout Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG

Claws of Furry Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight

DayD: Through Time Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1 Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Knee Deep Xbox One Game 40% DWG

LA Cops Xbox One Game 80% DWG

Monster Slayers Xbox One Game 75% DWG

MotoGP17 Xbox One Game 75% DWG

MotoGP18 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG

MXGP3 Xbox One Game 80% DWG

Nickelodean: Kart Racers Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Spellspire Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Starpoint Gemini Warlords Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Cycle of Warfare Add-On 60% Spotlight

Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Titans Return Add-On 60% Spotlight

The Council – Episode 1: The Mad Ones Xbox One Game 75% DWG

The Council – Season Pass Add-On 50% Spotlight

The Forbidden Arts Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight

The Golf Club 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% Spotlight

The Jackbox Party Pack 2 Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG

The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG

The Town Of Light Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight

The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Xbox One Game 20% DWG

Trine: Ultimate Collection Xbox One Game 20% DWG

Troll & I Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight

Warparty Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight

Xenoraid Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Offerte Xbox 360

Faery: Legends of Avalon Backward Compatible 80% DWG

Orc Attack: Flatulent Rebellion Arcade 75% DWG

Sonic The Hedgehog Backward Compatible 50% DWG

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Backward Compatible 50% DWG

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Backward Compatible 50% DWG

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I Backward Compatible 50% DWG

Tutte le offerte indicate sono valide fino al 25 novembre, gli sconti contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono validi esclusivamente per gli abbonati al servizio Xbox LIVE Gold. Avete già deciso cosa comprare?