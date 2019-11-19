Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Black Friday
  1. HOME
  2. Xbox Live
  3. Notizie

Trine 4, MXGP 3 e Sonic tra le nuove offerte Xbox One e Xbox 360

Trine 4, MXGP 3 e Sonic tra le nuove offerte Xbox One e Xbox 360
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Come ogni martedì Xbox Store si aggiorna con i Deals with Gold, le offerte settimanali sui migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360, alcune esclusive per gli abbonati Gold e altre disponibili per tutti, anche per gli utenti Xbox LIVE Silver.

Tra i videogiochi a sconto troviamo Trine 4 The Nightmare Prince, DayD, Guns Gore and Cannoli 2, Knee Deep, Aven Colony, The Golf Club 2 e Troll and I su Xbox One, mentre su Xbox 360 si celebra il mito di Sonic con una serie di offerte sui platform 2D della serie SEGA.

Sconti Xbox One

  • Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
  • Alekhine’s Gun Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight
  • Antiquia Lost Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Aven Colony Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Brawlout Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • Brawlout Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • Claws of Furry Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight
  • DayD: Through Time Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Knee Deep Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • LA Cops Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Monster Slayers Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • MotoGP17 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • MotoGP18 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
  • MXGP3 Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Nickelodean: Kart Racers Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Spellspire Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Cycle of Warfare Add-On 60% Spotlight
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Titans Return Add-On 60% Spotlight
  • The Council – Episode 1: The Mad Ones Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • The Council – Season Pass Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • The Forbidden Arts Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Spotlight
  • The Golf Club 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% Spotlight
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 2 Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG
  • The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • The Town Of Light Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
  • The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
  • Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Xbox One Game 20% DWG
  • Trine: Ultimate Collection Xbox One Game 20% DWG
  • Troll & I Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
  • Warparty Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • Xenoraid Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Offerte Xbox 360

  • Faery: Legends of Avalon Backward Compatible 80% DWG
  • Orc Attack: Flatulent Rebellion Arcade 75% DWG
  • Sonic The Hedgehog Backward Compatible 50% DWG
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Backward Compatible 50% DWG
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Backward Compatible 50% DWG
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I Backward Compatible 50% DWG

Tutte le offerte indicate sono valide fino al 25 novembre, gli sconti contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono validi esclusivamente per gli abbonati al servizio Xbox LIVE Gold. Avete già deciso cosa comprare?

Quanto è interessante?
1
rubrica

Da Moon Hunters a What Remains of Edith Finch: le ultime novità su Xbox Store

Altri contenuti per Xbox Live

  1. Mario Kart Tour: 40 milioni di download e incassi milionari a ottobre