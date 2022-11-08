Tutti i trofei di God of War Ragnarok per PS4 e PS5
Vi proponiamo la lista completa dei trofei di God of War Ragnarok, la nuova avventura di Kratos e Atreus disponibile dal 9 novembre su PS4 e PS5. Attenzione, l'elenco pubblicato di seguito può contenere spoiler sulla trama, sui boss e in generale su avvenimenti e meccaniche di gioco.
In totale i trofei di God of War Ragnarok sono 36 così suddivisi: quattro d'oro, quindici d'argento, sedici di bronzo e ovviamente uno di platino. Aggiorneremo la lista con i nomi e le descrizioni in italiano non appena saranno disponibili.
God of War Ragnarok Trofeo Platino
The Bear and the Wolf trophy
- Colleziona tutti i trofei
Trofei di God of War Ragnarok
- The Florist trophy Collect one flower from each of the nine realms - Bronzo
- The Librarian trophy Collect all of the Books - Bronzo
- The Curator trophy Collect all of the Artifacts - Bronzo
- How it Started trophy Equip an Enchantment - Bronzo
- Spit Shine trophy Upgrade one piece of armor - Bronzo
- Spartan Ways trophy Remember the Spartan teachings - Argento
- Full Belly trophy Obtain all of the Apples of Idunn and Horns of Blood Mead - Argento
- Knock off the Rust trophy Purchase a Skill - Bronzo
- A Grizzly Encounter trophy Battle the Bear - Bronzo
- Blood Debt trophy Battle the God of Thunder - Bronzo
- Backyard Brawl trophy Battle the Mysterious Valkyrie - Bronzo
- Root of the Problem trophy Battle Nidhögg - Bronzo
- The Cauldron trophy Destroy Gryla’s cauldron - Bronzo
- Off the Leash trophy Battle Garm - Bronzo
- Comeuppance trophy Battle Heimdall - Bronzo
- Better Together trophy Battle Hrist and Mist - Bronzo
- Phlanx trophy Obtain all Shields - Argento
- Collector trophy Obtain all Relics and Sword Hilts - Argento
- Dragon Slayer trophy Craft the Dragon Scaled Armor Set - Argento
- How it’s Going trophy Fully repair the Amulet of Yggdrasil - Argento
- Funeral for a Friend trophy Attend the Funeral - Argento
- Rebel Leader trophy Return the Hammer of the Rebellion - Bronzo
- New Friends trophy Fetch Lunda’s orb - Bronzo
- Full Gufa trophy Free the Hafgufas - Argento
- Making Amends trophy Free the Lyngbakr - Argento
- It Was a Good Day trophy Retrieve Mardöll - Argento
- Invasive Species trophy Complete all of the Crater Hunts - Argento
- Besties trophy Pet Speki and Svanna - Argento
- Rightful Place trophy Return all of the Lindwyrms to Ratatoskr - Argento
- Pure of Hart trophy Return the Stags of the Four Seasons - Argento
- Trials by Fire trophy Complete the Trials of Muspelheim - Argento
- Ready for Commitment trophy Fully upgrade one armor set - Oro
- Ragnarök trophy Battle the All-Father - Oro
- Grave Mistake trophy Battle King Hrolf - Oro
- The True Queen trophy Battle Gná - Oro
God of War Ragnarok non ha trofei legati alla difficoltà e dunque tutti i trofei possono essere sbloccati anche al livello di difficoltà più basso.
