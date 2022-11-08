Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Tutti i trofei di God of War Ragnarok per PS4 e PS5

Vi proponiamo la lista completa dei trofei di God of War Ragnarok, la nuova avventura di Kratos e Atreus disponibile dal 9 novembre su PS4 e PS5. Attenzione, l'elenco pubblicato di seguito può contenere spoiler sulla trama, sui boss e in generale su avvenimenti e meccaniche di gioco.

In totale i trofei di God of War Ragnarok sono 36 così suddivisi: quattro d'oro, quindici d'argento, sedici di bronzo e ovviamente uno di platino. Aggiorneremo la lista con i nomi e le descrizioni in italiano non appena saranno disponibili.

God of War Ragnarok Trofeo Platino

The Bear and the Wolf trophy

  • Colleziona tutti i trofei

Trofei di God of War Ragnarok

  • The Florist trophy Collect one flower from each of the nine realms - Bronzo
  • The Librarian trophy Collect all of the Books - Bronzo
  • The Curator trophy Collect all of the Artifacts - Bronzo
  • How it Started trophy Equip an Enchantment - Bronzo
  • Spit Shine trophy Upgrade one piece of armor - Bronzo
  • Spartan Ways trophy Remember the Spartan teachings - Argento
  • Full Belly trophy Obtain all of the Apples of Idunn and Horns of Blood Mead - Argento
  • Knock off the Rust trophy Purchase a Skill - Bronzo
  • A Grizzly Encounter trophy Battle the Bear - Bronzo
  • Blood Debt trophy Battle the God of Thunder - Bronzo
  • Backyard Brawl trophy Battle the Mysterious Valkyrie - Bronzo
  • Root of the Problem trophy Battle Nidhögg - Bronzo
  • The Cauldron trophy Destroy Gryla’s cauldron - Bronzo
  • Off the Leash trophy Battle Garm - Bronzo
  • Comeuppance trophy Battle Heimdall - Bronzo
  • Better Together trophy Battle Hrist and Mist - Bronzo
  • Phlanx trophy Obtain all Shields - Argento
  • Collector trophy Obtain all Relics and Sword Hilts - Argento
  • Dragon Slayer trophy Craft the Dragon Scaled Armor Set - Argento
  • How it’s Going trophy Fully repair the Amulet of Yggdrasil - Argento
  • Funeral for a Friend trophy Attend the Funeral - Argento
  • Rebel Leader trophy Return the Hammer of the Rebellion - Bronzo
  • New Friends trophy Fetch Lunda’s orb - Bronzo
  • Full Gufa trophy Free the Hafgufas - Argento
  • Making Amends trophy Free the Lyngbakr - Argento
  • It Was a Good Day trophy Retrieve Mardöll - Argento
  • Invasive Species trophy Complete all of the Crater Hunts - Argento
  • Besties trophy Pet Speki and Svanna - Argento
  • Rightful Place trophy Return all of the Lindwyrms to Ratatoskr - Argento
  • Pure of Hart trophy Return the Stags of the Four Seasons - Argento
  • Trials by Fire trophy Complete the Trials of Muspelheim - Argento
  • Ready for Commitment trophy Fully upgrade one armor set - Oro
  • Ragnarök trophy Battle the All-Father - Oro
  • Grave Mistake trophy Battle King Hrolf - Oro
  • The True Queen trophy Battle Gná - Oro

God of War Ragnarok non ha trofei legati alla difficoltà e dunque tutti i trofei possono essere sbloccati anche al livello di difficoltà più basso.

