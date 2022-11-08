Tutti i trofei di God of War Ragnarok per PS4 e PS5

Vi proponiamo la lista completa dei trofei di God of War Ragnarok, la nuova avventura di Kratos e Atreus disponibile dal 9 novembre su PS4 e PS5. Attenzione, l'elenco pubblicato di seguito può contenere spoiler sulla trama, sui boss e in generale su avvenimenti e meccaniche di gioco.

In totale i trofei di God of War Ragnarok sono 36 così suddivisi: quattro d'oro, quindici d'argento, sedici di bronzo e ovviamente uno di platino. Aggiorneremo la lista con i nomi e le descrizioni in italiano non appena saranno disponibili.

God of War Ragnarok Trofeo Platino

The Bear and the Wolf trophy

Colleziona tutti i trofei

Trofei di God of War Ragnarok

The Florist trophy Collect one flower from each of the nine realms - Bronzo

The Librarian trophy Collect all of the Books - Bronzo

The Curator trophy Collect all of the Artifacts - Bronzo

How it Started trophy Equip an Enchantment - Bronzo

Spit Shine trophy Upgrade one piece of armor - Bronzo

Spartan Ways trophy Remember the Spartan teachings - Argento

Full Belly trophy Obtain all of the Apples of Idunn and Horns of Blood Mead - Argento

Knock off the Rust trophy Purchase a Skill - Bronzo

A Grizzly Encounter trophy Battle the Bear - Bronzo

Blood Debt trophy Battle the God of Thunder - Bronzo

Backyard Brawl trophy Battle the Mysterious Valkyrie - Bronzo

Root of the Problem trophy Battle Nidhögg - Bronzo

The Cauldron trophy Destroy Gryla’s cauldron - Bronzo

Off the Leash trophy Battle Garm - Bronzo

Comeuppance trophy Battle Heimdall - Bronzo

Better Together trophy Battle Hrist and Mist - Bronzo

Phlanx trophy Obtain all Shields - Argento

Collector trophy Obtain all Relics and Sword Hilts - Argento

Dragon Slayer trophy Craft the Dragon Scaled Armor Set - Argento

How it’s Going trophy Fully repair the Amulet of Yggdrasil - Argento

Funeral for a Friend trophy Attend the Funeral - Argento

Rebel Leader trophy Return the Hammer of the Rebellion - Bronzo

New Friends trophy Fetch Lunda’s orb - Bronzo

Full Gufa trophy Free the Hafgufas - Argento

Making Amends trophy Free the Lyngbakr - Argento

It Was a Good Day trophy Retrieve Mardöll - Argento

Invasive Species trophy Complete all of the Crater Hunts - Argento

Besties trophy Pet Speki and Svanna - Argento

Rightful Place trophy Return all of the Lindwyrms to Ratatoskr - Argento

Pure of Hart trophy Return the Stags of the Four Seasons - Argento

Trials by Fire trophy Complete the Trials of Muspelheim - Argento

Ready for Commitment trophy Fully upgrade one armor set - Oro

Ragnarök trophy Battle the All-Father - Oro

Grave Mistake trophy Battle King Hrolf - Oro

The True Queen trophy Battle Gná - Oro

God of War Ragnarok non ha trofei legati alla difficoltà e dunque tutti i trofei possono essere sbloccati anche al livello di difficoltà più basso.