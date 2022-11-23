Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Tutti i trofei di The Callisto Protocol per PS4 e PS5

Tutti i trofei di The Callisto Protocol per PS4 e PS5
La lista dei trofei di The Callisto Protocol è comparsa nel database del PSN, possiamo così riportarvi l'elenco completo dei trofei dell'erede spirituale di Dead Space, in uscita a dicembre su PC e tutte le console Xbox e PlayStation. Attenzione, l'elenco contiene spoiler.

I trofei sono in tutto 27 suddivisi tra oro, bronzo, argento e ovviamente uno di platino, le ricompense sono legate alle uccisioni dei nemici, alla progressione della storia, all'upgrade delle armi e al Photo Mode.

Trofeo Platino

  • It's Over, Jacob! – Collect all trophies

Trofei Oro

  • I Do Belong Here – Beat the game on any difficulty
  • You Need a Gun – Fully Upgrade One Weapon
  • The Protocol is About Life – Beat the game on Maximum Security difficulty
  • Grim Reaper – Harvest and read all implant bios
  • The Commonality – Uncover the mystery of Kallipolis
  • Two Heads are Better Than One – Take down the two-head
  • In Striking Distance – Kill an enemy via GRP and a melee combo

Trofei Argento

  • Get a Grip – Grab twenty-five enemies with the GRP
  • Terminated – Take down a security robot
  • Paper Jams – Print a weapon for the first time
  • Reforge – Print a weapon upgrade
  • Giving Back – Stab five blind enemies in the back
  • Float Like a Butterfly – Perfect dodge five times
  • Flesh Wound – Use melee or ranged weapons to take both arms off a living enemy
  • Chew ‘Em Up – Kill ten enemies with environmental hazards
  • Workplace Hazard – Use GRP to kill an enemy by throwing them into an environmental hazard

Trofei Bronzo

  • Mugshot – Take a photo using photo mode
  • The Outer Way – Find the Outer Way boarding craft
  • Desperate Times – Elias gives Jacob a shiv
  • If the SHU Fits… – Activate the SHU
  • Without a Paddle – Survive the pipeslide
  • Crash Site – Return to the crashed ship
  • In the Pipe, Five By Five – Reach the Hangar flight deck
  • Power Up – Restore power to the old facility
  • What Lies Beneath – Find the source
  • Full Circle – Get thrown back into original cell

The Callisto Protocol è in fase Gold, lo sviluppo del gioco è terminato e le copie sono pronte per essere distribuite in vista del lancio fissato per il 2 dicembre 2022 su PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S e PC.

FONTE: PlayStation LifeStyle
