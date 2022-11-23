Tutti i trofei di The Callisto Protocol per PS4 e PS5
La lista dei trofei di The Callisto Protocol è comparsa nel database del PSN, possiamo così riportarvi l'elenco completo dei trofei dell'erede spirituale di Dead Space, in uscita a dicembre su PC e tutte le console Xbox e PlayStation. Attenzione, l'elenco contiene spoiler.
I trofei sono in tutto 27 suddivisi tra oro, bronzo, argento e ovviamente uno di platino, le ricompense sono legate alle uccisioni dei nemici, alla progressione della storia, all'upgrade delle armi e al Photo Mode.
Trofeo Platino
- It's Over, Jacob! – Collect all trophies
Trofei Oro
- I Do Belong Here – Beat the game on any difficulty
- You Need a Gun – Fully Upgrade One Weapon
- The Protocol is About Life – Beat the game on Maximum Security difficulty
- Grim Reaper – Harvest and read all implant bios
- The Commonality – Uncover the mystery of Kallipolis
- Two Heads are Better Than One – Take down the two-head
- In Striking Distance – Kill an enemy via GRP and a melee combo
Trofei Argento
- Get a Grip – Grab twenty-five enemies with the GRP
- Terminated – Take down a security robot
- Paper Jams – Print a weapon for the first time
- Reforge – Print a weapon upgrade
- Giving Back – Stab five blind enemies in the back
- Float Like a Butterfly – Perfect dodge five times
- Flesh Wound – Use melee or ranged weapons to take both arms off a living enemy
- Chew ‘Em Up – Kill ten enemies with environmental hazards
- Workplace Hazard – Use GRP to kill an enemy by throwing them into an environmental hazard
Trofei Bronzo
- Mugshot – Take a photo using photo mode
- The Outer Way – Find the Outer Way boarding craft
- Desperate Times – Elias gives Jacob a shiv
- If the SHU Fits… – Activate the SHU
- Without a Paddle – Survive the pipeslide
- Crash Site – Return to the crashed ship
- In the Pipe, Five By Five – Reach the Hangar flight deck
- Power Up – Restore power to the old facility
- What Lies Beneath – Find the source
- Full Circle – Get thrown back into original cell
The Callisto Protocol è in fase Gold, lo sviluppo del gioco è terminato e le copie sono pronte per essere distribuite in vista del lancio fissato per il 2 dicembre 2022 su PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S e PC.
