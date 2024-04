I turisti occidentali svuotano i negozi di retrogaming in Giappone, secondo un ricercatore

The Surugaya in Kyoto is a skeleton now. A year ago there were tons of Famicom Disk System games, but this is all that’s left. The PS1 section is half empty. The tourists have taken everything. I don’t bother shopping for retro games in big Japanese cities anymore. pic.twitter.com/glu8pl6JMA

There used to be two floors of games at that Surugaya, now there’s only one.



I saw a guy just taking everything off the already paltry DS shelf.



There’s tons of people like him and very little anyone can do because it’s obviously not illegal. So I don’t even bother anymore.