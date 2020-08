Turrican 30th Brithday Edition si mostrerà alla GamesCom 2020

💥 TURRICAN 💥



Factor 5's #Turrican is finally back after 30 years of dormancy! #gamescom2020 #Turrican30th The pre-order will be announced during @gamescom ONL - then immediately go live at our store.



🎙️ Opening Night Livehttps://t.co/gi0KPZaGFP



🔹 https://t.co/9PpG8e0LSy 🔹 pic.twitter.com/urbuX4MS1N