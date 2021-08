Twitch: streamer scioperano contro i raid d'odio e lanciano l'hashtag #ADayOffTwitch

We are continuing the fight. Shout out to @LuciaEverblack and @ShineyPen for helping me with this! #ADayOffTwitch September 1st, don't go live. pic.twitter.com/dU1ycC9YtM

We’ve seen a lot of conversation about botting, hate raids, and other forms of harassment targeting marginalized creators. You’re asking us to do better, and we know we need to do more to address these issues. That includes an open and ongoing dialogue about creator safety.