Ubisoft dona 30 mila dollari per supportare la lotta agli incendi in Australia

The bushfire crisis has devastated communities across the nation and the scenes of loss are heartbreaking. We’ve heard the calls requesting we create in-game items to encourage donations, however this takes considerable development time and we feel immediate action is required. pic.twitter.com/7JPg0QPOqQ

If you would like to donate, here are links to some of the many organisations that are working tirelessly to support the people and wildlife affected by the bushfire crisis.



Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery: https://t.co/Rizwb2JYoY

WWF: https://t.co/P9H1Db6ph7



1/2