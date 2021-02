Ubisoft fa faville su PS5 e Xbox Series X: in aumento i giochi a supporto continuo e i F2P

Ubisoft Conference Call: - Ubisoft ranked second-leading publisher – with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Immortals Fenyx Rising all in the top 7 best sellers on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - Continuing transition to live service operations across all franchises

- Ubisoft says it is ramping up production of F2P games. Will reveal some of those games this year. Aim to reach more players on more platforms across its franchises / new IP.



- Working on a partner mobile title with Tencent.