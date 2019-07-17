Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Ubisoft svela il catalogo Uplay+ con oltre 100 giochi disponibili al lancio

Ubisoft annuncia la lista completa dei titoli disponibili con Uplay+ in arrivo dal 3 settembre su PC. Al prezzo di 14,99€/mese, i giocatori avranno accesso illimitato al download di oltre 100 titoli, che includono nuovi giochi, i titoli più recenti, i grandi classici Ubisoft, edizioni premium e pacchetti di contenuti aggiuntivi.

I giocatori che si abbonano a Uplay+ oggi potranno ottenere una prova gratuita di Uplay+ dal 3 al 30 settembre, che includerà l’accesso alla beta privata di Ghost Recon Breakpoint del 5 settembre.

Con Uplay+ non solo otterrai l’accesso al nostro catalogo di oltre 100 titoli e DLC, ma potrai anche giocare le nostre ultime novità”, ha dichiarato Brenda Panagrossi, Vice-President of platform e product management di Ubisoft. “Gli abbonati a Uplay+ potranno giocare le edizioni premium di Ghost Recon Breakpoint e Watch Dogs Legion. A questi si aggiungeranno titoli come Gods & Monsters e Rainbow Six Quarantine, Uplay+ sarà ricco di nuovi titoli nei suoi primi 12 mesi a soli 14,99€/mese.”

Giochi Uplay+

• Anno 1800 - Deluxe Edition
• Anno 2205 - Ultimate Edition
• Assassin's Creed - Director's Cut
• Assassin's Creed Brotherhood - Deluxe Edition
• Assassin's Creed Chronicles - China
• Assassin's Creed Chronicles - India
• Assassin's Creed Chronicles - Russia
• Assassin's Creed II - Standard Edition
• Assassin's Creed III + Liberation Remastered
• Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - Standard Edition
• Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Ultimate Edition
• Assassin's Creed Origins - Gold Edition
• Assassin's Creed Origins - Discovery Tour
• Assassin's Creed Revelations - Standard Edition
• Assassin's Creed Rogue - Deluxe Edition
• Assassin's Creed Syndicate - Gold Edition
• Assassin's Creed Unity - Standard Edition
• Beyond Good And Evil
• Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood
• Brothers in Arms: Hell’s Highway
• Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30
• Child of Light
• Cold Fear
• Far Cry 2 -Standard version
• Far Cry 3 - Blood Dragon (Standalone)
• Far Cry 3 - Deluxe Edition
• Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition
• Far Cry 5 - Gold Edition
• Far Cry New Dawn - Deluxe Edition
• Far Cry Primal - Digital Apex Edition
• Flashback
• For Honor - Marching Fire Edition
• From Dust
• I Am Alive
• Imperialism
• Imperialism 2
• Lock On: Modern Air Combat
• Might & Magic IX
• Might & Magic VII - For Blood And Honor
• Might & Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer
• Might & Magic X Legacy - Deluxe Edition
• Might & Magic: Heroes II - Gold Edition
• Might & Magic: Heroes III - Complete Edition
• Might & Magic: Heroes V - Standard Edition
• Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Gold Edition
• Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Shades of Darkness (Standalone)
• Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Deluxe Edition
• Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Trial by Fire (Standalone)
• Monopoly PLUS
• Ode
• Panzer General 2
• Panzer General 3D assault
• Petz Horsez 2
• Planet of Death – Gold Edition
• Prince of Persia
• Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands - Deluxe Edition
• Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
• Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
• Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
• Rayman 2
• Rayman 3
• Rayman Forever
• Rayman Legends
• Rayman Origins
• Rayman Raving Rabbids
• Silent Hunter 2
• Silent Hunter 3
• Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific - Gold Edition
• Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic - Gold Edition
• South Park: The Fractured but Whole - Gold Edition
• South Park: The Stick of Truth - Standard Edition
• Speed Buster
• Starlink - Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
• Steep - X Games Gold Edition
• The Crew - Standard Edition
• The Crew 2 - Standard Edition
• The Settlers 1 - History Edition
• The Settlers 2 - History Edition
• The Settlers 3 - History Edition
• The Settlers 4 - History Edition
• The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings - History Edition
• The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire - History Edition
• The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom - History Edition
• Tom Clancy's EndWar
• Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon
• Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier - Deluxe Edition
• Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - Ultimate Edition
• Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six - Standard Edition
• Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 3 - Gold Edition
• Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Lockdown
• Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition
• Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas
• Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas II
• Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell
• Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist - Deluxe Edition
• Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
• Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction - Standard Edition
• Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent
• Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition
• Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - Ultimate Edition
• Trackmania Turbo
• Transference
• Trials Evolution - Gold Edition
• Trials Fusion - Awesome max edition
• Trials Rising - Gold edition
• Uno
• Valiant Hearts
• Warlords Battlecry
• Warlords Battlecry 2
• Watch_Dogs - Complete Edition
• Watch_Dogs 2 - Gold Edition
• World In Conflict - Complete Edition
• Zombi

I seguenti titoli sono confermati e saranno disponibili su Uplay+ dopo il lancio del servizio

• Anno 1404 - Gold Edition (aka Dawn of Discovery Gold)
• Anno 1503 - Gold Edition
• Anno 1602
• Anno 1701
• Anno 2070 - Standard Edition
• Champions of Anteria
• Far Cry
• Gods & Monsters
• Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition
• Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Quarantine
• Watch Dogs Legion Deluxe Edition

Uplay+ permette di effettuare il download dei giochi direttamente su PC, e sarà disponibile dal 3 settembre. I giocatori che effettueranno la sottoscrizione al servizio ora potranno accedere a un free trial dal 3 al 30 settembre. Al lancio il servizio includerà più di 40 edizioni premium, con le quali i giocatori non solo accederanno al gioco base, ma anche a contenuti aggiuntivi, espansioni e DLC. Questi includeranno, ad esempio, tutti i 48 operatori di Rainbow Six Siege e, ovviamente, tutti i 18 assassini della serie Assassin’s Creed.

