Ubisoft svela il catalogo Uplay+ con oltre 100 giochi disponibili al lancio

Ubisoft annuncia la lista completa dei titoli disponibili con Uplay+ in arrivo dal 3 settembre su PC. Al prezzo di 14,99€/mese, i giocatori avranno accesso illimitato al download di oltre 100 titoli, che includono nuovi giochi, i titoli più recenti, i grandi classici Ubisoft, edizioni premium e pacchetti di contenuti aggiuntivi.

I giocatori che si abbonano a Uplay+ oggi potranno ottenere una prova gratuita di Uplay+ dal 3 al 30 settembre, che includerà l’accesso alla beta privata di Ghost Recon Breakpoint del 5 settembre.

“Con Uplay+ non solo otterrai l’accesso al nostro catalogo di oltre 100 titoli e DLC, ma potrai anche giocare le nostre ultime novità”, ha dichiarato Brenda Panagrossi, Vice-President of platform e product management di Ubisoft. “Gli abbonati a Uplay+ potranno giocare le edizioni premium di Ghost Recon Breakpoint e Watch Dogs Legion. A questi si aggiungeranno titoli come Gods & Monsters e Rainbow Six Quarantine, Uplay+ sarà ricco di nuovi titoli nei suoi primi 12 mesi a soli 14,99€/mese.”

Giochi Uplay+

• Anno 1800 - Deluxe Edition

• Anno 2205 - Ultimate Edition

• Assassin's Creed - Director's Cut

• Assassin's Creed Brotherhood - Deluxe Edition

• Assassin's Creed Chronicles - China

• Assassin's Creed Chronicles - India

• Assassin's Creed Chronicles - Russia

• Assassin's Creed II - Standard Edition

• Assassin's Creed III + Liberation Remastered

• Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - Standard Edition

• Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Ultimate Edition

• Assassin's Creed Origins - Gold Edition

• Assassin's Creed Origins - Discovery Tour

• Assassin's Creed Revelations - Standard Edition

• Assassin's Creed Rogue - Deluxe Edition

• Assassin's Creed Syndicate - Gold Edition

• Assassin's Creed Unity - Standard Edition

• Beyond Good And Evil

• Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood

• Brothers in Arms: Hell’s Highway

• Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30

• Child of Light

• Cold Fear

• Far Cry 2 -Standard version

• Far Cry 3 - Blood Dragon (Standalone)

• Far Cry 3 - Deluxe Edition

• Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition

• Far Cry 5 - Gold Edition

• Far Cry New Dawn - Deluxe Edition

• Far Cry Primal - Digital Apex Edition

• Flashback

• For Honor - Marching Fire Edition

• From Dust

• I Am Alive

• Imperialism

• Imperialism 2

• Lock On: Modern Air Combat

• Might & Magic IX

• Might & Magic VII - For Blood And Honor

• Might & Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer

• Might & Magic X Legacy - Deluxe Edition

• Might & Magic: Heroes II - Gold Edition

• Might & Magic: Heroes III - Complete Edition

• Might & Magic: Heroes V - Standard Edition

• Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Gold Edition

• Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Shades of Darkness (Standalone)

• Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Deluxe Edition

• Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Trial by Fire (Standalone)

• Monopoly PLUS

• Ode

• Panzer General 2

• Panzer General 3D assault

• Petz Horsez 2

• Planet of Death – Gold Edition

• Prince of Persia

• Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands - Deluxe Edition

• Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

• Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones

• Prince of Persia: Warrior Within

• Rayman 2

• Rayman 3

• Rayman Forever

• Rayman Legends

• Rayman Origins

• Rayman Raving Rabbids

• Silent Hunter 2

• Silent Hunter 3

• Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific - Gold Edition

• Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic - Gold Edition

• South Park: The Fractured but Whole - Gold Edition

• South Park: The Stick of Truth - Standard Edition

• Speed Buster

• Starlink - Digital Deluxe Starter Kit

• Steep - X Games Gold Edition

• The Crew - Standard Edition

• The Crew 2 - Standard Edition

• The Settlers 1 - History Edition

• The Settlers 2 - History Edition

• The Settlers 3 - History Edition

• The Settlers 4 - History Edition

• The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings - History Edition

• The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire - History Edition

• The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom - History Edition

• Tom Clancy's EndWar

• Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon

• Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier - Deluxe Edition

• Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - Ultimate Edition

• Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six - Standard Edition

• Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 3 - Gold Edition

• Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Lockdown

• Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition

• Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas

• Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas II

• Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell

• Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist - Deluxe Edition

• Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory

• Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction - Standard Edition

• Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent

• Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition

• Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - Ultimate Edition

• Trackmania Turbo

• Transference

• Trials Evolution - Gold Edition

• Trials Fusion - Awesome max edition

• Trials Rising - Gold edition

• Uno

• Valiant Hearts

• Warlords Battlecry

• Warlords Battlecry 2

• Watch_Dogs - Complete Edition

• Watch_Dogs 2 - Gold Edition

• World In Conflict - Complete Edition

• Zombi

I seguenti titoli sono confermati e saranno disponibili su Uplay+ dopo il lancio del servizio

• Anno 1404 - Gold Edition (aka Dawn of Discovery Gold)

• Anno 1503 - Gold Edition

• Anno 1602

• Anno 1701

• Anno 2070 - Standard Edition

• Champions of Anteria

• Far Cry

• Gods & Monsters

• Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition

• Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Quarantine

• Watch Dogs Legion Deluxe Edition

Uplay+ permette di effettuare il download dei giochi direttamente su PC, e sarà disponibile dal 3 settembre. I giocatori che effettueranno la sottoscrizione al servizio ora potranno accedere a un free trial dal 3 al 30 settembre. Al lancio il servizio includerà più di 40 edizioni premium, con le quali i giocatori non solo accederanno al gioco base, ma anche a contenuti aggiuntivi, espansioni e DLC. Questi includeranno, ad esempio, tutti i 48 operatori di Rainbow Six Siege e, ovviamente, tutti i 18 assassini della serie Assassin’s Creed.