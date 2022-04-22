Ubisoft taglia con il passato: chiusi i server online di quasi 100 giochi

Ubisoft dà un taglio netto al passato annunciando in un colpo solo la chiusura dei server di quasi un centinaio di suoi giochi. Si tratta, va specificato, di titoli comunque piuttosto datati, alcuni risalenti addirittura alla generazione PlayStation 3 e Xbox 360, dunque ormai desolati sul lato online.

Colpisce comunque ritrovarsi davanti a una lista così corposa, fatta di 93 giochi totali tra cui anche prodotti di primo piano come vari giochi di Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell, Far Cry e Rainbow Six. Questi titoli non permetteranno più l'accesso alle loro funzioni di rete, continuando comunque ad essere regolarmente usufruibili offline dove previsto. Ecco di seguito la lista completa e le piattaforme di riferimento:

America’s Army (Xbox 360)

Anno 1404 (PC)

Anno Online (PC)

Assassin’s Creed II (PC , MAC , iOS , OnLive , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Assassin’s Creed III (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood (OnLive , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Assassin’s Creed: Recollection (MAC , iOS)

Assassin’s Creed: Revelations (OnLive , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Avatar (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Beyond Good and Evil (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Blazing Angels 2 (PC , Xbox 360)

Call of Juarez 2: Bound in Blood (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Call of Juarez 3: The Cartel (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Driver: San Francisco (OnLive)

ESPN Sport Connections (Wii U)

Far Cry (PC)

Far Cry 2 (PC)

Far Cry 3 (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Far Cry Blood Dragon (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Flashback Origins (PC)

Ghost Recon (PC)

Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

H.A.W.X. (PC)

H.A.W.X. 2 (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360 , OnLive)

Haze (PlayStation 3)

Heroes of Might and Magic 5 (PC)

I Am Alive (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Just Dance 3 (Xbox 360)

Just Dance 3 Greatest Hits (Xbox 360)

Just Dance 3 Kids (Xbox 360 , Wii , Wii U)

Just Dance 4 (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360 , Wii U)

Just Dance 2014 (PlayStation 3 , PlayStation 4, Xbox 360 , Xbox One , Wii , Wii U)

Just Dance 2015 (PlayStation 3 , PlayStation 4 , Xbox 360 , Xbox One , Wii , Wii U)

Just Dance 2016 (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360 , Wii)

Just Dance 2017 (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360 , Wii)

Just Dance 2018 (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360 , Wii)

Just Dance Disney Party (Xbox 360 , Wii)

Just Dance Disney Party 2 (Xbox 360)

Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth (Xbox 360 , Wii U)

Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes (PC)

Might & Magic Duel of Champions (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Might & Magic Showdown (PC)

Might & Magic Showdown Paint Workshop (PC)

Might & Magic X : Legacy (PC)

MotionSports (Xbox 360)

MotionSport Adrenaline (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

My Fitness Coach Club (PlayStation 3)

PowerUp Heroes (Xbox 360)

Prince of Persia: Le Sabbie Dimenticate (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360 , OnLive)

PureFootball (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Rabbids Alive and Kicking (Xbox 360)

Rabbids Go Home (Wii)

Rabbids Land (Wii U)

Rabbids Travel in Time (Wii)

Rainbow Six - Raven Shield (PC)

Rainbow Six Lockdown (PC , Nintendo GameCube , PlayStation 2 , Xbox)

Rainbow Six Vegas (PC , PlayStation 3 , PlayStation Portable , Xbox 360)

Rainbow Six Vegas 2 (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360 , Xbox One)

Rayman 3 (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Rayman 3 HD (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Rayman Legends (PC)

Rayman Origins (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

R.U.S.E. (MAC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

R.U.S.E. (Beta PC)

Scrabble (2007 PC)

Scrabble (2009 PC)

Settlers 3 (PC)

Settlers 4 (PC)

Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire (PC)

Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom (PC , MAC)

Settlers: Heritage of Kings (PC)

Shape Fitness Evolved (Xbox 360)

Shape Up (Xbox One)

Shaun White Skateboarding (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360 , OnLive)

Shaun White Snowboarding (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360 , OnLive)

Silent Hunter 3 (PC)

Silent Hunter 4:U-boat Missions (PC)

Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific (PC)

Silent Hunter 5 (OnLive)

Smurfs 2 (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Spartacus Legends (PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Splinter Cell: Blacklist (Wii U)

Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory (PC)

Splinter Cell: Conviction (PC , MAC , OnLive)

Splinter Cell: Double Agent (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

The Adventures of Tintin (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Tom Clancy’s EndWar (PC , PlayStation 3 , Xbox 360)

Toy Soldiers War Chest (PC , PlayStation 4 , Xbox One)

Watch Dogs Companion (Android , iOS)

World in Conflict (PC)

Your Shape Fitness Evolved (Xbox 360)

Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2012 (Xbox 360)

Your Shape Fitness Evolved (2013)

Come facilmente intuibile, nessun titolo dell'ultima e dell'attuale generazione è stato coinvolto dalla chiusura in massa dei server. Intanto le ultime voci di corridoio danno per certo lo sviluppo di un nuovo battle royale di Ubisoft intitolato Project Q, che avrebbe uno stile grafico simile ad Overwatch. Inoltre, Ubisoft ha mostrato ZooBuilder AI, un nuovo tool all'avanguardia per la creazione di modelli animali.