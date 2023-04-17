Ubisoft + su Xbox costa più di Game Pass Ultimate, i giocatori sono delusi
Davide Leoni
La scorsa settimana Ubisoft + è arrivato sulle console Xbox, inizialmente si pensava che il servizio potesse essere incluso nell'abbonamento Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (come EA Play, ad esempio) ma in realtà non è così e anzi il costo mensile di Ubisoft Plus supera quello del servizio Microsoft.
Il prezzo ha ovviamente generato non poche polemiche e se inizialmente l'entusiasmo era alle stelle, l'hype per l'arrivo di Ubisoft+ su Xbox si è sgonfiato rapidamente, come dimostrano i molti messaggi negativi sui social e un sondaggio lanciato da TrueAchievements dal quale emerge come oltre il 90% dei votati non sia interessato a Ubisoft+ a questo prezzo.
Anche se Twitter c'è chi si lamenta e invita Ubisoft a riconsiderare il prezzo dell'abbonamento e cercare una partnership con Microsoft per includere il servizio in Game Pass Ultimate.
Giochi Ubisoft+ su Xbox
- Anno 1800
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed Unity Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles China, India, and Russia
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Deluxe Edition)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins (Gold Edition)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Gold Edition)
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
- Battleship
- Boggle
- Child of Light (Ultimate Edition)
- Family Feud
- Far Cry Primal (Deluxe Edition)
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon (Classic Edition)
- Far Cry 3 (Classic Edition)
- Far Cry 4 (Gold Edition)
- Far Cry 5 (Gold Edition)
- Far Cry 6 (Gold Edition)
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Fighter Within
- For Honor
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Ultimate Edition)
- Ghost Recon Wildlands (Ultimate Edition)
- Grow Up
- Hungry Shark World
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (Gold Edition)
- Jeopardy!
- Monopoly Plus
- Monopoly Madness
- Rabbids Invasion The Interactive TV Show (Gold Edition)
- Rabbids Party of Legends
- Rainbow Six Extraction
- Rainbow Six Siege (Deluxe Edition)
- Rayman Legends
- Riders Republic
- Risk
- Risk: Urban Assault
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
- Scrabble
- Shape Up (Gold Edition)
- South Park Scontri Di-Retti (Gold Edition)
- South Park The Stick of Truth
- Starlink Battle for Atlas (Deluxe Edition)
- Steep
- The Crew (Ultimate Edition)
- The Crew 2
- The Division (Gold Edition)
- The Division 2
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising (Gold Edition)
- Trivial Pursuit Live
- Trivial Pursuit Live 2
- UNO Ultimate Edition
- Valiant Hearts The Great War
- Watch Dogs (Complete Edition)
- Watch Dogs 2 (Gold Edition)
- Watch Dogs Legion (Deluxe Edition)
- Wheel of Fortune
- Zombi
A fronte di un esborso mensile di 17.99 euro, Ubisoft+ offre l'accesso ad un vasto catalogo di giochi che include titoli come The Division 2, Trackmania Turbo, Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag, Assassin's Creed Unity, Child of Light Ultimate Edition, Far Cry 6 Gold Edition, Immortals Fenyx Rising, For Honor e Rayman Legends, solamente per citarne alcuni.
The problem with Ubisoft plus.... Is that some already own 70% of the games and dlc they offer. So the price for the rest is unbelievable high.— Revan Damask (@reddragom1) April 17, 2023
Que vale $55.000 pesos colombianos el mes de #UbisoftPlus— Andres Rada (@capandres) April 17, 2023
Están bastante equivocados con el valor que creen que tienen sus juegos.#gamepasd vale $30.000 con más de 300 juegos..
En serio se pasaron con ese precio absurdo.
Reading people tweets about @Xbox and @Ubisoft plus thingy and it’s pretty unanimous that it’s complete shit. Glad I looked up the gamesharing thing before I did anything. @Xbox shouldn’t even offer anything without gamesharing. They can definitely keep that shit— Dragoneez (@GT_Dragoneez) April 17, 2023
I agree. 15 bucks plus having to get game pass just isn’t worth it as much I like Ubisoft. I’m going to assume Xbox Live isn’t included in this 15 dollars so you’re like at either 25 or 30 bucks a month. I’ll just buy the game at that point when it’s on sale.— Kodi (@KreepyIRL) April 17, 2023
Idk I’m looking up stuff on the @Ubisoft plus on @Xbox subscription I don’t $17.99 is steep for something I can’t game share with my son. Sounds like over priced bullshit honestly. I’ll pass on it— Dragoneez (@GT_Dragoneez) April 17, 2023
Es lo que dije hace un tiempo, ubisoft+ demoró demasiado. Cuando salió valhalla, far cry 6 y el tom clancy de turno si valia la pena comprarlo, porque habian razones, pero la gran mayoria ya nos pasamos esos juegos y otros juegos del servicio ya estan en gamepass o ps plus. https://t.co/AAcD9MoUtv— Un Idiota Con insomnio (@LetMiAlone) April 17, 2023
