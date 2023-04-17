Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Ubisoft + su Xbox costa più di Game Pass Ultimate, i giocatori sono delusi

Ubisoft + su Xbox costa più di Game Pass Ultimate, i giocatori sono delusi
La scorsa settimana Ubisoft + è arrivato sulle console Xbox, inizialmente si pensava che il servizio potesse essere incluso nell'abbonamento Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (come EA Play, ad esempio) ma in realtà non è così e anzi il costo mensile di Ubisoft Plus supera quello del servizio Microsoft.

Il prezzo ha ovviamente generato non poche polemiche e se inizialmente l'entusiasmo era alle stelle, l'hype per l'arrivo di Ubisoft+ su Xbox si è sgonfiato rapidamente, come dimostrano i molti messaggi negativi sui social e un sondaggio lanciato da TrueAchievements dal quale emerge come oltre il 90% dei votati non sia interessato a Ubisoft+ a questo prezzo.

Anche se Twitter c'è chi si lamenta e invita Ubisoft a riconsiderare il prezzo dell'abbonamento e cercare una partnership con Microsoft per includere il servizio in Game Pass Ultimate.

Giochi Ubisoft+ su Xbox

  • Anno 1800
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
  • Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity Gold Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles China, India, and Russia
  • Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Deluxe Edition)
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins (Gold Edition)
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Gold Edition)
  • Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
  • Battleship
  • Boggle
  • Child of Light (Ultimate Edition)
  • Family Feud
  • Far Cry Primal (Deluxe Edition)
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon (Classic Edition)
  • Far Cry 3 (Classic Edition)
  • Far Cry 4 (Gold Edition)
  • Far Cry 5 (Gold Edition)
  • Far Cry 6 (Gold Edition)
  • Far Cry New Dawn
  • Fighter Within
  • For Honor
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Ultimate Edition)
  • Ghost Recon Wildlands (Ultimate Edition)
  • Grow Up
  • Hungry Shark World
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising (Gold Edition)
  • Jeopardy!
  • Monopoly Plus
  • Monopoly Madness
  • Rabbids Invasion The Interactive TV Show (Gold Edition)
  • Rabbids Party of Legends
  • Rainbow Six Extraction
  • Rainbow Six Siege (Deluxe Edition)
  • Rayman Legends
  • Riders Republic
  • Risk
  • Risk: Urban Assault
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
  • Scrabble
  • Shape Up (Gold Edition)
  • South Park Scontri Di-Retti (Gold Edition)
  • South Park The Stick of Truth
  • Starlink Battle for Atlas (Deluxe Edition)
  • Steep
  • The Crew (Ultimate Edition)
  • The Crew 2
  • The Division (Gold Edition)
  • The Division 2
  • Trackmania Turbo
  • Transference
  • Trials Fusion
  • Trials of the Blood Dragon
  • Trials Rising (Gold Edition)
  • Trivial Pursuit Live
  • Trivial Pursuit Live 2
  • UNO Ultimate Edition
  • Valiant Hearts The Great War
  • Watch Dogs (Complete Edition)
  • Watch Dogs 2 (Gold Edition)
  • Watch Dogs Legion (Deluxe Edition)
  • Wheel of Fortune
  • Zombi

A fronte di un esborso mensile di 17.99 euro, Ubisoft+ offre l'accesso ad un vasto catalogo di giochi che include titoli come The Division 2, Trackmania Turbo, Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag, Assassin's Creed Unity, Child of Light Ultimate Edition, Far Cry 6 Gold Edition, Immortals Fenyx Rising, For Honor e Rayman Legends, solamente per citarne alcuni.

