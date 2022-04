Unreal Engine 5, annunciato un evento per il 5 aprile: attese novità

You’re invited. ✉️ Tune in on April 5 at 11 AM ET for our next #StateofUnreal broadcast, live on @Twitch and @YouTube : https://t.co/ZUj9UGbnxB

The official Fortnite account just retweeted a tweet from the Unreal Engine account where they announce a live stream on April 5 about new Unreal Engine 5 updates!



Could we see some Creative 2.0 news there? 😳