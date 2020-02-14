Untitled Goose Game premiato come gioco dell'anno ai DICE Awards!
Davide Leoni
Untitled Goose Game si aggiudica il prestigioso premio Game of the Year ai DICE Awards 2020, i premi assegnati dalla Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, associazione dedicata al riconoscimento delle arti e opere multimediale.
Untitled Goose Game si aggiudica anche i premi per il miglior gioco indipendente e per il miglior personaggio. Quattro riconoscimenti invece per Control di Remedy mentre Death Stranding si porta a casa due statuette.
Game of the Year
- Untitled Goose Game
- Publisher: Panic
- Developer: House House
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Control
- Publisher: 505 Games
- Developer: Remedy Entertainment
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Baba Is You
- Publisher: Hempuli Oy
- Developer: Hempuli Oy
Portable Game of the Year
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Publisher: Annapurna Interactive
- Developer: Simogo
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Untitled Goose Game
- Publisher: Panic
- Developer: House House
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Pistol Whip
- Publisher: Cloudhead Games
- Developer: Cloudhead Games
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Blood & Truth
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Developer: SIE London Studio
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
- Apex Legends
- Publisher: Electronic Arts
- Developer: Respawn Entertainment
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
- Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd., Intelligent Systems Co., Ltd. and Koei Tecmo Games Co., Ltd.
Sports Game of the Year
- FIFA 2020
- Publisher: EA Sports
- Developer: EA Vancouver
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- The Outer Worlds
- Publisher: Private Division
- Developer: Obsidian Entertainment
Racing Game of the Year
- Mario Kart Tour
- Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
- Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Fighting Game of the Year
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
- Developer: NetherRealm Studios
Family Game of the Year
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
- Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Adventure Game of the Year
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Publisher: Electronic Arts
- Developer: Respawn Entertainment
Action Game of the Year
- Control
- Publisher: 505 Games
- Developer: Remedy Entertainment
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Death Stranding
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Developer: Kojima Productions Co., Ltd.
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Disco Elysium
- Publisher: ZA/UM
- Developer: ZA/UM
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Death Stranding
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Developer: Kojima Productions Co., Ltd.
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Control
- Publisher: 505 Games
- Developer: Remedy Entertainment
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Untitled Goose Game
- Publisher: Panic
- Developer: House House
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Control
- Publisher: 505 Games
- Developer: Remedy Entertainment
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
- Developer: Next Level Games
Da segnalare i premi per miglior picchiaduro a Mortal Kombat 11 e Miglior GDR per The Outer Worlds. Sayonara Wild Hearts è stato invece premiato come miglior gioco per piattaforme mobile del 2019, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order è invece il miglior gioco d'azione dello scorso anno.
Untitled Goose Game
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- Switch
- PS4
- Xbox One
- PS4 Pro
- Xbox One X
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Pc : 20/09/2020
- Switch : 20/09/2019
- PS4 : 17/12/2019
- Xbox One : 17/12/2019
- PS4 Pro : 17/12/2019
- Xbox One X : 17/12/2019
- Genere: Azione
- Sviluppatore: House House
- Publisher: Panic
Che voto dai a: Untitled Goose Game
Voti: 4
