Untitled Goose Game premiato come gioco dell'anno ai DICE Awards!

Untitled Goose Game si aggiudica il prestigioso premio Game of the Year ai DICE Awards 2020, i premi assegnati dalla Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, associazione dedicata al riconoscimento delle arti e opere multimediale.

Untitled Goose Game si aggiudica anche i premi per il miglior gioco indipendente e per il miglior personaggio. Quattro riconoscimenti invece per Control di Remedy mentre Death Stranding si porta a casa due statuette.

Game of the Year

  • Untitled Goose Game
  • Publisher: Panic
  • Developer: House House

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • Control
  • Publisher: 505 Games
  • Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Baba Is You
  • Publisher: Hempuli Oy
  • Developer: Hempuli Oy

Portable Game of the Year

  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Publisher: Annapurna Interactive
  • Developer: Simogo

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • Untitled Goose Game
  • Publisher: Panic
  • Developer: House House

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Pistol Whip
  • Publisher: Cloudhead Games
  • Developer: Cloudhead Games

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Blood & Truth
  • Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Developer: SIE London Studio

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

  • Apex Legends
  • Publisher: Electronic Arts
  • Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
  • Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd., Intelligent Systems Co., Ltd. and Koei Tecmo Games Co., Ltd.

Sports Game of the Year

  • FIFA 2020
  • Publisher: EA Sports
  • Developer: EA Vancouver

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • The Outer Worlds
  • Publisher: Private Division
  • Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Racing Game of the Year

  • Mario Kart Tour
  • Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
  • Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Fighting Game of the Year

  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
  • Developer: NetherRealm Studios

Family Game of the Year

  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
  • Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Adventure Game of the Year

  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • Publisher: Electronic Arts
  • Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Action Game of the Year

  • Control
  • Publisher: 505 Games
  • Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Death Stranding
  • Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Developer: Kojima Productions Co., Ltd.

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • Disco Elysium
  • Publisher: ZA/UM
  • Developer: ZA/UM

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • Death Stranding
  • Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Developer: Kojima Productions Co., Ltd.

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Control
  • Publisher: 505 Games
  • Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Untitled Goose Game
  • Publisher: Panic
  • Developer: House House

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Control
  • Publisher: 505 Games
  • Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.
  • Developer: Next Level Games

Da segnalare i premi per miglior picchiaduro a Mortal Kombat 11 e Miglior GDR per The Outer Worlds. Sayonara Wild Hearts è stato invece premiato come miglior gioco per piattaforme mobile del 2019, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order è invece il miglior gioco d'azione dello scorso anno.

Untitled Goose Game Recensione: il gioco dell'oca, tra puzzle e stealth

