Untitled Goose Game premiato come gioco dell'anno ai DICE Awards!

Untitled Goose Game si aggiudica il prestigioso premio Game of the Year ai DICE Awards 2020, i premi assegnati dalla Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, associazione dedicata al riconoscimento delle arti e opere multimediale.

Untitled Goose Game si aggiudica anche i premi per il miglior gioco indipendente e per il miglior personaggio. Quattro riconoscimenti invece per Control di Remedy mentre Death Stranding si porta a casa due statuette.

Game of the Year

Untitled Goose Game

Publisher: Panic

Developer: House House

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Control

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baba Is You

Publisher: Hempuli Oy

Developer: Hempuli Oy

Portable Game of the Year

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Developer: Simogo

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Untitled Goose Game

Publisher: Panic

Developer: House House

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Pistol Whip

Publisher: Cloudhead Games

Developer: Cloudhead Games

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Blood & Truth

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: SIE London Studio

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

Apex Legends

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd., Intelligent Systems Co., Ltd. and Koei Tecmo Games Co., Ltd.

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 2020

Publisher: EA Sports

Developer: EA Vancouver

Role-Playing Game of the Year

The Outer Worlds

Publisher: Private Division

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Racing Game of the Year

Mario Kart Tour

Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Fighting Game of the Year

Mortal Kombat 11

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Developer: NetherRealm Studios

Family Game of the Year

Super Mario Maker 2

Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Developer: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Adventure Game of the Year

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Action Game of the Year

Control

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Death Stranding

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Kojima Productions Co., Ltd.

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Disco Elysium

Publisher: ZA/UM

Developer: ZA/UM

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Death Stranding

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Kojima Productions Co., Ltd.

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Control

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Untitled Goose Game

Publisher: Panic

Developer: House House

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Control

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Publisher: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Developer: Next Level Games

Da segnalare i premi per miglior picchiaduro a Mortal Kombat 11 e Miglior GDR per The Outer Worlds. Sayonara Wild Hearts è stato invece premiato come miglior gioco per piattaforme mobile del 2019, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order è invece il miglior gioco d'azione dello scorso anno.