Uscita di Starfield, Hellblade 2 nel 2023 e nuova IP di Undead Labs: ne parla Jeff Grubb

Rumor:



Acc to Jeff Grubb on the Xbox Two Podcast (currently Patreon only):



-'Starfield' could release in June

-'Hellblade 2' could release in the later half of 2023

-'Undead Labs' (State of Decay) working on a new IP which could get announced next yearhttps://t.co/Qc34m1XW7U pic.twitter.com/mrHZC1Lw5r