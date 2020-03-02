Uscite Videogiochi: le novità della settimana per PS4, PC, Switch e Xbox One

Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto è arrivato il momento di dare una occhiata alle principali uscite dei prossimi sette giorni. La lista dei giochi in arrivo non è particolarmente ricca di nuovi giochi AAA e AA, non mancano in ogni caso interessanti sorprese.

Lunedì 2 marzo

The Story Goes On | Switch

AvoCuddle | Switch

Madhouse | PC

Chess Sudoku | PC, Mac

Rest House 2 - The Wizard | PC

Savage Vessels | PC

Martedì 3 marzo

Curse of The Dead Gods | PC

The Division 2 Warlords of New York | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Diesel Attack | PC

Of Evil And Darkness | PC

Amoeba Battle Microscopic RTS Action | PC, Mac

Puddle Knights | PC

Mercoledì 4 marzo

Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly | Xbox One, Switch, PC

Syrup And The Ultimate Sweet | PS4, PS Vita

Lost Horizon | Switch

I am Ball | Switch

Weakless | PC

Battle For Iwo Jima | PC

Bombing Quest | PC

Giovedì 5 marzo

Murder By Numbers | Switch

iib & obb | Switch

Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late [cl-r] | PS4

Dude, Stop | Switch

Unlock The King | Switch

Wunderling | Switch

Kairobotica | Switch

Spacky’s Nightshift | PC

Operation Citadel | PC, Mac

NagiQ | PC

The Longing | PC, Mac

Tiny Bunny | PC, Mac

Factory Rally Madness | PC

Broomstick League | PC

Champions Of Thora | PC

Venerdì 6 marzo

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Squadra di Soccorso DX | Switch

Murder By Numbers | PC

60 Seconds! | PS4, Xbox One

Pathalogic 2 | PS4

Afterparty | Switch

Save Koch | Switch

Swordbreaker The Game | Switch

Breeder Homegrown Director’s Cut | PS4, Switch

Smart City Plan | PC

Yes, Your Grace | PC

Bunny Quest | PC

Mythic Escape - Diary Of A Prisoner | PC, Mac

Polygon | PC

Oltre alle tante novità in uscita dal mondo indie segnaliamo il lancio di Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Squadra di Soccorso DX e Afterparty per Nintendo Switch, senza dimenticare l'arrivo della nuova espansione di Tom Clancy's The Division 2, intitolata Warlords of New York.