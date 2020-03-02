Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Uscite Videogiochi: le novità della settimana per PS4, PC, Switch e Xbox One

Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto è arrivato il momento di dare una occhiata alle principali uscite dei prossimi sette giorni. La lista dei giochi in arrivo non è particolarmente ricca di nuovi giochi AAA e AA, non mancano in ogni caso interessanti sorprese.

Lunedì 2 marzo

  • The Story Goes On | Switch
  • AvoCuddle | Switch
  • Madhouse | PC
  • Chess Sudoku | PC, Mac
  • Rest House 2 - The Wizard | PC
  • Savage Vessels | PC

Martedì 3 marzo

  • Curse of The Dead Gods | PC
  • The Division 2 Warlords of New York | PC, PS4, Xbox One
  • Diesel Attack | PC
  • Of Evil And Darkness | PC
  • Amoeba Battle Microscopic RTS Action | PC, Mac
  • Puddle Knights | PC

Mercoledì 4 marzo

  • Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly | Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Syrup And The Ultimate Sweet | PS4, PS Vita
  • Lost Horizon | Switch
  • I am Ball | Switch
  • Weakless | PC
  • Battle For Iwo Jima | PC
  • Bombing Quest | PC

Giovedì 5 marzo

  • Murder By Numbers | Switch
  • iib & obb | Switch
  • Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late [cl-r] | PS4
  • Dude, Stop | Switch
  • Unlock The King | Switch
  • Wunderling | Switch
  • Kairobotica | Switch
  • Spacky’s Nightshift | PC
  • Operation Citadel | PC, Mac
  • NagiQ | PC
  • The Longing | PC, Mac
  • Tiny Bunny | PC, Mac
  • Factory Rally Madness | PC
  • Broomstick League | PC
  • Champions Of Thora | PC

Venerdì 6 marzo

  • Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Squadra di Soccorso DX | Switch
  • Murder By Numbers | PC
  • 60 Seconds! | PS4, Xbox One
  • Pathalogic 2 | PS4
  • Afterparty | Switch
  • Save Koch | Switch
  • Swordbreaker The Game | Switch
  • Breeder Homegrown Director’s Cut | PS4, Switch
  • Smart City Plan | PC
  • Yes, Your Grace | PC
  • Bunny Quest | PC
  • Mythic Escape - Diary Of A Prisoner | PC, Mac
  • Polygon | PC

Oltre alle tante novità in uscita dal mondo indie segnaliamo il lancio di Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Squadra di Soccorso DX e Afterparty per Nintendo Switch, senza dimenticare l'arrivo della nuova espansione di Tom Clancy's The Division 2, intitolata Warlords of New York.

