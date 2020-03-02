Uscite Videogiochi: le novità della settimana per PS4, PC, Switch e Xbox One
Inizia una nuova settimana e come di consueto è arrivato il momento di dare una occhiata alle principali uscite dei prossimi sette giorni. La lista dei giochi in arrivo non è particolarmente ricca di nuovi giochi AAA e AA, non mancano in ogni caso interessanti sorprese.
Lunedì 2 marzo
- The Story Goes On | Switch
- AvoCuddle | Switch
- Madhouse | PC
- Chess Sudoku | PC, Mac
- Rest House 2 - The Wizard | PC
- Savage Vessels | PC
Martedì 3 marzo
- Curse of The Dead Gods | PC
- The Division 2 Warlords of New York | PC, PS4, Xbox One
- Diesel Attack | PC
- Of Evil And Darkness | PC
- Amoeba Battle Microscopic RTS Action | PC, Mac
- Puddle Knights | PC
Mercoledì 4 marzo
- Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Syrup And The Ultimate Sweet | PS4, PS Vita
- Lost Horizon | Switch
- I am Ball | Switch
- Weakless | PC
- Battle For Iwo Jima | PC
- Bombing Quest | PC
Giovedì 5 marzo
- Murder By Numbers | Switch
- iib & obb | Switch
- Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late [cl-r] | PS4
- Dude, Stop | Switch
- Unlock The King | Switch
- Wunderling | Switch
- Kairobotica | Switch
- Spacky’s Nightshift | PC
- Operation Citadel | PC, Mac
- NagiQ | PC
- The Longing | PC, Mac
- Tiny Bunny | PC, Mac
- Factory Rally Madness | PC
- Broomstick League | PC
- Champions Of Thora | PC
Venerdì 6 marzo
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Squadra di Soccorso DX | Switch
- Murder By Numbers | PC
- 60 Seconds! | PS4, Xbox One
- Pathalogic 2 | PS4
- Afterparty | Switch
- Save Koch | Switch
- Swordbreaker The Game | Switch
- Breeder Homegrown Director’s Cut | PS4, Switch
- Smart City Plan | PC
- Yes, Your Grace | PC
- Bunny Quest | PC
- Mythic Escape - Diary Of A Prisoner | PC, Mac
- Polygon | PC
Oltre alle tante novità in uscita dal mondo indie segnaliamo il lancio di Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Squadra di Soccorso DX e Afterparty per Nintendo Switch, senza dimenticare l'arrivo della nuova espansione di Tom Clancy's The Division 2, intitolata Warlords of New York.
