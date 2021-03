V1 Interactive non ce l'ha fatta: lo studio del papà di Halo chiude i battenti

At V1, our priority has been to the wellbeing of our employees.



We've been transparent with them about the state of things for months and are making this decision now so they still have ample time to search for new jobs while being supported by our studio. — Marcus Lehto (@game_fabricator) March 8, 2021

2020 has marked the lowest point in my 25-year professional history of making games.



After so much positive reaction at Gamescom, PAX, and other hands-on events, we were heartbroken when our game that we put so much effort into building, launched and died almost overnight.

1/3 — Marcus Lehto (@game_fabricator) December 30, 2020