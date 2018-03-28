Valkyria Chronicles 4 debutta al secondo posto della classifica giapponese

per PlayStation 4 è la nuova uscita della settimana più venduta in Giappone, con 62.921 copie.apre con 42.000 unità vendute mentreper Nintendo Switch debutta con 24.908 pezzi.

Classifica Software Giapponese (28 marzo 2018)

Da segnalare anche la buona apertura di Ni No Kuni 2 con 56.000 copie mentre Kirby Star Allies continua a mantenere il primo posto con 84.000 copie vendute, per un totale di 306.000 unità:

[NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 84,625 (306,656) [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 03/21/18) – 62,921 [PS4] Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom (Level-5, 03/23/18) – 56,014 [3DS] Detective Pikachu (The Pokemon Company, 03/23/18) – 42,013 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 29,089 (2,166,047) [NSW] Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition (Koei Tecmo, 03/22/18) – 24,908 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 17,288 (1,432,500) [PS4] Monster Hunter World (Capcom, 01/26/18) – 13,329 (1,984,215) [NSW] PriPara: All Idol Perfect Stage (Takara Tomy A.R.T.S., 03/22/18) – 12,426 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 11,116 (929,617) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 9,523 (1,667,454) [PS4] Attack on Titan 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 03/15/18) – 8,807 (37,288) [PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 03/08/18) – 8,638 (152,201) [NSW] Attack on Titan 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 03/15/18) – 7,253 (30,194) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 7,001 (1,599,916) [PSV] Ikemen Sengoku: Toki o Kakeru Koi – Aratanaru Deai (Otomate, 03/22/18) – 6,749 [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition (Ubisoft, 03/01/18) – 5,028 (27,239) [PSV] Attack on Titan 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 03/15/18) – 5,016 (20,277) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,202 (419,947) [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered (Ubisoft, 03/22/18) – 3,800

Classifica Hardware Giapponese (28/03/2018)

Switch – 50,412 (54,342) PlayStation 4 – 15,458 (14,349) PlayStation 4 Pro – 8,398 (8,278) New 2DS LL – 6,487 (4,937) New 3DS LL – 4,070 (3,664) PlayStation Vita – 3,627 (3,644) 2DS – 646 (547) Xbox One – 102 (80) Xbox One X – 80 (74)

Sul fronte hardware, Nintendo Switch trionfa con 50.000 pezzi venduti, in leggero calo rispetto ai 54.000 della settimana precedente. Segue PlayStation 4 con 14.000 pezzi e PS4 Pro con 8.000 unità. Chiudono la classifica Xbox One e Xbox One X, capaci di vendere cumulativamente 182 pezzi.