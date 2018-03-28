Valkyria Chronicles 4 debutta al secondo posto della classifica giapponese

Classifica Software Giapponese (28 marzo 2018)
Da segnalare anche la buona apertura di Ni No Kuni 2 con 56.000 copie mentre Kirby Star Allies continua a mantenere il primo posto con 84.000 copie vendute, per un totale di 306.000 unità:
- [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 84,625 (306,656)
- [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 03/21/18) – 62,921
- [PS4] Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom (Level-5, 03/23/18) – 56,014
- [3DS] Detective Pikachu (The Pokemon Company, 03/23/18) – 42,013
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 29,089 (2,166,047)
- [NSW] Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition (Koei Tecmo, 03/22/18) – 24,908
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 17,288 (1,432,500)
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World (Capcom, 01/26/18) – 13,329 (1,984,215)
- [NSW] PriPara: All Idol Perfect Stage (Takara Tomy A.R.T.S., 03/22/18) – 12,426
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 11,116 (929,617)
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 9,523 (1,667,454)
- [PS4] Attack on Titan 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 03/15/18) – 8,807 (37,288)
- [PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 03/08/18) – 8,638 (152,201)
- [NSW] Attack on Titan 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 03/15/18) – 7,253 (30,194)
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 7,001 (1,599,916)
- [PSV] Ikemen Sengoku: Toki o Kakeru Koi – Aratanaru Deai (Otomate, 03/22/18) – 6,749
- [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition (Ubisoft, 03/01/18) – 5,028 (27,239)
- [PSV] Attack on Titan 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 03/15/18) – 5,016 (20,277)
- [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,202 (419,947)
- [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered (Ubisoft, 03/22/18) – 3,800
Classifica Hardware Giapponese (28/03/2018)
- Switch – 50,412 (54,342)
- PlayStation 4 – 15,458 (14,349)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 8,398 (8,278)
- New 2DS LL – 6,487 (4,937)
- New 3DS LL – 4,070 (3,664)
- PlayStation Vita – 3,627 (3,644)
- 2DS – 646 (547)
- Xbox One – 102 (80)
- Xbox One X – 80 (74)
Sul fronte hardware, Nintendo Switch trionfa con 50.000 pezzi venduti, in leggero calo rispetto ai 54.000 della settimana precedente. Segue PlayStation 4 con 14.000 pezzi e PS4 Pro con 8.000 unità. Chiudono la classifica Xbox One e Xbox One X, capaci di vendere cumulativamente 182 pezzi.
