Vampire Survivors: aspettando le versioni PlayStation, i contenuti del DLC a tema Contra

our next DLC is coming 9th May!



´Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns´ is Contra-themed and has an extremely normal name



🔫 11 new characters

🔫 22 new weapons

🔫 1 new massive stage

🔫 1 new challenge stage

🔫 6 new music tracks



coming to Steam, Xbox, Nintendo Switch & mobile! pic.twitter.com/Gb1xziqjNQ