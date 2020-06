Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 e Waylanders: rimossi i contributi di Chris Avellone

Update: Bloodlines 2 publisher Paradox Interactive has been in contact to explain that Avellone was only "briefly" involved in the project, and that "none of his contributions remain in the game that Hardsuit Labs is continuing to develop."

Chris is no longer on the project, and I’ve been the lead writer all along, not him.



Waylanders has very little writing by him as it stands, and I’ll be taking a look at his scenes.



No one on the team knew anything about this. We’re handling it, and I’m open to feedback. https://t.co/f4rNcFMS6K