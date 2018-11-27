Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Vampyr, BioShock The Collection e L.A. Noire tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Major Nelson annuncia i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana su Xbox Store, con sconti e offerte sui migliori videogiochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360, da BioShock The Collection a L.A. Noire, passando per Vampyr e Gekido Kintaro's Revenge.

Sconti Xbox One

  • Beyond Eyes* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • BioShock: The Collection* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Bridge Constructor Portal* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Bridge Constructor Stunts* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Defunct Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Spotlight
  • Earthfall Deluxe* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • Earthfall* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • Elea – Episode 1* Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
  • Flockers Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Hero Defense* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Infinity Runner Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
  • L.A. Noire* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • Pinball FX3 – Jurassic World Pinball Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight
  • Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball: Cinematic Pack Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Spotlight
  • The Town of Light* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Vampyr* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • Warhammer 40,000 : Inquisitor – Martyr | Deluxe Edition* Xbox One Game 20% DWG
  • Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium edition* Xbox One Game 20% DWG
  • Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr* Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG
  • Bridge Constructor* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Candle: The Power of the Flame* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • Carnival Games* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • CastleStorm – Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • Coffin Dodgers Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight

Offerte Xbox 360

  • Conan* Games On Demand 85% DWG
  • Elements of Destruction* Arcade 85% DWG
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold* Add-On 70% DWG
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Siberian Strike* Add-On 70% DWG
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior – Second Strike* Add-On 60% DWG
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Map Pack* Add-On 70% DW
  • L.A. Noire* Games On Demand 70% DWG
  • Legend of Kay Anniversary* Games On Demand 85% DWG
  • Mars: War Logs* Backward Compatible 80% DWG

Come di consueto, i giochi evidenziati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold mentre gli altri sono in vendita a prezzo scontato anche per i membri Silver. In tutti i casi, i Deals with Gold termineranno il prossimo 3 dicembre.

