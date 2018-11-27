Vampyr, BioShock The Collection e L.A. Noire tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Major Nelson annuncia i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana su Xbox Store, con sconti e offerte sui migliori videogiochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360, da BioShock The Collection a L.A. Noire, passando per Vampyr e Gekido Kintaro's Revenge.

Sconti Xbox One

Beyond Eyes* Xbox One Game 75% DWG

BioShock: The Collection* Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Bridge Constructor Portal* Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Bridge Constructor Stunts* Xbox One Game 70% DWG

Defunct Xbox Play Anywhere 75% Spotlight

Earthfall Deluxe* Xbox One Game 40% DWG

Earthfall* Xbox One Game 40% DWG

Elea – Episode 1* Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG

Flockers Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight

Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Hero Defense* Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Infinity Runner Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight

L.A. Noire* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG

Pinball FX3 – Jurassic World Pinball Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight

Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball: Cinematic Pack Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Spotlight

The Town of Light* Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Vampyr* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG

Warhammer 40,000 : Inquisitor – Martyr | Deluxe Edition* Xbox One Game 20% DWG

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium edition* Xbox One Game 20% DWG

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr* Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG

Bridge Constructor* Xbox One Game 70% DWG

Candle: The Power of the Flame* Xbox One Game 40% DWG

Carnival Games* Xbox One Game 25% DWG

CastleStorm – Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight

Coffin Dodgers Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight

Offerte Xbox 360

Conan* Games On Demand 85% DWG

Elements of Destruction* Arcade 85% DWG

Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold* Add-On 70% DWG

Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Siberian Strike* Add-On 70% DWG

Sniper Ghost Warrior – Second Strike* Add-On 60% DWG

Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Map Pack* Add-On 70% DW

L.A. Noire* Games On Demand 70% DWG

Legend of Kay Anniversary* Games On Demand 85% DWG

Mars: War Logs* Backward Compatible 80% DWG

Come di consueto, i giochi evidenziati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in offerta solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold mentre gli altri sono in vendita a prezzo scontato anche per i membri Silver. In tutti i casi, i Deals with Gold termineranno il prossimo 3 dicembre.