Vampyr e Fallout 4 tra i nuovi sconti su Xbox Store

Come ogni martedì Major Nelson ha annunciato i nuovi Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, con tantissime offerte sui migliori giochi del catalogo Xbox One e Xbox 360.

Sconti Xbox One
Tra i giochi in offerta per Xbox One segnaliamo Battlefield 1, Vampyr, Burnout Paradise Remastered, Blood Bowl 2, Destiny 2 I Rinnegati, Fallout 4 e NBA 2K19:

  • Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle* Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG
  • Battlefield 1 : Apocalypse Add-On 100% Spotlight Sale
  • Battlefield 1 : Turning Tides Add-On 100% Spotlight Sale
  • Beyond Eyes Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team Pack Xbox One Game 33% Publisher Sale
  • Bridge Constructor Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Bridge Constructor Portal Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight Sale
  • Bridge Constructor Stunts Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
  • Burnout Paradise Remastered* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
  • Defender’s Quest: Valley of the Forgotten DX* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken – Complete Collection* Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken – Legendary Collection* Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG
  • Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol.2* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • F1 2015* Xbox One Game 85% DWG
  • F1 2016* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • F1 2017* Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
  • F1 2018* Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
  • Fallout 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Franchise Sale
  • Fallout 4 Season Pass Add-On 40% Franchise Sale
  • Fallout 4: Automatron Add-On 40% Franchise Sale
  • Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop Add-On 40% Franchise Sale
  • Fallout 4: Far Harbor Add-On 40% Franchise Sale
  • Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
  • Fallout 4: Nuka-World Add-On 40% Franchise Sale
  • Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop Add-On 40% Franchise Sale
  • Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop Add-On 40% Franchise Sale
  • Farming Simulator 17 Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Big Bud Pack Add-On 33% Publisher Sale
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Kuhn Equipment Pack Add-On 33% Publisher Sale
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion Add-On 33% Publisher Sale
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • Farming Simulator 17 – ROPA Pack Add-On 33% Publisher Sale
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass Add-On 33% Publisher Sale
  • Fe* Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
  • Flockers Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Frost* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Home Sweet Home Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight Sale
  • Indie Bundle – Shiness & Seasons After Fall Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Letter Quest/Paranautical Activity Bundle* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Masters of Anima Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 * Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete DLC Pack Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Mugsters Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale
  • MXGP3* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • NBA 2K19 15,000 Virtual Currency Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight Sale
  • NBA 2K19 200,000 Virtual Currency Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight Sale
  • NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG
  • NBA 2K19 35,000 Virtual Currency Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight Sale
  • NBA 2K19 450,000 Virtual Currency Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight Sale
  • NBA 2K19 5,000 Virtual Currency Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight Sale
  • NBA 2K19 75,000 Virtual Currency Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight Sale
  • NBA 2K19* Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
  • Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
  • Need For Speed Payback* Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
  • Paranautical Activity* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • R.B.I. Baseball 18 Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Seasons After Fall Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
  • Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Spintires: MudRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
  • Styx: Master of Shadows Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
  • Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Tacoma* Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
  • The BioWare Bundle* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • The Council – Complete Season Xbox One Game 33% Publisher Sale
  • The Council – Episode 1: The Mad Ones Xbox One Game 33% Publisher Sale
  • The Council – Episode 2: Hide and Seek Xbox One Game 20% Publisher Sale
  • The Council – Episode 3: Ripples Xbox One Game 15% Publisher Sale
  • The Council – Season Pass Add-On 33% Publisher Sale
  • The Surge – A Walk in the Park Add-On 33% Publisher Sale
  • The Surge – Augmented Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
  • The Technomancer Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
  • Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG
  • Tour de France 2017 Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Tour de France 2018 Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
  • Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Yoku’s Island Express Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale

Xbox 360 Offerte

  • Bound by Flame Backward Compatible 80% Pub Sale
  • Bulletstorm* Games On Demand 67% DWG
  • Contrast Arcade 80% Pub Sale
  • Duke Nukem 3D* Arcade 67% DWG
  • Duke Nukem Manhattan Project* Backward Compatible 67% DWG
  • Faery: Legends of Avalon Backward Compatible 80% Pub Sale
  • Farming Simulator 15 Games On Demand 75% Pub Sale
  • Farming Simulator 15 – IT Runner DLC Add-On 33% Pub Sale
  • Farming Simulator 15 – JCB DLC Add-On 33% Pub Sale
  • Final Exam Arcade 80% Pub Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas* Backward Compatible 35% DWG
  • Mars: War Logs Backward Compatible 80% Pub Sale
  • Persona 4 Arena Ultimax* Backward Compatible 50% DWG
  • RAW : Realms of Ancient War Games On Demand 80% Pub Sale
  • Rock of Ages* Arcade 75% DWG
  • Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe* Arcade 50% DWG
  • Trine 2* Backward Compatible 50% DWG

I giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in promozione esclusivamente per gli abbonati Gold mentre gli altri titoli possono essere acquistati a prezzo scontato anche dagli utenti Silver. Tutti i Deals with Gold, in ogni caso, termineranno il prossimo 23 ottobre.

