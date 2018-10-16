Vampyr e Fallout 4 tra i nuovi sconti su Xbox Store

Come ogni martedì Major Nelson ha annunciato i nuovi Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, con tantissime offerte sui migliori giochi del catalogo Xbox One e Xbox 360.

Sconti Xbox One

Tra i giochi in offerta per Xbox One segnaliamo Battlefield 1, Vampyr, Burnout Paradise Remastered, Blood Bowl 2, Destiny 2 I Rinnegati, Fallout 4 e NBA 2K19:

Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle* Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG

Battlefield 1 : Apocalypse Add-On 100% Spotlight Sale

Battlefield 1 : Turning Tides Add-On 100% Spotlight Sale

Beyond Eyes Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale

Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale

Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale

Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team Pack Xbox One Game 33% Publisher Sale

Bridge Constructor Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale

Bridge Constructor Portal Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight Sale

Bridge Constructor Stunts Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale

Burnout Paradise Remastered* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG

Defender’s Quest: Valley of the Forgotten DX* Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Destiny 2: Forsaken – Complete Collection* Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG

Destiny 2: Forsaken – Legendary Collection* Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG

Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol.2* Xbox One Game 70% DWG

Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale

F1 2015* Xbox One Game 85% DWG

F1 2016* Xbox One Game 80% DWG

F1 2017* Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG

F1 2018* Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG

Fallout 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Franchise Sale

Fallout 4 Season Pass Add-On 40% Franchise Sale

Fallout 4: Automatron Add-On 40% Franchise Sale

Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop Add-On 40% Franchise Sale

Fallout 4: Far Harbor Add-On 40% Franchise Sale

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition Add-On 50% Franchise Sale

Fallout 4: Nuka-World Add-On 40% Franchise Sale

Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop Add-On 40% Franchise Sale

Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop Add-On 40% Franchise Sale

Farming Simulator 17 Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale

Farming Simulator 17 – Big Bud Pack Add-On 33% Publisher Sale

Farming Simulator 17 – Kuhn Equipment Pack Add-On 33% Publisher Sale

Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale

Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion Add-On 33% Publisher Sale

Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale

Farming Simulator 17 – ROPA Pack Add-On 33% Publisher Sale

Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass Add-On 33% Publisher Sale

Fe* Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG

Flockers Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale

Frost* Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Home Sweet Home Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight Sale

Indie Bundle – Shiness & Seasons After Fall Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale

Letter Quest/Paranautical Activity Bundle* Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Masters of Anima Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 * Xbox One Game 25% DWG

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2* Xbox One Game 25% DWG

Mega Man X Legacy Collection* Xbox One Game 25% DWG

Mordheim: City of the Damned Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale

Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete DLC Pack Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale

Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale

Mugsters Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale

MXGP3* Xbox One Game 60% DWG

NBA 2K19 15,000 Virtual Currency Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight Sale

NBA 2K19 200,000 Virtual Currency Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight Sale

NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG

NBA 2K19 35,000 Virtual Currency Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight Sale

NBA 2K19 450,000 Virtual Currency Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight Sale

NBA 2K19 5,000 Virtual Currency Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight Sale

NBA 2K19 75,000 Virtual Currency Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight Sale

NBA 2K19* Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG

Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG

Need For Speed Payback* Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG

Paranautical Activity* Xbox One Game 70% DWG

R.B.I. Baseball 18 Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale

Seasons After Fall Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut* Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Spintires: MudRunner Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale

Styx: Master of Shadows Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale

Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness Bundle Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale

Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale

Tacoma* Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG

The BioWare Bundle* Xbox One Game 67% DWG

The Council – Complete Season Xbox One Game 33% Publisher Sale

The Council – Episode 1: The Mad Ones Xbox One Game 33% Publisher Sale

The Council – Episode 2: Hide and Seek Xbox One Game 20% Publisher Sale

The Council – Episode 3: Ripples Xbox One Game 15% Publisher Sale

The Council – Season Pass Add-On 33% Publisher Sale

The Surge – A Walk in the Park Add-On 33% Publisher Sale

The Surge – Augmented Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale

The Technomancer Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG

Tour de France 2017 Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale

Tour de France 2018 Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

Vampyr Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale

Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale

Yoku’s Island Express Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale

Xbox 360 Offerte

Bound by Flame Backward Compatible 80% Pub Sale

Bulletstorm* Games On Demand 67% DWG

Contrast Arcade 80% Pub Sale

Duke Nukem 3D* Arcade 67% DWG

Duke Nukem Manhattan Project* Backward Compatible 67% DWG

Faery: Legends of Avalon Backward Compatible 80% Pub Sale

Farming Simulator 15 Games On Demand 75% Pub Sale

Farming Simulator 15 – IT Runner DLC Add-On 33% Pub Sale

Farming Simulator 15 – JCB DLC Add-On 33% Pub Sale

Final Exam Arcade 80% Pub Sale

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas* Backward Compatible 35% DWG

Mars: War Logs Backward Compatible 80% Pub Sale

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax* Backward Compatible 50% DWG

RAW : Realms of Ancient War Games On Demand 80% Pub Sale

Rock of Ages* Arcade 75% DWG

Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe* Arcade 50% DWG

Trine 2* Backward Compatible 50% DWG

I giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in promozione esclusivamente per gli abbonati Gold mentre gli altri titoli possono essere acquistati a prezzo scontato anche dagli utenti Silver. Tutti i Deals with Gold, in ogni caso, termineranno il prossimo 23 ottobre.