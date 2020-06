Vendite USA maggio 2020: ancora risultati eccellenti, COD Modern Warfare primo

US NPD SW - May 2020 Top 20 Sellers - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare returns as the best-selling game of the month. No new releases ranked among the top 10 best-sellers. pic.twitter.com/jRxahOkUph

US NPD HW - Nintendo Switch was once again the best-selling hardware platform of May in both unit and dollar sales. Nintendo Switch unit sales were the highest for an individual platform in a May month since the Nintendo 3DS in May 2009.