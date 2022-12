Quanto ha venduto Digimon Survive? Lo rivela Bandai Namco

Wow! #DigimonSurvive has sold over 500,000 Units Worldwide!

Thank you so much to everyone who has supported Digimon games.



If you haven't played it yet, Digimon Survive is 30% off on Nintendo eShop through 12/4: https://t.co/vDTeKdDAdw



Your #Digimon partner is waiting for you! pic.twitter.com/JWxBH8eCDL