Quanto ha venduto Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, più o meno di FF16?

Famitsu reports that FF7 Rebirth was the Number 1 best selling game in Japan for the month of March (sales period from February 25th through March 31st, 2024), totaling 310,596 copies! ✨ #FF7R



For comparison, FF16 sold 336,027 copies domestically in its first week of launch. pic.twitter.com/QcpTojoq8L