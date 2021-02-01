Videogiochi novità: arrivano Destruction All-Stars per PS5 e Nioh Collection

La settimana appena iniziata non è ricchissima di novità, non mancano in ogni caso interessanti sorprese come The Nioh Collection, la raccolta che include Nioh Remastered e Nioh 2 Remastered con tutti i DLC.

Da segnalare anche il debutto dell'aggiornamento next-gen di Control per PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X/S, disponibile gratis dal 2 febbraio per i possessori della Ultimate Edition. Impossibile poi non citare Destruction All-Stars per PS5 gratis con PlayStation Plus in arrivo sempre martedì 2 febbraio.

Lunedì 1 febbraio

Glyph | Switch

Killer Infected One of Us | PC

Martedì 2 febbraio

Cultist Simulator | Switch

Apex Legends Stagione 8 | PS5, Xbox One, PC

Destruction All-Stars | PS5

Control | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Ys IX Monstrum Nox | PS4

Mercoledì 3 febbraio

Habroxia 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Vita, PC

Giovedì 4 febbraio

Project Winter | Xbox One

Haven | PS4, Switch

Nuts | Switch, PC

Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Blue Fire | Switch, PC

Aircraft Carrier Survival | PC

Skyforge | Switch

Conarium | Switch

Kowloon Highschool Chronicle | Switch

Grey Skies A War of the Worlds Story | Switch

Odysseus Kosmos and his Robot Quest | Switch

Flying Hero X | Switch

Football Cup 2021 | Switch

Byakko-tai Samurai Boys | Switch

Station Manager | Switch

Digerati Best Sellers | Switch

Field of Glory III Medieval | PC

Venerdì 5 febbraio

Glittering Sword | Xbox One, Switch, PC

Arrog | PS5, PS4

Nioh 2 | PC

The Nioh Collection | PS5

Hot To Take Off Your Mask Remastered | Switch

Debuttano anche Ys IX Monstrum Nox, Football Cup 2021 per Nintendo Switch e Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood, quest'ultimo disponibile su tutte le principali piattaforme.