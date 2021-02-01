Videogiochi novità: arrivano Destruction All-Stars per PS5 e Nioh Collection
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di
Davide Leoni
La settimana appena iniziata non è ricchissima di novità, non mancano in ogni caso interessanti sorprese come The Nioh Collection, la raccolta che include Nioh Remastered e Nioh 2 Remastered con tutti i DLC.
Da segnalare anche il debutto dell'aggiornamento next-gen di Control per PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X/S, disponibile gratis dal 2 febbraio per i possessori della Ultimate Edition. Impossibile poi non citare Destruction All-Stars per PS5 gratis con PlayStation Plus in arrivo sempre martedì 2 febbraio.
Lunedì 1 febbraio
- Glyph | Switch
- Killer Infected One of Us | PC
Martedì 2 febbraio
- Cultist Simulator | Switch
- Apex Legends Stagione 8 | PS5, Xbox One, PC
- Destruction All-Stars | PS5
- Control | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Ys IX Monstrum Nox | PS4
Mercoledì 3 febbraio
- Habroxia 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Vita, PC
Giovedì 4 febbraio
- Project Winter | Xbox One
- Haven | PS4, Switch
- Nuts | Switch, PC
- Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Blue Fire | Switch, PC
- Aircraft Carrier Survival | PC
- Skyforge | Switch
- Conarium | Switch
- Kowloon Highschool Chronicle | Switch
- Grey Skies A War of the Worlds Story | Switch
- Odysseus Kosmos and his Robot Quest | Switch
- Flying Hero X | Switch
- Football Cup 2021 | Switch
- Byakko-tai Samurai Boys | Switch
- Station Manager | Switch
- Digerati Best Sellers | Switch
- Field of Glory III Medieval | PC
Venerdì 5 febbraio
- Glittering Sword | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Arrog | PS5, PS4
- Nioh 2 | PC
- The Nioh Collection | PS5
- Hot To Take Off Your Mask Remastered | Switch
Debuttano anche Ys IX Monstrum Nox, Football Cup 2021 per Nintendo Switch e Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood, quest'ultimo disponibile su tutte le principali piattaforme.
Altri contenuti per PS5 Nuovi Giochi
- Giochi PS5 e PS4: novità e tutte le uscite di febbraio 2021
- Nuovi giochi PS5 e PS4: tutte le uscite di gennaio 2021
- Nuove uscite videogiochi: arrivano Cyberpunk 2077 e DOOM Eternal per Switch
- Da Cyberpunk 2077 a Immortals Fenyx Rising, tutte le uscite di dicembre 2020
- Nuovi giochi in uscita: arrivano FIFA 21 per PS5/Xbox Series X e Immortals Fenyx Rising
PS5 Nuovi Giochi
Contenuti più Letti
- 13 commentiPS4 offerte: i migliori giochi in sconto a 2€ sul PlayStation Store
- 24 commentiPS5 da Unieuro: il mistero delle console fantasma in vendita a fine gennaio
- 10 commentiPS5, RTX 3070 e Nintendo Switch per festeggiare: regali per il team di Genshin Impact
- 5 commentiCOD Warzone di nuovo bollato come Pay-to-Win: skin a pagamento rende invisibili
- 17 commentiGran Turismo 7 per PS5: differenze e similitudini con GT Sport secondo Yamauchi
- 25 commentiThe legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2: finestra di lancio svelata da un retailer?
- 21 commentiNintendo Switch: tutti i nuovi giochi in uscita a febbraio 2021
- 17 commentiQuando esce Horizon 2 Forbidden West per PS4 e PS5?
- 51 commentiFinal Fantasy 7 Remake Parte 2, parla Square Enix: mondo di gioco, narrazione e staff
- 76 commentiThe Medium parte col botto: già recuperati i costi di sviluppo e promozione!