Videogiochi novità: arrivano Destruction All-Stars per PS5 e Nioh Collection

La settimana appena iniziata non è ricchissima di novità, non mancano in ogni caso interessanti sorprese come The Nioh Collection, la raccolta che include Nioh Remastered e Nioh 2 Remastered con tutti i DLC.

Da segnalare anche il debutto dell'aggiornamento next-gen di Control per PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X/S, disponibile gratis dal 2 febbraio per i possessori della Ultimate Edition. Impossibile poi non citare Destruction All-Stars per PS5 gratis con PlayStation Plus in arrivo sempre martedì 2 febbraio.

Lunedì 1 febbraio

  • Glyph | Switch
  • Killer Infected One of Us | PC

Martedì 2 febbraio

  • Cultist Simulator | Switch
  • Apex Legends Stagione 8 | PS5, Xbox One, PC
  • Destruction All-Stars | PS5
  • Control | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
  • Ys IX Monstrum Nox | PS4

Mercoledì 3 febbraio

  • Habroxia 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Vita, PC

Giovedì 4 febbraio

  • Project Winter | Xbox One
  • Haven | PS4, Switch
  • Nuts | Switch, PC
  • Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Blue Fire | Switch, PC
  • Aircraft Carrier Survival | PC
  • Skyforge | Switch
  • Conarium | Switch
  • Kowloon Highschool Chronicle | Switch
  • Grey Skies A War of the Worlds Story | Switch
  • Odysseus Kosmos and his Robot Quest | Switch
  • Flying Hero X | Switch
  • Football Cup 2021 | Switch
  • Byakko-tai Samurai Boys | Switch
  • Station Manager | Switch
  • Digerati Best Sellers | Switch
  • Field of Glory III Medieval | PC

Venerdì 5 febbraio

  • Glittering Sword | Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Arrog | PS5, PS4
  • Nioh 2 | PC
  • The Nioh Collection | PS5
  • Hot To Take Off Your Mask Remastered | Switch

Debuttano anche Ys IX Monstrum Nox, Football Cup 2021 per Nintendo Switch e Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood, quest'ultimo disponibile su tutte le principali piattaforme.

