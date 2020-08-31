Videogiochi novità: arrivano Marvel's Avengers e Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

1 Speciale Cinema Tenet, come Christopher Nolan ha cambiato i viaggi nel tempo
di
Davide Leoni
La settimana appena iniziata vede l'arrivo sugli scaffali di un discreto numero di novità, tra cui l'attesissimo Marvel's Avengers disponibile dal 4 settembre, giocabile da martedì 1 settembre per coloro che hanno effettuato il preordine della Deluxe Edition.
Di seguito, l'elenco completo delle novità in uscita questa settimana su PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch e Google Stadia.
Lunedì 31 agosto
- Pocket Circuit | Switch
- Fantasy Story | PC
- Hidden Valley Tower Defense | PC
- PBA Basketball Slam Arcade Edition | PC
- Pyschoduck | PC
- Lost Patrol | PC
- Radical Relocation | PC
Martedì 1 settembre
- Iron Harvest | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Crusader Kings III | PC
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Super Bomberman R Online | Stadia
- MX vs ATV All Out | Switch
- Evergate | PC
- The Light at the End of the Ocean | PC
- The Cubedex of Brass and Wood | PC, Mac
- Red Star Raider | PC
- Queen’s Garden 2 | PC
- The Jungle | PC
Mercoledì 2 settembre
- Batu Ta Batu | Xbox One
- CD-Run | Xbox One
- Piffle A Cat Puzzle Adventure | Switch
- Half-Fly3 | PC
- Cornflake Crisis | PC, Mac
- The Moon Relax | PC
Giovedì 3 settembre
- Mask of Mists | Xbox One, Switch
- Good Pizza Great Pizza | Switch
- Spellbreak | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- WRC 9 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Spinch | Switch, PC
- Touhou Luna Nights | Xbox One
- Connection Haunted | Switch
- Niche A Genetics Survival Game | Switch
- Maze Breaker 3 | Switch
- Under the Jolly Roger | Switch
- Secret Files 3 | Switch
- Jelly Champs! | Switch
- Perfect Traffic Simulator | Switch
- Here Be Dragons | Switch
- My War | PC
- 20 Minute Metropolis The Action City Builder | PC
- Rogue Summoner | PC
- Craft In Abyss | PC
Venerdì 4 settembre
- Marvel's Avengers | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Deemo Reborn | PC
- NBA 2K21 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Lair of the Clockwork God | Xbox One, Switch
- The Coma 2 Vicious Sisters | Xbox One
- Doraemon Story of Seasons | PS4
- Paradise Killer | Switch, PC
- Lou’s Revenge | Xbox One
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Roommates | Switch
- DiRT Trackin 2 | Switch
- Solitaire Spider Minimal | Switch
- Fantasy Tower Defense | Switch
- Mimicry | PC, Mac
- Mean-While | PC
- Dreamcatcher | PC, Mac
- Astrovity | PC
- Do It With Hay | PC
- Louie | PC, Mac
Da segnalare anche il lancio di Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 (include le versioni rimasterizzate dei primi due episodi della saga) e NBA 2K21, oltre ad una serie di produzioni indipendenti come Fantasy Tower Defense, Dreamcatcher, The Moon Relax e Astrovity.
