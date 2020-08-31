Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Line-Up Mensile PS4 e Xbox One
  3. Notizie

Videogiochi novità: arrivano Marvel's Avengers e Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

Videogiochi novità: arrivano Marvel's Avengers e Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

La settimana appena iniziata vede l'arrivo sugli scaffali di un discreto numero di novità, tra cui l'attesissimo Marvel's Avengers disponibile dal 4 settembre, giocabile da martedì 1 settembre per coloro che hanno effettuato il preordine della Deluxe Edition.

Di seguito, l'elenco completo delle novità in uscita questa settimana su PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch e Google Stadia.

Lunedì 31 agosto

  • Pocket Circuit | Switch
  • Fantasy Story | PC
  • Hidden Valley Tower Defense | PC
  • PBA Basketball Slam Arcade Edition | PC
  • Pyschoduck | PC
  • Lost Patrol | PC
  • Radical Relocation | PC

Martedì 1 settembre

  • Iron Harvest | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Crusader Kings III | PC
  • Ary and the Secret of Seasons | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Super Bomberman R Online | Stadia
  • MX vs ATV All Out | Switch
  • Evergate | PC
  • The Light at the End of the Ocean | PC
  • The Cubedex of Brass and Wood | PC, Mac
  • Red Star Raider | PC
  • Queen’s Garden 2 | PC
  • The Jungle | PC

Mercoledì 2 settembre

  • Batu Ta Batu | Xbox One
  • CD-Run | Xbox One
  • Piffle A Cat Puzzle Adventure | Switch
  • Half-Fly3 | PC
  • Cornflake Crisis | PC, Mac
  • The Moon Relax | PC

Giovedì 3 settembre

  • Mask of Mists | Xbox One, Switch
  • Good Pizza Great Pizza | Switch
  • Spellbreak | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • WRC 9 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Spinch | Switch, PC
  • Touhou Luna Nights | Xbox One
  • Connection Haunted | Switch
  • Niche A Genetics Survival Game | Switch
  • Maze Breaker 3 | Switch
  • Under the Jolly Roger | Switch
  • Secret Files 3 | Switch
  • Jelly Champs! | Switch
  • Perfect Traffic Simulator | Switch
  • Here Be Dragons | Switch
  • My War | PC
  • 20 Minute Metropolis The Action City Builder | PC
  • Rogue Summoner | PC
  • Craft In Abyss | PC

Venerdì 4 settembre

  • Marvel's Avengers | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Deemo Reborn | PC
  • NBA 2K21 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Lair of the Clockwork God | Xbox One, Switch
  • The Coma 2 Vicious Sisters | Xbox One
  • Doraemon Story of Seasons | PS4
  • Paradise Killer | Switch, PC
  • Lou’s Revenge | Xbox One
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Roommates | Switch
  • DiRT Trackin 2 | Switch
  • Solitaire Spider Minimal | Switch
  • Fantasy Tower Defense | Switch
  • Mimicry | PC, Mac
  • Mean-While | PC
  • Dreamcatcher | PC, Mac
  • Astrovity | PC
  • Do It With Hay | PC
  • Louie | PC, Mac

Da segnalare anche il lancio di Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 (include le versioni rimasterizzate dei primi due episodi della saga) e NBA 2K21, oltre ad una serie di produzioni indipendenti come Fantasy Tower Defense, Dreamcatcher, The Moon Relax e Astrovity.

Quanto è interessante?
2
rubrica

PS4 e Xbox One: i giochi in uscita a settembre 2020

Altri contenuti per Line-Up Mensile PS4 e Xbox One

  1. Nintendo è l'azienda giapponese più ricca del 2020
  2. PlayStation Plus: ultime ore per scaricare gratis i giochi PS4 di agosto