Videogiochi della settimana: da Necromunda a Operation Tango, tutte le nuove uscite

Nuova settimana, nuove produzioni videoludiche in arrivo nelle case dei giocatori. Col finire di maggio, i prossimi 7 giorni accolgono alcune delle nuove uscite di giugno per PS4 e PS5, Xbox One e Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch e PC.

Tra le novità possiamo citare Necromunda: Hired Gun, la nuova espansione di The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood, Virtua Fighter 5, e molto altro. Di seguito, il calendario completo delle nuove uscite:

Lunedì 31 Maggio

  • Farmer’s Fairy Tale | PC
  • Cow Catcher | Switch

Martedì 1 Giugno

  • Dreamworks Spirit: Lucky’s Big Adventure | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Wreckfest | PS5
  • Operation: Tango | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood | PC, Mac
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown | PS4
  • Necromunda: Hired Gun | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Ghost ‘n Goblins Resurrection | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Stonefly | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt | Xbox One
  • Going Medieval | PC
  • Justin Danger | PC

Mercoledì 2 Giugno

  • Hokko Life | PC
  • Sludge Life | Switch
  • Everyday Today’s Menu For The Emiya Family | Switch
  • Bunny Factory | Xbox One, PC
  • Dungeon Escape | Switch
  • Find 10 Differences | Switch
  • Grand Slam Tennis | Switch

Giovedì 3 Giugno

  • Astalon: Tears of the Earth | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Last Spell | PC
  • Wing of Darkness | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Tour de France 2021 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Sunblaze | Switch
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Chaos Wastes | Xbox One
  • Wing of Darkness | PC
  • Until We Die | PC
  • Slipways | PC, Mac
  • Power of Ten | PC, Mac
  • Critters for Sale | PC
  • Chroma Quaternion | Switch
  • Infinite Tanks WWII | Switch
  • Mystic Pillars: A Story-Based Puzzle Game | Switch
  • Wicce | Switch
  • Haunted Dawn: The Zombie Apocalypse | Switch
  • Motif | Switch
  • Dungeons of Clay | Switch
  • FreeCell Solitaire Collection | Switch
  • Basketball Club Story | Switch
  • Reversi Let’s Go | Switch
  • Winds of Change | Switch

Venerdì 4 Giugno

  • Alphadia Genesis 2 | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Off and On Again | Xbox One
  • The Persistence | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
  • Griftlands | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PC
  • DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power | Switch
  • The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Astro Aqua Kitty | Xbox One
  • Garbage | PC, Mac
  • Skinwalker Hunt | PC
  • Nature Matters | Switch
  • Basketball Pinball | Switch
  • Tiny Lands | Switch
  • Arcade Arts Academy | Switch
  • Sweet Bakery Tycoon | Switch
  • Donuts’n’Justice | Switch
  • Skellboy Refractured | Switch

Sabato 5 Giugno

  • Mighty Goose | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Pyre on Fire: Ten Pages | Switch
  • CAESAR EMPIRE WAR | Switch
  • Retrograde Arena | Switch
  • Zombie Raid | Switch
Ricordiamo che i giocatori abbonati a PlayStation Plus possono procedere con il download gratuito dell'avventura cooperativa di Operation: Tango.
