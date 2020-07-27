Videogiochi in uscita: questa settimana arrivano Destroy All Humans e Grounded
L'ultima settimana di luglio si prospetta abbastanza interessante per quanto riguarda le nuove uscite videogiochi, grazie all'arrivo di due titoli di discreto spessore come Destroy All Humans! e Grounded di Obsidian.
I due giochi citati vanno di fatto a chiudere una stagione videoludica molto particolare segnata dall'emergenza Covid-19, con rinvii dovuti al ritardo nello sviluppo di alcune produzioni.
Lunedì 27 luglio
- Party Mashup | PC
- CanCan The Game | PC
- Milo's Quest | PC
- Intrepid Izzy | PC
- Facility 47 | PC
- Ad Agency Tycoon | PC
- DuelVox | PC
Martedì 28 luglio
- Ageless | Switch, PC
- Othercide | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Cubers Arena | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Destroy All Humans! | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Demon’s Tilt | PS4
- Maid of Sker | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Grounded | Xbox One, PC
- Megadimension Neptunia VII | Switch
- Lost Wing | PS4
- Escape Game Fort Boyard | PS4, Switch
- Rugby Challenge 3 | Switch
- Interrogation You Will Be Deceived | Switch
- Anetona | PC
- Rocket Bots | PC
- Schwerpunkt | PC
- InMaze | PC
- Hellraisers | PC
Mercoledì 29 luglio
- Lost Wing | Xbox One
- Blightbound | PC
- 112th Seed | Xbox One
- Dual Gear | PC
- Nicole | Xbox One
- They Breathe | Switch
- Cross The Moon | PC, Mac
- House On The Hill | PC
- An Interesting Journey of Monsieur | PC
- Cardaclysm | PC
- The Outcast Lovers | PC, Mac
Giovedì 30 luglio
- Buried Stars | PS4, Switch
- Hellpoint | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Nowhere Prophet | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 | Xbox One
- Fight Crab | PC
- Merchant of The Skies | Xbox One, Switch
- Mobile Suit Gundam VS. Maxiboost ON | PS4
- Dragon Blaze | PC
- Heroes of Hammerwatch-Ultimate Edition | Switch
- Hotel Sowls | Switch
- Kingdom Rush | Switch
- Sentinels of Freedom | Switch
- Locomotion | Switch
- Spiral Memoria - The Summer | Meet Myself | Switch
- Imagination Practice | PC, Mac
- Dragon Blaze | PC
- Pandora Chains of Chaos | PC
- SPROUT | PC
- Thousand Threads | PC
- Into A Dream | PC, Mac
- Liberated | PC
- Factory Runner | PC
- Egg Rabbit | PC
Venerdì 31 luglio
- Naught | PS4, Switch, PC
- Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises | Xbox One, Switch
- Fairy Tail | PS4, Switch, PC
- Cat Quest + Cat Quest II Pawsome Pack | PS4, Switch
- Castlestorm II | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Heroes of Hammerwatch Ultimate Edition | Xbox One
- Seasons of The Samurai | Xbox One
- Lost Wing | Switch
- Fae Tactics | PC
- Swim Out | Xbox One
- Dodo Peak | Switch
- Paint Your Pet | Switch
- Nicole | Switch
- The Executioner | Switch
- FootGoal! Tike Taka | Switch
- Tiny Racer | Switch
- Zango’s Shark Adventure | PC
- ReBirth Online | PC
- 7n7 | PC
- Super Box Land Demake | PC
- Fred3ric | PC
- Rangers | PC
Grounded sarà disponibile dal 28 luglio su Xbox One e Windows 10, anche su Game Pass sin dal day one, lo stesso giorno uscirà il remake di Destroy All Humans!, titolo lanciato originariamente nel 2005. Infine segnaliamo l'arrivo di Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection su console, dopo il buon esordio a giugno su PC in esclusiva Epic Games Store.
