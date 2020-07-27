Videogiochi in uscita: questa settimana arrivano Destroy All Humans e Grounded

L'ultima settimana di luglio si prospetta abbastanza interessante per quanto riguarda le nuove uscite videogiochi, grazie all'arrivo di due titoli di discreto spessore come Destroy All Humans! e Grounded di Obsidian.

I due giochi citati vanno di fatto a chiudere una stagione videoludica molto particolare segnata dall'emergenza Covid-19, con rinvii dovuti al ritardo nello sviluppo di alcune produzioni.

Lunedì 27 luglio

Party Mashup | PC

CanCan The Game | PC

Milo's Quest | PC

Intrepid Izzy | PC

Facility 47 | PC

Ad Agency Tycoon | PC

DuelVox | PC

Martedì 28 luglio

Ageless | Switch, PC

Othercide | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Cubers Arena | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Destroy All Humans! | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Demon’s Tilt | PS4

Maid of Sker | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Grounded | Xbox One, PC

Megadimension Neptunia VII | Switch

Lost Wing | PS4

Escape Game Fort Boyard | PS4, Switch

Rugby Challenge 3 | Switch

Interrogation You Will Be Deceived | Switch

Anetona | PC

Rocket Bots | PC

Schwerpunkt | PC

InMaze | PC

Hellraisers | PC

Mercoledì 29 luglio

Lost Wing | Xbox One

Blightbound | PC

112th Seed | Xbox One

Dual Gear | PC

Nicole | Xbox One

They Breathe | Switch

Cross The Moon | PC, Mac

House On The Hill | PC

An Interesting Journey of Monsieur | PC

Cardaclysm | PC

The Outcast Lovers | PC, Mac

Giovedì 30 luglio

Buried Stars | PS4, Switch

Hellpoint | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac

Nowhere Prophet | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Yakuza Kiwami 2 | Xbox One

Fight Crab | PC

Merchant of The Skies | Xbox One, Switch

Mobile Suit Gundam VS. Maxiboost ON | PS4

Dragon Blaze | PC

Heroes of Hammerwatch-Ultimate Edition | Switch

Hotel Sowls | Switch

Kingdom Rush | Switch

Sentinels of Freedom | Switch

Locomotion | Switch

Spiral Memoria - The Summer | Meet Myself | Switch

Imagination Practice | PC, Mac

Pandora Chains of Chaos | PC

SPROUT | PC

Thousand Threads | PC

Into A Dream | PC, Mac

Liberated | PC

Factory Runner | PC

Egg Rabbit | PC

Venerdì 31 luglio

Naught | PS4, Switch, PC

Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises | Xbox One, Switch

Fairy Tail | PS4, Switch, PC

Cat Quest + Cat Quest II Pawsome Pack | PS4, Switch

Castlestorm II | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Heroes of Hammerwatch Ultimate Edition | Xbox One

Seasons of The Samurai | Xbox One

Lost Wing | Switch

Fae Tactics | PC

Swim Out | Xbox One

Dodo Peak | Switch

Paint Your Pet | Switch

Nicole | Switch

The Executioner | Switch

FootGoal! Tike Taka | Switch

Tiny Racer | Switch

Zango’s Shark Adventure | PC

ReBirth Online | PC

7n7 | PC

Super Box Land Demake | PC

Fred3ric | PC

Rangers | PC

Grounded sarà disponibile dal 28 luglio su Xbox One e Windows 10, anche su Game Pass sin dal day one, lo stesso giorno uscirà il remake di Destroy All Humans!, titolo lanciato originariamente nel 2005. Infine segnaliamo l'arrivo di Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection su console, dopo il buon esordio a giugno su PC in esclusiva Epic Games Store.