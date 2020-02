Warcraft 3 Reforged: fa discutere la risposta di uno sviluppatore ad un fan

From r/wc3, this is the response of Blizzard to a player whose PC can't handle WC3 reforged.



Remember, WC3 reforged took the place of WC3, and if you open WC3 you are forced into WC3 reforged.



"You bought the original game and can't play the new one? Buy a new pc dude" pic.twitter.com/rZzPavISUN