Warcraft III Reforged, smantellato il team di sviluppo: il report di Schreier

Blizzard's Team 1 was responsible for StarCraft II, Heroes of the Storm, StarCraft Remastered, and Warcraft 3 Reforged (which was the product of -- surprise! -- unrealistic deadlines created by financial pressures). Its next project was going to be the Diablo 2 remake.

One quick bit of clarification: Team 1 and the Classic Team used to be separate entities, but when the Classic Team took over support of SC2/HOTS (2018 or so) they became known as Team 1. Now gone