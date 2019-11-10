Warner Bros: cancellati diversi giochi su Superman negli ultimi anni? Spunta un rumor!
Mentre la community videoludica si interroga sull'effettiva esistenza del rumoreggiato Batman Arkham Legacy con tanto di Bat-Famiglia giocabile e Corte dei Gufi, spuntano in rete ulteriori rumor sulle attività di Warner Bros.
Sul noto forum ResetEra hanno infatti rapidamente attirato l'attenzione una serie di cinguettii pubblicati dall'utente Twitter "James Sigfield" e dedicati ad un secondo supereroe di casa DC. Nei numerosi Tweet, disponibili in calce a questa news, quest'ultimo dichiara infatti che nel corso degli ultimi anni Warner Bros avrebbe più volte cercato di dare vita ad un gioco dedicato a Superman.
Il progetto avrebbe preso il via nel 2013, con le prime ipotesi che puntavano su di un open-world ambientato a Metropolis ed al cui interno fossero presenti diversi villain. I lavori su quest'ultimo sarebbero tuttavia stati interrotti piuttosto rapidamente. Un secondo tentativo, riporta Sigfield, avrebbe preso il via nel 2014, con il titolo di "Superman: Unbound". Il gioco sarebbe stato ambientato per lo più a Kandor ed avrebbe avuto una struttura meno open-world. Anche quest'ultimo sarebbe tuttavia stato cancellato. In seguito, conclude l'utente, Warner Bros avrebbe tuttavia proseguito nel tentativo di creare un gioco dedicato a Superman dalla struttura open-world.
Come di consueto quando si tratta di rumor o presunti leak, vi invitiamo a ricordare che questi non rappresentano informazioni ufficiali: potrebbero dunque rivelarsi in parte o totalmente errati.
In this post I’m only going to use photos already online so as to protect people who are still potentially under NDA— James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) November 10, 2019
One game pitched in 2013 was to be an open world Superman game in the vein of Spider-Man PS4. It would feature a massive Metropolis and feature various villains from the DC pantheon... pic.twitter.com/p3vTRP9M2O— James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) November 10, 2019
The game didn’t get too far into prototyping before it was canned by WB...— James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) November 10, 2019
This image was from a prototype phase of the game. At the time, the game was not green lit...— James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) November 10, 2019
This game was set to take place almost entirely in a city called Kandor. For those unfamiliar, Kandor is a Metropolis-like city from Krypton that was shrunk and bottled up by Brainiac before the planet’s explosion. pic.twitter.com/Njk1pg3LoC— James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) November 10, 2019
The reason for its cancellation, was that around the same time WB was expanding their DC output, they had mandated that every game to use the Arkham engine. Getting Superman’s flight to work in that frame would’ve been near impossible... at the time.— James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) November 10, 2019
WB has continued it’s pursuit of an open world Superman game, listening to pitches from various people within the industry.— James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) November 10, 2019
Whether or not they green light one is up to them.
And who knows, they might have already done just that.
