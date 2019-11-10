Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Warner Bros: cancellati diversi giochi su Superman negli ultimi anni? Spunta un rumor!

Mentre la community videoludica si interroga sull'effettiva esistenza del rumoreggiato Batman Arkham Legacy con tanto di Bat-Famiglia giocabile e Corte dei Gufi, spuntano in rete ulteriori rumor sulle attività di Warner Bros.

Sul noto forum ResetEra hanno infatti rapidamente attirato l'attenzione una serie di cinguettii pubblicati dall'utente Twitter "James Sigfield" e dedicati ad un secondo supereroe di casa DC. Nei numerosi Tweet, disponibili in calce a questa news, quest'ultimo dichiara infatti che nel corso degli ultimi anni Warner Bros avrebbe più volte cercato di dare vita ad un gioco dedicato a Superman.

Il progetto avrebbe preso il via nel 2013, con le prime ipotesi che puntavano su di un open-world ambientato a Metropolis ed al cui interno fossero presenti diversi villain. I lavori su quest'ultimo sarebbero tuttavia stati interrotti piuttosto rapidamente. Un secondo tentativo, riporta Sigfield, avrebbe preso il via nel 2014, con il titolo di "Superman: Unbound". Il gioco sarebbe stato ambientato per lo più a Kandor ed avrebbe avuto una struttura meno open-world. Anche quest'ultimo sarebbe tuttavia stato cancellato. In seguito, conclude l'utente, Warner Bros avrebbe tuttavia proseguito nel tentativo di creare un gioco dedicato a Superman dalla struttura open-world.

Come di consueto quando si tratta di rumor o presunti leak, vi invitiamo a ricordare che questi non rappresentano informazioni ufficiali: potrebbero dunque rivelarsi in parte o totalmente errati.

FONTE: ResetEra
