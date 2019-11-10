Warner Bros: cancellati diversi giochi su Superman negli ultimi anni? Spunta un rumor!

Il progetto avrebbe preso il via nel 2013 , con le prime ipotesi che puntavano su di un open-world ambientato a Metropolis ed al cui interno fossero presenti diversi villain. I lavori su quest'ultimo sarebbero tuttavia stati interrotti piuttosto rapidamente. Un secondo tentativo, riporta Sigfield, avrebbe preso il via nel 2014 , con il titolo di " Superman: Unbound ". Il gioco sarebbe stato ambientato per lo più a Kandor ed avrebbe avuto una struttura meno open-world. Anche quest'ultimo sarebbe tuttavia stato cancellato. In seguito, conclude l'utente, Warner Bros avrebbe tuttavia proseguito nel tentativo di creare un gioco dedicato a Superman dalla struttura open-world. Come di consueto quando si tratta di rumor o presunti leak, vi invitiamo a ricordare che questi non rappresentano informazioni ufficiali : potrebbero dunque rivelarsi in parte o totalmente errati.

In this post I’m only going to use photos already online so as to protect people who are still potentially under NDA — James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) November 10, 2019

One game pitched in 2013 was to be an open world Superman game in the vein of Spider-Man PS4. It would feature a massive Metropolis and feature various villains from the DC pantheon... pic.twitter.com/p3vTRP9M2O — James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) November 10, 2019

The game didn’t get too far into prototyping before it was canned by WB... — James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) November 10, 2019

This image was from a prototype phase of the game. At the time, the game was not green lit... — James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) November 10, 2019

This game was set to take place almost entirely in a city called Kandor. For those unfamiliar, Kandor is a Metropolis-like city from Krypton that was shrunk and bottled up by Brainiac before the planet’s explosion. pic.twitter.com/Njk1pg3LoC — James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) November 10, 2019

The reason for its cancellation, was that around the same time WB was expanding their DC output, they had mandated that every game to use the Arkham engine. Getting Superman’s flight to work in that frame would’ve been near impossible... at the time. — James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) November 10, 2019