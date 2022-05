Warren Buffett compra il 9,5% di Activision e punta sul successo dell'affare con Microsoft

Warren Buffett revealed today that he bet big on Activision, upping his stake from 1.8% to 9.5%. This is called a merger arbitrage play. Buffett is getting the stock at a discount, betting (against other investors) that the Microsoft deal will go through. https://t.co/Hn8wwfacI2 pic.twitter.com/qTYAZDXCta

Put another way: Warren Buffett is betting against a belief held by other investors that the FTC could block the deal. Nobody knows what the outcome will ultimately be, but don't let loud fanboys or YouTube pundits mislead you into thinking any of this is inaccurate.