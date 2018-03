Warren Spector attacca gli autori dei giochi mostrati durante l'incontro alla Casa Bianca

I don't believe games cause violent behavior. Not for one second. However, the videogame reel shown at the White House on Thursday is simply disgusting. Every shot is in colossally bad taste and everyone associated with those games should be ashamed of themselves. They hurt us.

Just to be clear, I don't mind violence in games. The glorification of violence I mind a little. What I mind a lot is gratuitous, over the top depictions of violence. And to repeat, it's not that games cause behavior it's just bad taste and the damage it does to us with haters.