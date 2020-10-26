Da Watch Dogs Legion a Pikmin 3 Deluxe: tutti i nuovi giochi della settimana di Halloween
Entrati ufficialmente nella settimana di Halloween, il mondo videoludico si prepara ad accogliere numerose produzioni a tema horror, ma non solo: ecco tutte le nuove uscite dei prossimi giorni!
Tra le produzioni più attese della settimana figurano dunque sicuramente il terzo capitolo della saga Ubisoft: ve ne ha parlato approfonditamente il nostro Alessandro Bruni nel suo ultimo provato di Watch Dogs: Legion. Sul fronte della Casa di Kyoto, ricordiamo invece l'imminente ritorno di Pikmin 3, apprezzata produzione esordita su Wii U. Per prepararvi al meglio al ritorno di questo piccolo capolavoro, sulle pagine di Everyeye trovate un ricco speciale sulla nascita della serie Pikmin, ideata da Shigeru Miyamoto, già creatore di The Legend of Zelda e Super Mario.
Di seguito, l'elenco completo dei giochi in arrivo:
Lunedì 26 ottobre
- Gnome More War | Switch
- Under: Depths of Fear | PC
Martedì 27 ottobre
- Dungreed | PS4, Switch
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV | PS4
- Star Wars Episode I: Racer | Xbox One
- Carto | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty | Switch
- Ghostrunner | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- INSTANT Chef Party | Switch
- My Universe - Fashion Boutique | Switch
- The Bluecoats North & South | Switch
- Hammerting | PC
Mercoledì 28 ottobre
- Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm | Switch
- AGOS: A Game of Space | PC
- Transient | PC
- Poltergeist Crusader | Switch
- Star99 | Switch
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure | Switch
- Strobophagia | Rave Horror | PC
Giovedì 29 ottobre
- Grim Fandango Remastered | Xbox One
- Full Throttle Remastered | Xbox One
- Xuan-Yuan Sword VII | PC
- Pacer | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Watch Dogs Legion | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Crimzon Clover: World EXplosion | Switch
- Yuppie Psycho | Switch
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered | Xbox One
- Barbearian | Switch
- De: Yabatanien | Switch
- Wallachia: Reign of Dracula | Switch
- Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind | Switch
- Diamond Girl An Earnest Education in Love | Switch
- #Halloween, Super Puzzles Dream | Switch
- Super Puzzle Pack | Switch
- Detective Puz | Switch
- TramSim | PC
- Teardown | PC
- Stirring Abyss | PC
Venerdì 30 ottobre
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe | Switch, PC, Mac
- Legends of Ethernal | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! | PS4, Switch
- Sweet Witches | Xbox One
- Umihara Kawase Fresh! | PS4
- Mad Rat Dead | PS4, Switch
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe | Switch
- Clea | Switch
- Visage | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- The Language of Love | Switch
- Haunted: Poppy’s Nightmare | Switch
- Slither Loop | Switch
Sabato 31 ottobre
- Auto Chess | PS4
- CASE 2: Animatronics | Xbox One
- Cthulu: Books of Ancients | PC
- Dusk | Switch
Altri contenuti per Videogiochi
- Nintendo vs PlayStation vs Xbox: chi ha venduto più console?
- Il messaggio di una fan di Zelda nascosto in una console Nintendo DS usata
- Elezioni USA e videogiochi: ban temporaneo per le Mod 'politiche' su Nexus
- Golden Joystick Awards 2020, ecco le nomination: in testa c'è anche Fall Guys!
- Dusk Golem dice addio ai leak: l'ultimo messaggio è dedicato a Silent Hill
Videogiochi
Contenuti più Letti
- Fortnite: ecco il codice per sbloccare gratis la mimetica Furia della Furia
- 58 commentiPS5: la confezione è enorme! Ecco il confronto con la scatola di PS4
- 56 commentiRed Dead Redemption 2 ha ceduto: versione PC crackata dopo un anno
- 57 commentiScorn: Xbox Series X mostra i muscoli nel nuovo gameplay
- 11 commentiMarvel's Avengers: il Pacchetto di Ringraziamento è disponibile, ed è gratis
- 9 commentiRed Dead Redemption 2: c'era una volta il West, nuove foto dalla frontiera
- 16 commentiUbisoft ha speso un milione di euro per un trailer misterioso: di cosa si tratta?
- 7 commentiPS5 tra unboxing e 'altre sorprese': Sony fissa le date dei nuovi approfondimenti
- 4 commentiPlayStation x Travis Scott x Nike: al via la nuova collaborazione
- 22 commentiVampyr arriva su PS Plus: il fascino seducente dei vampiri di Dontnod