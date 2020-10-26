Da Watch Dogs Legion a Pikmin 3 Deluxe: tutti i nuovi giochi della settimana di Halloween

Entrati ufficialmente nella settimana di Halloween, il mondo videoludico si prepara ad accogliere numerose produzioni a tema horror, ma non solo: ecco tutte le nuove uscite dei prossimi giorni!

Tra le produzioni più attese della settimana figurano dunque sicuramente il terzo capitolo della saga Ubisoft: ve ne ha parlato approfonditamente il nostro Alessandro Bruni nel suo ultimo provato di Watch Dogs: Legion. Sul fronte della Casa di Kyoto, ricordiamo invece l'imminente ritorno di Pikmin 3, apprezzata produzione esordita su Wii U. Per prepararvi al meglio al ritorno di questo piccolo capolavoro, sulle pagine di Everyeye trovate un ricco speciale sulla nascita della serie Pikmin, ideata da Shigeru Miyamoto, già creatore di The Legend of Zelda e Super Mario.



Di seguito, l'elenco completo dei giochi in arrivo:



Lunedì 26 ottobre

Gnome More War | Switch

Under: Depths of Fear | PC

Martedì 27 ottobre

Dungreed | PS4, Switch

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV | PS4

Star Wars Episode I: Racer | Xbox One

Carto | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty | Switch

Ghostrunner | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

INSTANT Chef Party | Switch

My Universe - Fashion Boutique | Switch

The Bluecoats North & South | Switch

Hammerting | PC

Mercoledì 28 ottobre

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm | Switch

AGOS: A Game of Space | PC

Transient | PC

Poltergeist Crusader | Switch

Star99 | Switch

Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure | Switch

Strobophagia | Rave Horror | PC

Giovedì 29 ottobre

Grim Fandango Remastered | Xbox One

Full Throttle Remastered | Xbox One

Xuan-Yuan Sword VII | PC

Pacer | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Watch Dogs Legion | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Crimzon Clover: World EXplosion | Switch

Yuppie Psycho | Switch

Day of the Tentacle Remastered | Xbox One

Barbearian | Switch

De: Yabatanien | Switch

Wallachia: Reign of Dracula | Switch

Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind | Switch

Diamond Girl An Earnest Education in Love | Switch

#Halloween, Super Puzzles Dream | Switch

Super Puzzle Pack | Switch

Detective Puz | Switch

TramSim | PC

Teardown | PC

Stirring Abyss | PC

Venerdì 30 ottobre

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe | Switch, PC, Mac

Legends of Ethernal | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! | PS4, Switch

Sweet Witches | Xbox One

Umihara Kawase Fresh! | PS4

Mad Rat Dead | PS4, Switch

Pikmin 3 Deluxe | Switch

Clea | Switch

Visage | PS4, Xbox One, PC

The Language of Love | Switch

Haunted: Poppy’s Nightmare | Switch

Slither Loop | Switch

Sabato 31 ottobre

Auto Chess | PS4

CASE 2: Animatronics | Xbox One

Cthulu: Books of Ancients | PC

Dusk | Switch

Quali titoli vi aggiudicherete nel corso dei prossimi giorni?