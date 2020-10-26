Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Videogiochi
  3. Notizie

Da Watch Dogs Legion a Pikmin 3 Deluxe: tutti i nuovi giochi della settimana di Halloween

Da Watch Dogs Legion a Pikmin 3 Deluxe: tutti i nuovi giochi della settimana di Halloween
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Entrati ufficialmente nella settimana di Halloween, il mondo videoludico si prepara ad accogliere numerose produzioni a tema horror, ma non solo: ecco tutte le nuove uscite dei prossimi giorni!

Tra le produzioni più attese della settimana figurano dunque sicuramente il terzo capitolo della saga Ubisoft: ve ne ha parlato approfonditamente il nostro Alessandro Bruni nel suo ultimo provato di Watch Dogs: Legion. Sul fronte della Casa di Kyoto, ricordiamo invece l'imminente ritorno di Pikmin 3, apprezzata produzione esordita su Wii U. Per prepararvi al meglio al ritorno di questo piccolo capolavoro, sulle pagine di Everyeye trovate un ricco speciale sulla nascita della serie Pikmin, ideata da Shigeru Miyamoto, già creatore di The Legend of Zelda e Super Mario.

Di seguito, l'elenco completo dei giochi in arrivo:

Lunedì 26 ottobre

  • Gnome More War | Switch
  • Under: Depths of Fear | PC

Martedì 27 ottobre

  • Dungreed | PS4, Switch
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV | PS4
  • Star Wars Episode I: Racer | Xbox One
  • Carto | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty | Switch
  • Ghostrunner | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • INSTANT Chef Party | Switch
  • My Universe - Fashion Boutique | Switch
  • The Bluecoats North & South | Switch
  • Hammerting | PC

Mercoledì 28 ottobre

  • Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm | Switch
  • AGOS: A Game of Space | PC
  • Transient | PC
  • Poltergeist Crusader | Switch
  • Star99 | Switch
  • Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure | Switch
  • Strobophagia | Rave Horror | PC

Giovedì 29 ottobre

  • Grim Fandango Remastered | Xbox One
  • Full Throttle Remastered | Xbox One
  • Xuan-Yuan Sword VII | PC
  • Pacer | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Watch Dogs Legion | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Crimzon Clover: World EXplosion | Switch
  • Yuppie Psycho | Switch
  • Day of the Tentacle Remastered | Xbox One
  • Barbearian | Switch
  • De: Yabatanien | Switch
  • Wallachia: Reign of Dracula | Switch
  • Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind | Switch
  • Diamond Girl An Earnest Education in Love | Switch
  • #Halloween, Super Puzzles Dream | Switch
  • Super Puzzle Pack | Switch
  • Detective Puz | Switch
  • TramSim | PC
  • Teardown | PC
  • Stirring Abyss | PC

Venerdì 30 ottobre

  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe | Switch, PC, Mac
  • Legends of Ethernal | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! | PS4, Switch
  • Sweet Witches | Xbox One
  • Umihara Kawase Fresh! | PS4
  • Mad Rat Dead | PS4, Switch
  • Pikmin 3 Deluxe | Switch
  • Clea | Switch
  • Visage | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • The Language of Love | Switch
  • Haunted: Poppy’s Nightmare | Switch
  • Slither Loop | Switch

Sabato 31 ottobre

  • Auto Chess | PS4
  • CASE 2: Animatronics | Xbox One
  • Cthulu: Books of Ancients | PC
  • Dusk | Switch
Quali titoli vi aggiudicherete nel corso dei prossimi giorni?
FONTE: Kotaku
Quanto è interessante?
1
speciale

I cloni più assurdi dei videogiochi famosi!

Altri contenuti per Videogiochi

  1. Vinci una console PlayStation 5 con il concorso PS5 Be The First