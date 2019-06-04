Watch Dogs Legion svelato in anticipo da Amazon UK!
Davide Leoni
Watch Dogs 3 potrebbe in realtà intitolarsi Watch Dogs Legion: il gioco ha fatto la sua comparsa con questo nome nei listini di Amazon UK, al momento nella sola versione PlayStation 4.
Questa la sinossi, che riportiamo così come diffusa da Amazon: "Watch Dogs Legion is set in a near-future, dystopian version of London. It’s a post-Brexit world in which society, politics and technology have changed and altered London’s fortunes. London is one of the most iconic cities in the world and has had a massive influence on all of Western Culture for centuries… London makes total sense for WD, as the city has one of the highest surveillance levels in the world making this the perfect playground. Play as anyone, Every individual you meet in the open world, has a full set of animations, voice over, character traits and visuals that are generated & guided by gameplay systems."
Jason Schreier di Kotaku ha confermato il leak (compreso il titolo) e fa sapere che il gioco sarà presentato ufficialmente durante la conferenza Ubisoft all'E3 2019, in programma lunedì 10 giugno alle 22:00, ora italiana.
Watch Dogs Legion è atteso per la fine dell'anno, il listino di Amazon cita solamente la versione PlayStation 4 ma il gioco uscirà anche su Xbox One e PC stando sempre alle parole di Schreier.
